Professors Claim Passive Cooling Breakthrough Via Plastic Film (sciencemag.org) 81
What if you could cool buildings without using electricity? charlesj68 brings word of "the development of a plastic film by two professors at the University of Colorado in Boulder that provides a passive cooling effect." The film contains embedded glass beads that absorb and emit infrared in a wavelength that is not blocked by the atmosphere. Combining this with half-silvering to keep the sun from being the source of infrared absorption on the part of the beads, and you have a way of pumping heat at a claimed rate of 93 watts per square meter.
The film is cheap to produce -- about 50 cents per square meter -- and could create indoor temperatures of 68 degrees when it's 98.6 outside. "All the work is done by the huge temperature difference, about 290C, between the surface of the Earth and that of outer space," reports The Economist.
How much degrees in SI units?
Forget your Kelvin, nobody uses that except in research.
What we need to know is how much degrees is it in football fields?
You non-RTFA infidel! The article states the temperatures as 20C and 37C respectively.
Too good to be true. (Score:2)
This seems to be an incredible invention that will be a game changer. Passive cooling on the order of what this article talks about would seem to be too good to be true. If it is true these guys should be filthy rich soon.
"Passive cooling on the order of what this article talks about would seem to be too good to be true. If it is true these guys should be filthy rich soon."
Don't forget to sell your Air Conditioning stock.
"Passive cooling on the order of what this article talks about would seem to be too good to be true. If it is true these guys should be filthy rich soon."
Don't forget to sell your Air Conditioning stock.
Its interesting that they have made the film, yet have not demonstrated it in a practical application. That makes me skeptical as they are relying on performance claims when they shouldn't have to. Why could they not take the film and cover a small structure (like a shed), and simply tell us the resulting cooling effect? And maybe compare against a simple reflective coating
I wouldn't sell it just yet. Even if this film works, it's probably only in clear conditions when the IR radiation can escape to outer space. On muggy cloudy or hazy days, I doubt it would work. On top of that, it would do nothing to lower the humidity in the building.
True, but these guys are in Colorado. We get maybe a dozen cloudy or hazy days a year. And it's a semi-desert, no muggy days.
Yeah, it might not work so well in the Mississippi valley region.
OTOH, if they're shifting to a frequency of infrared not absorbed by H2O, it might not care about puny water vapour.
Wow, try reading....
"At the same time, the film sucked heat out of whatever surface it was sitting on and radiated that energy at a mid-IR frequency of 10 micrometers. Because few air molecules absorb IR at that frequency, the radiation drifts into empty space without warming the air or the surrounding materials, causing the objects below to cool by as much as 10C. "
On muggy cloudy or hazy days, I doubt it would work
Even if the cloud absorbs the IR, it's already out of the building you want to cool, so it has already served its purpose.
Not as hardcore as an active cooling by a gas dynamic laser.
Most notable about this material is that it does not do heat pumping, just tricks with reflectivity and selective absorbtion, and emission bands
This seems to be an incredible invention that will be a game changer. Passive cooling on the order of what this article talks about would seem to be too good to be true. If it is true these guys should be filthy rich soon.
Well the article certainly lacks critical sense:
And because it can be made cheaply at high volumes, it could be used to passively cool buildings and electronics such as solar cells, which work more efficiently at lower temperatures.
Cool solar cells.... by blocking the sunlight *facepalm*. Also I'm thinking how big a deal is the "not blocked by the atmosphere" really, I mean it's not like heat reflected of a little building significantly changes the ambient temperature. And finally production cost is one thing, but how it works in real dust-covered conditions and if it can survive being exposed to the weather all year long is another matter. I don't think it's quite as revolutionary as th
Re:Too good to be true. (Score:4, Insightful)
It's called physics, even if you don't find it interesting.
1) Letting visible light through in principle lets the PV work while keeping it cool. The increase in output with lower temperatures is quite significant, thus the presence on the market of combined PV/Thermal panels for example. (And absorbing more of the visible light and removing the energy as electricity rather than letting it turn into heat would be good too, natch, and that one is being worked on.)
2) Outer space is at ~3K/-270C: having that as your cold sink *day and night* is really quite significant. What I cannot work out is if clouds are transparent at the same wavelengths, eg if this could be used to make the cold end of a Seebeck device even under cloudy skies: that would allow a small amount of power generation day and night also, if so.
This looks plausible to me and and an astonishingly good thing if it works even a 1/10th as well as the researchers hope.
Sometimes the science is good before the marketing people get to it.
Rgds
Damon
Outer space is at ~3K/-270C: having that as your cold sink *day and night* is really quite significant.
Radiative cooling doesn't work that way: all that matters is your temperature. You don't radiate more into a cold area than a hot (a hot area sends more thermal radiation to warm you up, but that's orthogonal). It would be different if the atmosphere reflected IR, but that's not the case.
It would be different if the atmosphere reflected IR, but that's not the case.
Not in the sense of a mirror, but yes, it does, nondirectionally. More importanty, it tends to radiate at frequencies not absorbed by the material.
TFS estimates this will remove 93 watts per square meter.
On average, the solar energy hitting the earth is 164 watts per sq. meter. An 8 hour summer day at 40 degree latitude can be as high as 600 Watts per sq. meter.
There will still be some air conditioning needs in the places they are presently very popular.
Re:Democracy Fail (Score:5, Informative)
Mao's political method was to enter a village and kill every leader who didn't agree with him. Get a new set of leaders, kill every leader who didn't agree with him. Repeat until purified.
The words "nuance and subtlety" do not apply. His central committee was thugs and murderers like himself.
Just WTF are people being taught these days?
If you favor Mao, you should try reading at least one book some time. At least one.
So glad Hillary and her commie supporters lost.
How interesting! (Cool was taken) (Score:2)
Neither the building materials, nor the air in close proximity to it, get the chance to absorb the radiation and the heat the absorption develops.
A plain mirror could do that. The idea here is that infrared emitted by warm objects is absorbed and re-emitted at frequencies the atmosphere is transparent to, thus the heat escapes to space rather than warming the air.
Unfortunately you're probably right that it's too good to be true, but using the temperature difference between space and earth is not impossible. It's why deserts get cold a night.
So any material that is transparent in one wavelength and opaque in others is Maxwell's demon?
Maxwell's demon is a thought experiment on a closed system. This is not a closed system.
Re: (Score:3)
It's called physics.
Outer space is on average at about 3K/-270C. So if you can freely radiate energy away to it from a surface then that surface can nominally get to, or close to, that temperature. Having that that as the cold end of a Carnot heat engine, such as a thermal electricity generation plant, would do amazing things for efficiency in principle. Never mind aircon and PV.
So it's not crap.
And you can experience a similar effect in the opposite direction standing some distance from a bonfire on a c
Yeah, but WHEN? (Score:3)
Yeah, but WHEN? When will we see this available for consumer use?
I see news stories every damn day about some amazing breakthrough in this field or that field, but fuck all if it ever seems to make it to market.
I must have seen 100 stories in the last few years about more efficient and less expensive solar cells, but where the fuck are they?
The same with medications and advances in medical technology....lots of news and hype and excitement but rarely does anything ever appear.
FFS, all I want is to be buried in a casket made of an advanced polymer plastic film that eliminates diabetes and has a 98% solar conversion efficiency rate, and that can autonomously pilot itself down I-5 during rush hour. Is that too fucking much to ask?? Oh, and the battery has to last for a full week without a charge.
All these 'advances' are a scam. Remember how computers were going to get more powerful, how we'd have literally megabytes of storage available? And they'd get smaller so we wouldn't have to lug around a briefcase+ size device like one day they'd be phone size? What happened to any of that? Don't get me started on the stories of how one day we'd be able to engineer genes directly. It's all pie in the sky. And like you say, medical research, all those stories about keyhole surgery and designer drugs. Never
Pay attention. Solar cell prices have dropped dramatically over the last decade. Nobody has claimed the really efficient stuff (>40%) is cheap.
Medical technology is reaching the public, despite the FDA's foot dragging. For example, the advances in available AIDS treatment has made a lot of news in recent years.
I think maybe you're on the wrong website, you don't seem to be interested in new discoveries. You might be happier with a site which concentrates on something like "new products coming out this year."
Many of us enjoy reading about new discoveries, knowing that not every promising new discovery will lead instantly to a mass marketed product. (If it ever does.) Every time there's a story about research on improving solar panels or battery efficiency there's always people complaining that they never see thes
This is a VERY boring trope. If you only want completely finished consumer grade tech then stop reading
/. and go read a product catalogue, maybe on paper, and stop wasting our time on your public masturbation/trolling.
For example, on another topic:
https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org]
And yes those more efficient PV cells are emerging in several different directions depending on application, and I'm been installing some of them. In terms of W/$ (thus J/$) I've recently put up stuff that cost me 1/10th of what
the radiator will be huge at 50w/m2 for anything. (Score:1)
It cools at 50w/m2, if you put the material outside that will cause it be a bit cooler that ambient temp, to get to to be cooler it has to be behind layers of glass or something else that allow that IR range to pass, and that assembly would need to be on enough area to cool a house. My house has a 4 ton air conditioner, it can remove 14400watts/hr (less on hot days, let say 7200w/hr on a hot day), so to cool my house with this I need 144m2 of area that is contained under something that protects it from co
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Heat (Score:2)
kqc7011:
"I would be more interested in this if it worked the other way, warming my house. "
No problem. Just flip it around backwards!
Thermal inertia and the transfer of heat by winds in the lower atmosphere mean that the temperature of Venus's surface does not vary significantly between the night and day (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venus#Atmosphere_and_climate)