Earth Science

Professors Claim Passive Cooling Breakthrough Via Plastic Film (sciencemag.org) 27

Posted by EditorDavid from the cool-films dept.
What if you could cool buildings without using electricity? charlesj68 brings word of "the development of a plastic film by two professors at the University of Colorado in Boulder that provides a passive cooling effect." The film contains embedded glass beads that absorb and emit infrared in a wavelength that is not blocked by the atmosphere. Combining this with half-silvering to keep the sun from being the source of infrared absorption on the part of the beads, and you have a way of pumping heat at a claimed rate of 93 watts per square meter.
The film is cheap to produce -- about 50 cents per square meter -- and could create indoor temperatures of 68 degrees when it's 98.6 outside. "All the work is done by the huge temperature difference, about 290C, between the surface of the Earth and that of outer space," reports The Economist.

Professors Claim Passive Cooling Breakthrough Via Plastic Film

  • How much degrees in SI units?

  • This seems to be an incredible invention that will be a game changer. Passive cooling on the order of what this article talks about would seem to be too good to be true. If it is true these guys should be filthy rich soon.

      Don't forget to sell your Air Conditioning stock.

        Its interesting that they have made the film, yet have not demonstrated it in a practical application. That makes me skeptical as they are relying on performance claims when they shouldn't have to. Why could they not take the film and cover a small structure (like a shed), and simply tell us the resulting cooling effect? And maybe compare against a simple reflective coating

    • Not as hardcore as an active cooling by a gas dynamic laser.

      Most notable about this material is that it does not do heat pumping, just tricks with reflectivity and selective absorbtion, and emission bands

      This seems to be an incredible invention that will be a game changer. Passive cooling on the order of what this article talks about would seem to be too good to be true. If it is true these guys should be filthy rich soon.

      Well the article certainly lacks critical sense:

      And because it can be made cheaply at high volumes, it could be used to passively cool buildings and electronics such as solar cells, which work more efficiently at lower temperatures.

      Cool solar cells.... by blocking the sunlight *facepalm*. Also I'm thinking how big a deal is the "not blocked by the atmosphere" really, I mean it's not like heat reflected of a little building significantly changes the ambient temperature. And finally production cost is one thing, but how it works in real dust-covered conditions and if it can survive being exposed to the weather all year long is another matter. I don't think it's quite as revolutionary as th

  • The heat is returned to the state in which it arrives, infrared radiation, and returned to space.

    Neither the building materials, nor the air in close proximity to it, get the chance to absorb the radiation and the heat the absorption develops.

