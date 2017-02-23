Self-Driving Cars Should Be Liable For Accidents, Not the Passengers: UK Government (arstechnica.co.uk) 42
"Electric charging points at all major motorway services and petrol stations, and the occupants of a self-driving car aren't liable in the case of an accident -- those are two of the measures proposed by a new law that the UK government hopes will let us reap the rewards of improved transport technology over the next few years," reports Ars Technica. "These changes are part of the Vehicle Technology and Aviation Bill (VTAB), a draft law that is basically a shopping list of governmental desires." From the report: The first item on the bill involves automated vehicles, and how to ensure that the vehicle's owner (which may or may not be a driver) and potential accident victims are protected. The bill says that insurance companies must offer two types of protection: for when a vehicle is acting autonomously, but also if the human driver decides to takes control. Essentially, the government wants to make sure that an accident victim can always claim compensation from the insurance company, even if the car was acting autonomously. It would then be up for the insurance company to try and reclaim that money from the car maker through existing common law and product liability arrangements. In a somewhat rare display of tech savviness, there are two exemptions listed in the bill. If the vehicle owner makes unauthorized changes to the car's software, or fails to install a software update as mandated by their insurance policy, then the insurer doesn't have to pay. It isn't clear at this point which capabilities will be enough to classify a vehicle as "self-driving." The draft law asks the department for transport (DfT) to work it out, post haste, and then to determine which vehicles qualify for the new type of insurance. The planned law also outlines new governmental powers to improve the UK's electric charging infrastructure.
But it's nice to see governments go in the right direction. Automakers are going to have to carry the liability insurance to cover automobiles while self-driving, at least initially.
I think you mean this will be passed on to consumers, but perhaps only large incumbents will have the deep pockets required to get it off the ground.
This will probably slow manufacturing of self driving cars. Cost will translate into massive fees on cars and "maintenance", which means people won't buy them. Government subsidies are just a way of waving hands and moving the fees to all tax payers instead of consumers.
Boohoo. If they're not willing to carry the liability for the safety of their product then their product is likely unsafe and shouldn't be sold to consumers.
Who should carry the liability if not the manufacturer? If you buy a car for your and a design defect causes it lock up at highway speed and explode, why would you not sue the manufacturer? If you buy a car, you can reasonably assume this is not supposed to happen. If you buy a self driving car you should reasonable assume that it's going to drive (and not into oncoming traffic).
Didn't Ralph Nader build a career on this?
People buy the cars knowing what they are getting, so the majority of the insurance should be on the consumer. However, there should be a split between Manufacturer and Consumer in the case of a defect. For now at least, self-driving an option on a car and not a mandatory feature. I think there are numerous legal challenges, especially if the option becomes mandatory for any reason.
The National Transportation Safety Board conducted an independent investigation into the accident. In July 2015, the NTSB released a report which cited inadequate design safeguards, poor pilot training, lack of rigorous federal oversight and a potentially anxious co-pilot without recent flight experience as important factors in the 2014 crash. While the co-pilot was faulted for prematurely deploying the ship's feathering mechanism, the ship's designers were also faulted for not creating a fail-safe system that could have guarded against such premature deployment
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
What do you mean "initially".
Car makers are selling Autopilot knowing full well that the people behind the wheel will be texting/surfing on their phones or in car entertainment systems.
If the system they sell can't drive on black ice, or in a major snow storm and gets into an accident - the company should be held 100 % liable.
No EULA's and No "Sign this giving up your right" - the ONUS is on them - And if the SYSTEM isn't ready for a car that will be on on the road for 50 years or more (as some cool cars ar
Car makers are selling Autopilot knowing full well that the people behind the wheel will be texting/surfing on their phones or in car entertainment systems.
Car makers are selling cars without Autopilot knowing full well that the people behind the wheel will be texting/surfing on their phones or in car entertainment systems.
And they aren't being held liable. Nor is there legislation in the works to hold them liable.
Thank you for being brilliant and illustrating why this law makes sense.
That's the way it works in the real world.
I absolutely want the government interfering with a manufacturer that wants to risk my life so someone can text on their phone. There's even a precedent for it - you do own a drivers license?
Then go move to Somalia where you can be completely free of government interference.
What an amazing argument... NOT.
It is the owner's responsibility to investigate the quality of the self-driving mechanism and be certain it is up to snuff until there are rules in place defining standards for self-driving mechanisms. If the owner doesn't deem it acceptable, he should drive the car himself. If he does, then he takes on the risk.
If you set your cruise control to 100 km/h then proceed to turn the car into a brick wall, it is not the car's fault, it is yours. Only if the cruise control actually fails to stay at the speed i
I am, and should be, liable. Also implied warranty (Score:2)
I have a toy plane and toy quadcopter, also known as drones. I fly them (tell them to fly themselves?) at an athletic park, in the middle of several soccer fields. Surrounding the soccer fields are open, undeveloped land. Sometimes the wind picks up unexpectedly or there is a mechanical problem and they crash. Then I have to go find it in the trees or whatever.
If I chose to send my drone (toy) flying around a busy parking lot and a gust of wind sent it crashing into a baby stroller, I would be responsible.
If I chose to send my drone (toy) flying around a busy parking lot and a gust of wind sent it crashing into a baby stroller, I would be responsible.
Ok, that's a reasonable analogy. But I think its 'wrong' on two points.
First, it fails the scale test.
Cars are not a small hobby toy. And car accidents happen far more frequently than windblown drones crashing into baby strollers.
In other words, the analogy isn't applicable because if you scaled it up society would NOT be content with the status quo... that of simply holding you liable for your bad decision.
If it were happening thousands of time per day we'd surely see all kinds of new restrictions, regulat
and when renter is listed as the owner in EULA (Score:2)
and when renter is listed as the owner under an EULA so that auto drive uber get's off?
If insurance goes up and the cost of accidents does not or goes down, another insurance company will undercut. Once again, bet on greed.
Yes, we need corporations further shielded from accountability for their actions. What a grand idea.
so non dealer service or not paying for software u (Score:3)
so non dealer service or not paying for software updates = car manufacturers get's off.
So doing an jiffy lube vs paying dealer price for oil changes = unauthorized changes?
What if an software update needs a high cost CPU update or an new car as updates end after say 2-3 years? What if updates need an dealer install at dealer shop prices?
