Panasonic Wants Employees To Relax, Limits Work Days To 11 hours (cnet.com) 99
Japan is notorious for its long working hours, which have been blamed for a national health crisis known as "karoshi" -- death from overwork. From a report on CNET: Panasonic hopes to curb this, instructing its 100,000-ish employees to work no later than 8 p.m. each day, reports Asahi Shimbun. This hour reduction still enables a 55-hour working week, but the directive from Panasonic President Kazuhiro Tsuga also limited overtime to 80 hours a month.
Only? (Score:5, Funny)
Re: Only? (Score:2, Interesting)
To be fair that would be an significant improvement.
Re: (Score:2)
Have you ever heard the expression that Rome wasn't built in a day?
Change doesn't come in leaps and bounds, it comes a single step at a time.
Re: (Score:3)
Bunch of slackers, not even working half days (12 hours).
Re:Only? (Score:5, Informative)
The Japanese put in a lot of hours, but not much of that is "working". Japan's productivity is only 60% of America's. There is a social taboo to leave work before your boss, so people stay late and surf the web. The bosses are promoted based on seniority rather than ability, and are often incompetent with no incentive to take the initiative on more enlightened working conditions. It is better to just stick to prevailing social conventions and keep a low profile.
America: The squeaky wheel gets the grease.
Japan: The nail that sticks up will be hammered back down.
Re:Only? (Score:5, Interesting)
The Japanese put in a lot of hours, but not much of that is "working". Japan's productivity is only 60% of America's.
Productivity is a measure of output for a given workforce, not working time. Japan's problem isn't one of people surfing the web at work, it's arcane hierarchical structures getting in the way of getting things done.
I remember working at one of our offices in Tokyo. Very simple task, we found a better way of doing something but to do that we needed another department to briefly do something for us:
USA Approach: Walk over, knock on the door, "Can you quickly do this for us?", "Yeah sure", "Thanks"
Japan Approach: Walk to your boss, sell the idea. He walks to his boss, sells the idea. His boss walks to his boss who oversees enough of the company that now the other department falls under him, he asks his way down the chain to see if it works. Eventually it gets to the bottom, person says "yeah sure". Up it goes again, over it goes again, yay we have approval. Walk over, knock on the door.
No time to surf the web when your productivity suffers due to the horrendous inefficiencies of the workplace.
Re: (Score:2)
I worked for a Japanese-based company in the 80's.....oftentimes they made decisions by not doing anything. Eventually the issue "resolved itself" and that was that. If something required intervention from above it was seen as a bad thing or a personal failing, maybe even somewhat shameful.
They were soooooooooo non-confrontational that just deciding where to go for lunch would be a multi-day process. We (they) eventually settled on 2 or 3 "favorite" places and they (we) would go to them in rotation.
If I sug
Re: (Score:3)
If we persisted then they would accede, but it always felt like we were forcing them to alter their well-worn lunch cycle and throwing the balance of the Universe out of whack.
Because you were.
What we call routine, they call ritual.
Just hand someone from Japan your business card improperly*... if it's someone high enough then your boss and your boss's boss may have to bow in apology** for not teaching you correctly the protocol of etiquette. Of course then you get bitched at for it. (totally worth it, my boss was a dick and this was a beautifully PA opportunity to make him suffer).
* Two hands, both corners of card pinched in index finger and thumb, card facing recipient, face u
Re: (Score:2)
You're obviously not a Project Manager nor work for a corporation because your example is pure bullshit. The simple fact is if you knocked on someone's door they would tell you in a polite way to fuck off while they finish their work. Because if they stop work on their project in order to help you they would fall behind. So your example is pure bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
Japanese: Live to Work
My wife is Japanese, she got home from a business trip to Japan last Sunday after traveling and working the previous weekend as well (14 days straight of working or traveling for work). When I asked her if she was going to take Monday off, she told me no.
I just rolled my eyes.
She did end up staying home but didn't make that decision until it was actually time to leave for work. I know some people love their jobs (she d
Re: (Score:2)
Even in America, the squeaky wheel may get the grease, but it's also the first to be replaced.
Re: (Score:2)
The Japanese put in a lot of hours, but not much of that is "working". Japan's productivity is only 60% of America's. There is a social taboo to leave work before your boss, so people stay late and surf the web. The bosses are promoted based on seniority rather than ability, and are often incompetent with no incentive to take the initiative on more enlightened working conditions. It is better to just stick to prevailing social conventions and keep a low profile.
America: The squeaky wheel gets the grease. Japan: The nail that sticks up will be hammered back down.
I have worked in Japanese companies for almost 8 years in total, 7 months of which was in Japan. Everything in your post is true except "so people stay late and surf the web". This is not my experience. In my experience, people stay late and do NOT surf the web. The open floor plan in most Japanese offices [google.com] makes goofing off unnoticed nearly impossible.
Some people are doing productive work, but slowly. Others were doing unproductive work (again, slowly). Others take frequent visits to other people
Re: (Score:1)
It's still better than what a heck of a lot of companies do. Ever heard of "Seattle hundreds?" It's a common term in the Seattle area, and I've seen it in email a couple of times from friends that live in the Bay Area. It is 16 hours a day Monday through Thursday then 12 hours a day Friday through Sunday. Where I work now in Bellevue (between Seattle and Redmond and used to be the home of Microsoft), I've had at least one team on required hundreds since mid-March 2007. It really sucks for me because I
Re: (Score:1)
Hogwash. There is no way that employees would put up with that crap in today's economy. I notice that you don't actually name the company, which is a good idea when you are making up BS. Unemployment in the Seattle area is below 4%, and tech unemployment is around 2%. Every company in the area is desperate for talent, so these workers could quit and walk across the street for a new job. I might tolerate 100 hour weeks for a few years if I was getting paid $300k, but no sane company would pay that when
Overtime not paid beyond 80 hours a month (Score:5, Insightful)
Just because overtime won't be paid beyond 80 hours a month doesn't mean that people won't work it for social standing.
The ban on work beyond 8pm might be somewhat more effective, and less self-serving at the corporate financial level.
Sadly, if these people have been working 60+ hours a week for years, work is their life - send them home and they'll get depressed, fight with their families, and otherwise have to find some meaning to their life outside the company.
Re:Overtime not paid beyond 80 hours a month (Score:4, Interesting)
Many people probably assume it starts after 40hs a week like in the US.
For white collar workers with a salary of more than $47,476, that's not necessarily true [dol.gov]. I've had positions where it was explicitly explained to me that the 40 hour week was a minimum and less than expected.
Re: (Score:1)
Same here. Early in my career I felt intimidated, like I was so green that I had to compensate by working longer hours as they required.
Once I became important, was a key supporter of a mission-critical product, I was able to push back on that and insist on an only 40 hour work week. And still get raises and bonuses.
So, if you really want work-life balance, the trick is to be valuable enough that you can require it.
Re: (Score:2)
Wouldn't this encourage everyone to work as a contractor an be paid hourly? Or is that not a thing in Japan?
Re: (Score:2)
Wouldn't this encourage everyone to work as a contractor an be paid hourly? Or is that not a thing in Japan?
In Japan, it is common for women to be paid hourly, while men are paid salary. The result is that early in their careers, women tend to make more than men, but as they age and gain seniority, the men make more. But older people have high mortgages and families to support. So the result is that about 80% of the disposable income in Japan is control by young women in their 20s and 30s. This distorts the economy in surprising ways. For instance, new technology is often packaged primarily for young women,
Re: (Score:2)
Sadly, if these people have been working 60+ hours a week for years, work is their life - send them home and they'll get depressed, fight with their families, and otherwise have to find some meaning to their life outside the company.
I don't disagree BUT:
Depression is treatable and, if it's a result of a lifestyle change, temporary.
Fights with family are typically resolved and are part of forming family bonds.
As for finding meaning to life outside the company, I'm not sure any exists but the opportunity to quest for it should be available to everyone on the planet.
Re: (Score:2)
Sadly, if these people have been working 60+ hours a week for years, work is their life - send them home and they'll get depressed, fight with their families, and otherwise have to find some meaning to their life outside the company.
I don't disagree BUT:
Depression is treatable and, if it's a result of a lifestyle change, temporary.
Fights with family are typically resolved and are part of forming family bonds.
As for finding meaning to life outside the company, I'm not sure any exists but the opportunity to quest for it should be available to everyone on the planet.
I agree on all points, but simply point out that these kinds of transitions will bring their own tragedies, suicides, etc. All in all, people who are permitted opportunity to quest for meaning in their own ways do seem to form more attractive societies (I'm thinking of East vs West Germany in 1990 now, but the pattern repeats in many different places and times.)
Re: (Score:3)
Unfortunately these people were themselves part of the problem. They tended to be unhappy at work too, and to spread this around the workplace generally.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, the same sicko soi-disant deity who says "Love me or I'll torture you forever."
Gaslight much? Sounds like a serial abuser to me....
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
And I was complaining about Brazil's 44h/w, thinking that I work too much.
If you could find work in Brazil, you would gladly work 44 hours per week.
reactions were mixed (Score:5, Funny)
Americans: 11 hours...so...thats an entire 11 hour shift at just one job? not 5 jobs?
French:
Americans: someone call an ambulance, the french guy just dropped dead after reading the title.
dead japanese man: how shameful. ive been dead for 5 months and still manage to get to work on time. stop making excuses for yourself.
Re: (Score:1)
German here. The key is efficiency: Work done per hour worked. When you work too many hours, efficiency drops to the point where the total amount of work done is less than what you would get done in fewer hours. Japan has a very attendance-centric work ethic. I'm sure Panasonic isn't making these changes (just) to be nice.
Re:reactions were mixed (Score:4, Insightful)
Bingo. The average person does 6 hours of work a day. I don't mean you are at your desk for 6 hours. I mean if you stay at work for 12 hours, you get 6 hours of work done. If you stay at work for 6 hours, you get 6 hours done.
A lot of companies focus on attendance over work completed. It's a stupid metric that needs to die.
Re: (Score:1)
Bingo. The average person does 6 hours of work a day. I don't mean you are at your desk for 6 hours. I mean if you stay at work for 12 hours, you get 6 hours of work done. If you stay at work for 6 hours, you get 6 hours done.
A lot of companies focus on attendance over work completed. It's a stupid metric that needs to die.
6 hours of productive work, 2 hours of non-productive work, 4 hours of fixing the damage due to non-productive work.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:reactions were mixed (Score:5, Interesting)
I've read a story somewhere about the manager of an engineering department dealing with critical systems at NASA during the space race.
He imposed 9 to 5 work days, as part of his plan to promote a healthy routine. He noticed that overwork leads to mistakes and that nullifies any productivity gain made during extra hours.
Re: (Score:2)
I've read a story somewhere about the manager of an engineering department dealing with critical systems at NASA during the space race. He imposed 9 to 5 work days, as part of his plan to promote a healthy routine. He noticed that overwork leads to mistakes and that nullifies any productivity gain made during extra hours.
It is absolutely true. For work in the trades (machinists, welders, etc), we see the majority of accidents occurring in the final 2 hours of a 12 hour shift. It is naive to think that white collar people don't suffer from fatigue too. The CDC even hosts a study titled "Overtime and Extended Work Shifts: Recent (not so recent now) Findings on Illnesses, Injuries, and Health Behaviors" [cdc.gov] showing that there may be profound effects on the long-term health of workers as well.
Re: (Score:2)
I think it's more like Panasonic arithmetic... "Do not work beyond 8pm" if you comply with this directive, you will not be working more than 55 hours a week (unless you come in on Saturday or Sunday, ignore the directive, etc.) If you do manage to work more than 55 hours a week, you will not be paid overtime beyond 80 hours a month.
Re: (Score:2)
but last week jay got canned for being the one to the bear min of 55 and jack is next unless he does at least 80.
Since the 1980's Work Rampage (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Sick thing it, it's not so much whip cracking as it is peer pressure and coopetition - sure, we're all on the same team, but see how hard I'm pulling - no, I can pull harder I will get that next promotion instead of you, etc.
Japan work place facetime rules force people (Score:2)
Japan work place face time rules force people to work late.
But if the 2020 olympics get rid of the last train then that hard limit will be gone.
Quantity vs Quality (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Quantity vs Quality (Score:4)
Depends not only on the person, but also the task. Implementing complex algorithms efficiently in code tends to require more attention and focus than sitting in hours long meetings listening for the occasional cue to speak for 30 seconds.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm the opposite. Coding is easy and I can just keep cracking on for 12-14 hours before realising it's dark and cold.
Talking to people? That takes effort.
Re: (Score:2)
Same here. I don't have any problem with long coding sessions. But long meetings? That's a problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Take a laptop to your meeting and keep coding
Re: (Score:2)
Depends not only on the person, but also the task. Implementing complex algorithms efficiently in code tends to require more attention and focus than sitting in hours long meetings listening for the occasional cue to speak for 30 seconds.
The latter is, without doubt, the most tiring.
When I've accomplished something at work, I come home far more alert than when it's spent on politics and communications.
Why are you at these meetings? (Score:2)
*participating* in meetings or chairing workshops etc, productively are just as exhausting a codemonkey work
30 hour workweek experiment (Score:2)
There was an experiment recently conducted in Sweden, with many workplaces in different sectors taking part, I think it was a whole city. They switched to a 30-hour week, retaining full pay. The bottom line, as far as I remember, was that productivity was, if anything, increased.
Given how decision makers think, I have no hopes for things to change because of that, though. It's already telling how little publicity the study got.
Re: (Score:1)
The bottom line was they ended up cancelling/not rolling out the program because they had to hire more people but didn't have the budget to keep paying them. I.e. they did not improve productivity PER $ spent.In other words, the people may have been slightly more productive for each hour they actually worked but they were not more productive than when they worked 40 hours but they kept the same pay so total cost to do the same amount of work increased.
Your bias must have just made you "make up" the conclusi
Re: (Score:1)
Honestly, shorter work hours offers the possibility to have more people working productively, which reduces poverty and overall improves the strength of the economy. But that costs more (or rather, costs employers more), so they don't do it, even though a larger pool of workers means better cross-training and coverage. The reduction in work-related stress from more users in the workplace with a lower expected per-worker productivity also helps with job and life satisfaction. Instead, we allow government t
Re: (Score:3)
I'm too lazy to look for the cite, but I have read in the past that in the short term virtually any change you make is good and results in a productivity improvement. Then the novelty wears off and you go back to the old baseline. So people may be motivated to work harder or try to get more done in a 30 hour week initially, but that effect tends to wear off once it becomes the new normal.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Humans can be alert and productive for only so many hours a day, differs by person but it is definitely even less then 8 for most everyone. After that something that would take 1 hours in the morning will instead take 4 hours of overtime.
The question is what people could do and people would do. I've had six hour exams and they were killers, same if you watch top chess players after a typical match of ~5 hours so if you're giving it your everything then clearly you don't last eight hours. Do you think people would become super effective if they only worked six hours a day though? Do you think they'll just zone out and mentally recover for the rest of the day? Not just like one day, but every working day? I can't speak for everyone else but I
Maybe I should work for Panasonic... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
I thought most of them just cheated the system and made you exempt (even though you supposedly have to have either management tasks, significant decision making authority about how to do your job, or be a recognized professional - which IT isn't).
Not for contractors who work through a contracting agency.
It's the over way around (Score:1)
Take that you lazy SOB's that (Score:2)
as in lol (Score:1)
twice
cos they're retarded , for some king or shit
try selling these people here LOOOOOOoooool , working days of only eleven hours
probably hard to follow my lol here since you're not from here in the middle of here not fitting in here
but thats hilarious , saying it like that
Re: (Score:1)
the irony of that vigil is that all those suckers who bled out holding their bowels in the mud like twice, from the choking on mustard to whatever and theres like this huge tower built that says "nie wieder"
as in "never again"
died there fighting the germans and are like ALL inclined to the far right
that history as seen in school for y'all then, welcome to hellgium
Lol, I'm way ahead of them (Score:2)
"Panasonic Wants Employees To Relax, Limits Work Days To 11 hours"
Lol, I'm way ahead of them, my employer would be lucky if I put in 6 hours a day.
I reckon Panasonic will catch up to me sometime in 2052 or so.
I'll believe it (Score:2)