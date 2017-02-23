Self-Driving Cars Should Be Liable For Accidents, Not the Passengers: UK Government (arstechnica.co.uk) 26
"Electric charging points at all major motorway services and petrol stations, and the occupants of a self-driving car aren't liable in the case of an accident -- those are two of the measures proposed by a new law that the UK government hopes will let us reap the rewards of improved transport technology over the next few years," reports Ars Technica. "These changes are part of the Vehicle Technology and Aviation Bill (VTAB), a draft law that is basically a shopping list of governmental desires." From the report: The first item on the bill involves automated vehicles, and how to ensure that the vehicle's owner (which may or may not be a driver) and potential accident victims are protected. The bill says that insurance companies must offer two types of protection: for when a vehicle is acting autonomously, but also if the human driver decides to takes control. Essentially, the government wants to make sure that an accident victim can always claim compensation from the insurance company, even if the car was acting autonomously. It would then be up for the insurance company to try and reclaim that money from the car maker through existing common law and product liability arrangements. In a somewhat rare display of tech savviness, there are two exemptions listed in the bill. If the vehicle owner makes unauthorized changes to the car's software, or fails to install a software update as mandated by their insurance policy, then the insurer doesn't have to pay. It isn't clear at this point which capabilities will be enough to classify a vehicle as "self-driving." The draft law asks the department for transport (DfT) to work it out, post haste, and then to determine which vehicles qualify for the new type of insurance. The planned law also outlines new governmental powers to improve the UK's electric charging infrastructure.
But it's nice to see governments go in the right direction. Automakers are going to have to carry the liability insurance to cover automobiles while self-driving, at least initially.
I think you mean this will be passed on to consumers, but perhaps only large incumbents will have the deep pockets required to get it off the ground.
Waaaaah. You don't get to play disruption with other people's lives.
This will probably slow manufacturing of self driving cars. Cost will translate into massive fees on cars and "maintenance", which means people won't buy them. Government subsidies are just a way of waving hands and moving the fees to all tax payers instead of consumers.
Boohoo. If they're not willing to carry the liability for the safety of their product then their product is likely unsafe and shouldn't be sold to consumers.
What do you mean "initially".
Car makers are selling Autopilot knowing full well that the people behind the wheel will be texting/surfing on their phones or in car entertainment systems.
If the system they sell can't drive on black ice, or in a major snow storm and gets into an accident - the company should be held 100 % liable.
No EULA's and No "Sign this giving up your right" - the ONUS is on them - And if the SYSTEM isn't ready for a car that will be on on the road for 50 years or more (as some cool cars ar
Car makers are selling cars without Autopilot knowing full well that the people behind the wheel will be texting/surfing on their phones or in car entertainment systems.
I absolutely want the government interfering with a manufacturer that wants to risk my life so someone can text on their phone. There's even a precedent for it - you do own a drivers license?
Then go move to Somalia where you can be completely free of government interference.
I am, and should be, liable. Also implied warranty (Score:2)
I have a toy plane and toy quadcopter, also known as drones. I fly them (tell them to fly themselves?) at an athletic park, in the middle of several soccer fields. Surrounding the soccer fields are open, undeveloped land. Sometimes the wind picks up unexpectedly or there is a mechanical problem and they crash. Then I have to go find it in the trees or whatever.
If I chose to send my drone (toy) flying around a busy parking lot and a gust of wind sent it crashing into a baby stroller, I would be responsible.
If insurance goes up and the cost of accidents does not or goes down, another insurance company will undercut. Once again, bet on greed.
Yes, we need corporations further shielded from accountability for their actions. What a grand idea.