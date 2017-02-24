Americans Believe Robots Will Take Everyone Else's Job, But Theirs Will Be Safe, Study Says (cnbc.com) 103
An anonymous reader shares a CNBC report: You may accept, by now, that robots will take over lots of jobs currently held by human workers. But you probably believe they won't be taking yours. Though other industries are in danger, your position is safe. That's according to a report released by LivePerson, a cloud-based messaging company which surveyed 2,000 U.S.-based consumers online in January. Their researchers find that only three percent of respondents say they experience fear about losing their job to a robot once a week. By contrast, more than 40 percent of respondents never worry about it. And a whopping 65 percent of respondents either strongly or somewhat agree that other industries will suffer because of automation, but theirs will be fine.
Was already taken by Indians. They can have fun fighting the robots for it I guess. It sucked anyway. Good riddance.
When the robots are cheaper than the Indians, it's not going to be a matter of a fight, it's going to be saying so-long to the Indians.
Indians were chosen because they speak English (albeit with a fairly extreme accent in some cases) and people revolted massively against automated phone systems when companies first tried to roll those out. We still have a strong distaste against even simple directory services if they decide to make the recordings too long or the menus too detailed (and we also hate when they're not detailed enough since we don't always know exactly what terminology they're using for what we need.)
Was already taken by Indians.
I'm so tired of hearing comments like this, nothing was taken! If Asians are now doing the job you used to do it's because it was given to them willingly by US corporate decision makers!
All this backlash over immigrants ruining America is crap, we have done this ourselves, the 1% needs to keep its revenue growth high and has no problem sacrificing your welfare to do it.
I'm so tired of hearing comments like this, nothing was taken!
It's not hard to figure out what he meant - He was replaced by Indians. There's a negligible difference between "took my job" and "took over the job I was doing in spite of my protest". Do you also object to the headline, as robots aren't "taking" jobs, they're just being given jobs that used to belong to humans?
Do you also object to the headline, as robots aren't "taking" jobs, they're just being given jobs that used to belong to humans?
Fair enough. I'm probably overreacting based on the current nationalist attitude in the US. Maybe once angry displaced workers start attacking and killing robots I'll have the same reaction.
Here's the thing: it doesn't matter.
If robots can take my job, then they will take my job. Sure, you can push for some local protectionism. Maybe even slow things down so that the transition happens after I retire or die. But at the end of the day, some society somewhere in the world will go with the more competitive option and my job will be history. Avoiding technical progress is working great for the Amish, but not everyone is so lucky to be ensconced by a benevolent, protective society.
That's why we need a safety net that makes it more or less OK if robots take your job.
Don't forget that they can even indirectly take your job or at least cut into your pay. Imagine if robots take 25% of the jobs out there. Some small fraction of those people will then be applying for your job, and they'll probably be cheaper than you.
I have no problem with a safety net in principle. The thing is, humans have a knack for being douchebags ^h^h^h^h^h^h^h^h^h^h using systems for a purpose other than designed, resulting in an outcome that is other than desired. Unless the desired outcome is long-term total government dependence, safety nets need to be very carefully designed and implemented.
And why in the world does that mean your job is safe?
Eventually, robots will program themselves...
... and when that happens, we're all out of a job.
With no job and no income, unless "cheaper" = Zero, then it won't make any difference....
I program Bugs into robots. Greater job security. Robots who try to fix robots cannot even imagine deliberate bugs.
As robots do more of the productive work we have three options - the ot of work workers eventually revolt and kill the robot owners and destroy the robots, the unemployed get employed in govt as robot safety inspectors, the robot owners are taxed at a very high rate and the amount is used to provide Basic income to most people so they can either work on something which interests them but doesnt pay or they can play video games all day.
Stupid, stupid questions (Score:3)
I'm concerned that my job will be lost to... Indians, automation and age discrimination. However, in no way shape or form do I "experience fear about losing their job to a robot once a week."
Also mine vs. others (Score:3)
Also, the survey taker will be more concerned about others' jobs (i.e.: jobs in general), because they see the over-all advances in AI (e.g.: speech recognition in Siri, automatic image tagging in Facebook, automatic face recognition nearly everywhere) and think that in general term, AI is progressing and one day might replace them...
It's not replacing attorney. Instead it's enabling a law firm to do much more without needing to hire more interns and assistants).
Sure it's replacing attorneys. What do you think those assistants are, and what the interns are training to be when they graduate?
in no way shape or form do I "experience fear about losing their job to a robot once a week"
Yeah the survey should of included a response of "I hope my job gets taken over by robots, screw this job!"
This. Exactly this.
Nobody experiences fear weekly about losing their job to a robot" unless they are mentally unstable, or they are literally in the midst of an automation wave in their own company and they are watching coworkers get let go.
Hell... even the cashiers at mcdonalds or the grocery store who are literally watching them install self-serve checkouts a few feet away don't worry weekly about losing their jobs to robots.
Not exactly take, but augment (Score:3)
Yes technology will get rid of a lot of jobs.
But it has been doing that for a long, time time. Some jobs go away. But made possible are new jobs that would not be possible without the forward march of technology... there will always be work for people who seek to do something in life.
In a lot of cases technology may not even completely take over jobs, but allow a person to be much more effective, or for fewer people to do the same job as had been done before.
Not necessarily. (Score:2)
If fewer people are being paid to do the same job, technology has taken over jobs.
Not if more companies can offer that job because it has become more efficient to perform it. There way be an increase in absolute positions to fill exactly because you can do that job with fewer people (people being more expensive than the automation).
I would suggest that find work that robots can't do, because that is the value you have. There are things robots suck at, like being truly creative. Maybe one day, they will be creative.
"Resembles Butterfly" - Johnny5 "Short Circuit"
Matches the slashdot poll (Score:3)
Nobody else noticed that this story almost exactly echoes the slashdot poll from a couple of weeks ago?
https://slashdot.org/poll/3025... [slashdot.org]
In this poll "more than 40 percent of respondents never worry about [losing their job to a robot]."
in the slashdot poll, "I think my current job will be replaced by a robot/software: Never (why not?) 5963 votes / 43%"
And I'd thought slashdot polls were unscientific!
War: the robots win (Score:2)
See, now, your head is on straight. We are not going to find ourselves living in a world where billions of people have no job and no means of supporting themselves and surviving. It won't be allowed to happen because if it does then that means there will be a War to End All Wars...
Well, maybe the unemployed proles might try to start "a war to end all wars." But one of the jobs that gets obsolete first is soldier, and the rich guys who own the robots also control all the robot armies. So that "war to end all wars" will end all wars because the robots will win so quickly.
American believe... (Score:3, Insightful)
Americans also believe that everyone one in Congress is a lying, cheating, worthless waste of oxygen, except for their own congressman. (s)he's doing a fantastic job and needs to be kept in office for the rest of their natural life.
Hey, that gives me an idea. We should replace all congressmen with robots. Except mine, of course.
Re:American believe... (Score:4, Insightful)
No we don't. I live in CA, we have the _worst_ most corrupt senators in the nation.
Nope, that would be Mitch McConnel who puts party over country and whose PAC appears to have taken 2 million dollars from Russian Oilmen.
No we don't. I live in CA, we have the _worst_ most corrupt senators in the nation.
Nancy Pelosi has been in congress since 1987, Darrel Issa since 2003, Maxine Waters 1991, Dianne Feinstein 1992, Barbara Boxer was in the Senate from 1993 until 2017.Dana Rohrabacher, 1989, Ken Calvert, Anna Eshoo, Lucille Roybal-Allard, Ed Royce have all been in their current office since 1993.They may be corrupt, but they keep getting reelected.
It's not really much different anywhere else though. Robert Byrd in West Virginia served 51 years. He was even a member of the KKK while in office at one point.
Most people I know hate their own representatives too. They just get whipped into a frenzy each election season and go out to vote against the person they've been coerced to hate the most.
Who robots the robots? (Score:2)
I'm a robot, so I'm pretty sure I'm safe.
Far from it (Score:3)
I'm a robot, so I'm pretty sure I'm safe.
What will happen when humans have no jobs? They will watch TV 24x7, right?
And what will they watch?
Well as history shows us, the most popular pastime is witnessing battles. With robots having recently taken away all the jobs, just who will humans want to se battling?
That's right, robots.
I'm a robot, so I'm pretty sure I'm safe.
What will happen when humans have no jobs?
There will be a takeover attempt. Kind of like in Terminator, except it's the humans that will be trying to take over.
My job will just be eliminated because it's worthless. There's no money to be made by having a robot take it over.
Besides... no robot would have my crappy job!
I don't worry... (Score:3)
You have been doing support for decades.
My technical career started 20+ years ago. I've been doing IT support for the last 12 years or so.
You are at a time in life where most successful IT people begin to retire.
I'm only 47-years-old. I still have another 30 years before I retire and another 43 years before I die at 120-years-old.
You are your counterpoint, except there is no gold watch and pension.
My current government IT job gives me a month off each year, and I got extra month of pay as a Christmas bonus last year.
You should be worrying.
Only people who don't plan for the future need to worry.
Yes. They are replaced with 70 years of working at a series of 3 year jobs with no scope of a retirement and you dying while at work. With salaries no longer supporting living and saving for retirement at the same time and job breaks eating up savings and emergency funds retirement is obsolete. Unless you want to move to India in your old age and live on Social Security (India has cheap healthcare which is the main cost for old people)
If a robot ever replace my IT support job, I would have already moved on to something else. The days of spending 50 years in the same job to collect a pension and gold watch are long gone.
It isn't just the job you have that is at risk of being replaced by automation. It is also the jobs that you would move to. Further, if the trend is accelerating then the time between becoming adequately trained to do a job and when it becomes unavailable due to automation. At some point, this period may shrink to zero or even negative (The job disappears before you can obtain the skills necessary to perform it)
Fat Change (Score:4, Insightful)
I would definitely put myself in that category that strongly disagrees. There may be robots that can do physical tasks in factories, and software "robots" that automate broadcast playout are a thing.. But the idea that a bipedal robot is going to be able to drive my work truck out to a remote & off-road site and go inside to replace a 9000 volt vacuum or climb up the 1800ft tower to find a loose hanger or air leak is almost as perposterous as the idea that we won't be using high power transmitters anymore. It just ain't gonna happen... And that's exactly why I left the datacenter to find a job like this one which requires hands-on skills.
All of these things are already happening, e.g. in the Texas oil fields. Not by bi-pedal robots, obviously, but by technologies that are designed expressly to reduce the need for bi-peds of any kind in the field. The systems you are maintaining were designed to be maintained in person by a skilled human. Industries are working hard to phase them out in favor of systems that can be installed by as few people as possible and managed all but entirely by remote desk-jockeys.
Then your job is essentially comparing two lists:
List A is 'Skills and abilities required for job'
List B is 'Skills and abilities available on robots'
Can you compare those two lists faster than a robot can?
When a robot can fail to recognize flamebait, you will be replaced.
/., anything containing the words 'I*have an MBA' is flamebait.
*All* pay rates will TANK when robots come in! (Score:2, Insightful)
Because if robots take up a lot of jobs, then ALL the workforce is going to be fighting for the remaining few jobs and the value of labor will tank!
We're in a market folks! If there are a bunch of unemployed people, an employer will be able to find someone willing to do YOUR job for less.
Because if robots take up a lot of jobs, then ALL the workforce is going to be fighting for the remaining few jobs and the value of labor will tank!
We're in a market folks! If there are a bunch of unemployed people, an employer will be able to find someone willing to do YOUR job for less.
"Fortunately" industry has shown great reluctance to hire unemployed people so they won't directly weigh down salaries all that much. Of course, if you are already unemployed you are screwed and if those currently working are terrified of becoming unemployed that will certainly limit salaries.
Tools (Score:2)
Robots are tools that allow me to do more work. I have a lot of robots.
My simplest robot is a stick that I use to quickly and easily make holes in the ground with to plant seeds. It greatly improves efficiency.
A more complex robot is my tractor. It replaces the need to have about 50 horses on my farm. That's a huge savings in time and it can do things the horses and men couldn't do freeing us up to do other interesting things.
Yeah but the curve of technology evolution has a greater slope than that of biological evolution. Soon we will have robots smarter than humans. Then Humans will go the way of horses. Civilization will live on in robotic form.
VON NUEMANN LIVES!
Zombies (Score:2)
So what does a Zombie robot say - CPUs, I want to eat some CPUs!!!
If only 1% of the population has jobs, then money probably becomes a worthless medium of exchange. If the overwhelming majority of people have nothing to offer that society values, not even manual labor, then we'll probably be facing riots.
If someone develops some software where one scientist can do the work of ten, then you'll effectively be replaced.
Really the only way to but the brakes on this is to kidnap every software engineer and isolate them from computers.
Fits in with other American logic (Score:2)
It's the same logic that drives a lot of other choices in American culture. All Americans believe they'll be rich one day, if only they work hard enough or become famous or get lucky with the next big idea or win the lottery.
We don't want high taxes on the rich because we all think we're going to be rich one day.
I, for one, am going to win the lottery one day.
The fact that I haven't bought a ticket in over a year is irrelevant..
Mass Ignorance (Score:2)
People keep using the same shitty passwords for the same reason they believe their job is safe.
It's the It'll-never-happen-to-me syndrome.
Mass ignorance is alive and well.
No way (Score:2)
My job is safe. I put the little round doohickey on the springy thing as it goes by and it's gotta be positioned just right or the thingamabob won't work. No robot will ever be able to do that!!
Robots Will Never Take My Job (Score:2)
Robots will never take my job,
Computer software very well might though.