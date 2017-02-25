Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


United States

Garmin Engineer Shot And Killed By Man Yelling 'Get Out Of My Country!'

Posted by EditorDavid from the killed-in-Kansas dept.
lxw56 writes: Garmin engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot and killed at a local bar in Olathe, Kansas, the U.S. headquarters of Garmin. Co-worker Alok Madasani was also injured along with bystander Ian Grillot, who attempted to help the men. "The suspect in the shooting, Adam Purinton, was drinking at the bar in Olathe, Kansas, at about 7:15 p.m. that night," reports The Verge. "A witness said he yelled 'get out of my country' to two of the victims, reportedly saying the men, believed to originally be from India, were 'Middle Eastern.'" In 2015, Garmin employed 2,700 workers in Olathe and has plans to double this number, which the article notes has led to "increasing diversity" in the community.

  • He's just a populist, it's just rhetoric! (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 25, 2017 @03:38PM (#53929995)

    Oh wait, no... he actually shot and killed someone. KellyAnne, get out there and do what you do...

  • "Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebees" (Score:5, Funny)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @03:41PM (#53930007)
    Police found him there after putting out an APB (Applebees Point Bulletin), which is the tool they use to find all racists in the Midwest and South.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by rubycodez ( 864176 )

      Shooting foreigners isn't being racist, it's being xenophobic. Indians are Caucasian, by the way.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
        I think you need to take some geography classes. The big mountain range near India is the Himalayas, not the Caucasus mountains. Different mountain range entirely.

      • Shooting foreigners isn't being racist, it's being xenophobic. Indians are Caucasian, by the way.

        Only if your definition of race comes from the 19th century, which in itself is a little racist. These days race is a social or cultural construct, in which case this is quite clearly racism.
        It would be xenophobic if there were an equal number of attacks of foreigners with blonde hair and blue eyes who speak English. Since there aren't, racist is a more accurate description.

      • Shooting foreigners isn't being racist, it's being xenophobic.

        Those two things aren't mutually exclusive - and, quite often, they happily go hand in hand.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Getting drunk and doing stupid things is not racist, alchohol fucks everyone up, just in different ways, none good and many lethal. Now if only dude had been stoned, sure he could likely have shot himself whilst stoned trying to clean his second favourite toy but at least he would not have shot someone else. Guns and alchohol do not mix https://psychcentral.com/news/... [psychcentral.com]. That is all that this story is about, once drunk, all logic and reason is gone to be replaced by alcohol fuelled depression and stupidity.

    • Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:5, Insightful)

      by ukoda ( 537183 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @04:52PM (#53930443) Homepage
      I work for Garmin at a different location and information I got from a co-worker, who used to be based in Olathe, was that the shooter drove to another bar where he told the staff he was in hiding from police. The staff there then called police who arrested him.

      I have been to the USA often and have friends there. The one thing I know is you can not have a rational discussion with them about gun control. They genuinely believe that the right to bear arms is a good thing and the deaths that result, while tragic, are the price of freedom. I realise that any critique of US gun control or freedom means I will now be modded down.

      I have 15 mod points now that I can't use since I am posting here. I could have used them to mod down the hateful posts but I want to post. I am genuinely saddened to hear of the death of a co-worker and such a needless death is so hard to understand. I have no idea how to fix the gun problem in the USA, if it was easy it would have been done already. Sorry America, you have a problem and the stats are pretty clear on that point.

      My thoughts go our to Srinivas' family, I am sorry for your loss.

      • Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @05:34PM (#53930673)

        Innocent gun owners didn't shoot these guys. Scapegoating and sending the police after innocent people isn't the answer.

      • Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:5, Interesting)

        by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @05:59PM (#53930821)

        They genuinely believe that the right to bear arms is a good thing and the deaths that result, while tragic, are the price of freedom.

        Here is the thing foreigners don't understand about guns in America. The reason we have an amendment to the Constitution which permits citizens to own guns is twofold:

        1) The Founding Fathers, almost all of whom were British subjects, saw firsthand what happens when only the government has firearms. They can use those weapons to quell public outcry over anything, claiming the people were "rioting" or were "a threat to peace and order" because the people can't effectively fight back. If you read The Federalist Papers, Hamilton, Madison and Jay all say the same basic thing: citizens who have weapons are more fully able to defend themselves from the government.

        That may sound odd to Europeans, but if you look at your history you should be able to see the logic behind this amendment. The Founding Fathers used their own experiences to craft a document which (was supposed to) enshrined rights to people while limiting that of the government. However, as James Madison pointed out, there has been more abridgement of freedoms of the people by the silent encroachment of those in power than by violent and sudden usurpations (paraphrased).

        The second reason for the amendment, and one the NRA absolutely refuses to recognize, is those who had weapons were during that time required to register with the government so they could be called up as part of the militia. Unlike today, the Founding Fathers envisioned a small standing army, if at all, with the militia doing the brunt of the work to slow or repel foreign invaders or put down rebellion, as George Washington did during the Whiskey Rebellion.

        Men who had firearms would register with their local government and if the need arose, they would be called up. The government maintained that list so they knew who they could call on.

        The original amendment, as proposed by James Madison, the guy who wrote the Constitution, was:

        "The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. A well regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the best and most natural defense of a free country."

        You can see how cutting out and rearranging a few words has people imaging the amendment to be something it is not.

        This is why gun control is such a contentious issue. The Constitution, the supreme law of the land, says citizens are allowed to own firearms. Where the argument comes in is where to draw the line on a) who can own a gun (as a rule, anyone convicted of a criminal offense cannot) and b) what restrictions on gun ownership (type of weapon, amount of bullets, etc). As you have seen, some believe there should be no restrictions and others say there should be plenty of restrictions or even no ownership at all.

        • Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:4, Insightful)

          by quantaman ( 517394 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @08:15PM (#53931513)

          They genuinely believe that the right to bear arms is a good thing and the deaths that result, while tragic, are the price of freedom.

          Here is the thing foreigners don't understand about guns in America. The reason we have an amendment to the Constitution which permits citizens to own guns is twofold:

          1) The Founding Fathers, almost all of whom were British subjects, saw firsthand what happens when only the government has firearms. They can use those weapons to quell public outcry over anything, claiming the people were "rioting" or were "a threat to peace and order" because the people can't effectively fight back. If you read The Federalist Papers, Hamilton, Madison and Jay all say the same basic thing: citizens who have weapons are more fully able to defend themselves from the government.

          That may sound odd to Europeans, but if you look at your history you should be able to see the logic behind this amendment.

          Non-Americans understand you believe that, but we also understand that you're wrong.

          Guns might have been useful before the 20th century, but they are not a good defence against a modern government, if anything they actually enable authoritarians by giving them a reason to crack down on the civil liberties that actually do keep governments in check.

  • Let me guess, he owns a red hat? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 25, 2017 @03:42PM (#53930015)

    Something about making psycopathy great again, something like that?

  • Why (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 25, 2017 @04:06PM (#53930133)

    Why not call this guy a terrorist ?

    If he had been a Muslim shooting an American it would be classed as terrorism.

    Or does it not suit the US narrative ?

  • Now he should be shot by a native American (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Timo_UK ( 762705 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @04:06PM (#53930135) Homepage
    "Get out of my country, immigrant"

  • /. editors: why do you maintain this shit hole? (Score:4, Informative)

    by pezpunk ( 205653 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @04:07PM (#53930149) Homepage

    the comments section, i mean. honest question.

    why do you guys bother keeping this comment section running, when it has clearly devolved into one of the worst, most openly racist and least interesting communities on the internet? okay, sure, there are communities specifically geared towards right-wing fascism and racism that are probably worse, but this site is supposed to be about, you know, tech news and stuff. but you guys have let it erode into something gross that almost nobody other than despicable morons want to participate in. i remember years ago when articles would have hundreds of interesting and insightful comments, with actual experts weighing in with well thought out reactions. those people are all gone, and with very good reason. are you glad they're gone? do you miss them? do you miss relevancy?

    i doubt you are proud of providing a forum dominated by some of the worst elements of humanity. so that's why i'm asking why you continue to do so.

    • Re:/. editors: why do you maintain this shit hole? (Score:4)

      by Imrik ( 148191 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @04:19PM (#53930207) Homepage

      If you ignore the political stories that shouldn't be on this site anyway you'll find a lot of the comments sections are still quite good. I'm a little surprised you claim the comments are geared towards the right though, if anything the overall bias seems to be towards the left.

    • I don't think Slashdot recognizes the damage they are doing to their brand by chasing the lowest common denominator. They keep publishing on the same provocative subjects. That drives a spike in readership but it pushes away people who are more sophisticated. Thoughtless people push up thoughtless comments. And Slashdot needs to start trimming their stories. Really, we don't need another story on autonomous vehicles. They also need to stop publishing stories on the weekend. The rating system just does not

    • Re:/. editors: why do you maintain this shit hole? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by friedman101 ( 618627 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @05:28PM (#53930653)
      Donald Trump broke this place. I used to think the anti-immigrant rhetoric here was 90% related to H1B misuse and 10% racism. After noting how strongly /. fell behind Trump (an anti-science, anti-net-neutrality, racist dog-whistling lunatic) it seems obvious I was wrong.

      • Donald Trump broke this place.

        Not really, no. /. used to be mostly liberal/libertarian with a large slice of middle-of-the-road. Rightwing nutjobs, facists, and Nazis-in-all-but-name used to be downmodded into oblivion within minutes of posting.

        Then Gamergate happened.

        Within a few months, /. culture was almost completely inverted - and the rightwing nutjobs, facists, and Nazis-in-all-but-name gained ascendance. Things have only gotten worse since then.

  • A lot of people feel this way (Score:5, Insightful)

    by MrKaos ( 858439 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @04:50PM (#53930419) Journal

    About US military bases in their country.

  • Sad loss of a co-worker (Score:5, Informative)

    by ukoda ( 537183 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @05:21PM (#53930607) Homepage
    I work for Garmin in New Zealand and have been to Olathe a few times. Garmin has great inclusive culture to it and I am genuinely saddened to hear of Srinivas' death.

    I am disappointed to read posts that somehow infer that Srinivas' employment in the Olathe office was at the expense of a US resident getting a job. That is simply not true. There is a world wide shortage of skilled workers. We have two US employees in our Auckland office and no one here complains about them taking our jobs. We employee every skilled Kiwi we can find but the shortage means over half my team are from China and Taiwan. We welcome them as we need more skilled people to get keep our business competitive. None of the locals, such as myself, see these people as stealing our jobs.

    It is the same in Olathe, they will employ any US citizen with suitable skills ahead of a foreign worker as it is less hassle but they can not get enough staff with right skills, in part because Garmin set the bar quite high when it comes to skill levels. I have meet people with a wide range of backgrounds in the US Garmin offices and have never seen even a hint of racism or sexism.

    My mind can not comprehend how the shooter could feel justified in taking a life even if he really thought immigrant were taking local jobs. These kind of people need to stop blaming immigrants for stealing jobs and take a good hard look at themselves.

    • Re:Sad loss of a co-worker (Score:4, Informative)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @07:09PM (#53931217)

      immigrant were taking local jobs

      As an immigrant working in a foreign country I also have been the target of such a comment once. What people don't realise is that jobs aren't a fixed unit in a multi-national company. I didn't take a local job, I bought a new job into the country. I was offered employment and then given the choice of where to work. Like many others at my company they are moved around the world for various engineering assignments in a way to develop employees and expand their knowledge.

      As far as I can tell out of the 20% (my estimate) of non nationals that work at my current office, not a single one took a "local" job despite being on a local contract.

      Now that's just one example, but hopefully it's an example that shows that all to often people take a very simple and very narrow minded view to a very complex process.

  • Predictable and predicted (Score:4, Insightful)

    by meerling ( 1487879 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @06:14PM (#53930931)
    You push hate, bigotry, violence, and xenophobia, so of course this kind of stuff escalates.
    Stay tuned, more acts of horrific inhumanity to come :(

  • Entire motive based on comment from 1 witness (Score:3)

    by mattwarden ( 699984 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @08:14PM (#53931501) Homepage

    Pardon me, but I wasn't born yesterday. When an entire motive is determined by the statement of one unnamed witness, and it just so happens to be a rare validation of a major unsubstantiated trend narrative, I am suspicious. I'll be waiting a few weeks to let this story play out before I believe it.

    "Hands up, don't shoot" anyone?

