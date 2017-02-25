Garmin Engineer Shot And Killed By Man Yelling 'Get Out Of My Country!' (theverge.com) 733
lxw56 writes: Garmin engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot and killed at a local bar in Olathe, Kansas, the U.S. headquarters of Garmin. Co-worker Alok Madasani was also injured along with bystander Ian Grillot, who attempted to help the men. "The suspect in the shooting, Adam Purinton, was drinking at the bar in Olathe, Kansas, at about 7:15 p.m. that night," reports The Verge. "A witness said he yelled 'get out of my country' to two of the victims, reportedly saying the men, believed to originally be from India, were 'Middle Eastern.'" In 2015, Garmin employed 2,700 workers in Olathe and has plans to double this number, which the article notes has led to "increasing diversity" in the community.
He's just a populist, it's just rhetoric! (Score:3, Insightful)
Oh wait, no... he actually shot and killed someone. KellyAnne, get out there and do what you do...
"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebees" (Score:5, Funny)
Shooting foreigners isn't being racist, it's being xenophobic. Indians are Caucasian, by the way.
Only if your definition of race comes from the 19th century, which in itself is a little racist. These days race is a social or cultural construct, in which case this is quite clearly racism.
It would be xenophobic if there were an equal number of attacks of foreigners with blonde hair and blue eyes who speak English. Since there aren't, racist is a more accurate description.
Shooting foreigners isn't being racist, it's being xenophobic.
Those two things aren't mutually exclusive - and, quite often, they happily go hand in hand.
Getting drunk and doing stupid things is not racist, alchohol fucks everyone up, just in different ways, none good and many lethal. Now if only dude had been stoned, sure he could likely have shot himself whilst stoned trying to clean his second favourite toy but at least he would not have shot someone else. Guns and alchohol do not mix https://psychcentral.com/news/... [psychcentral.com]. That is all that this story is about, once drunk, all logic and reason is gone to be replaced by alcohol fuelled depression and stupidity.
that's geographic classification.
was just trolling anyway, geez.
2nd point mostly comes from troll under the bridge
but that classification is still used in forensic anthropology and is not meaningless but does describe a migration of humans and their descendants. Also, Europeans and Indian's language comes from common branch of human languages, "proto indo-european"
a class or kind of people unified by shared interests, habits, or characteristics
So WoW players, cat fanciers and gun enthusiasts are races now? Not sure that will fly with the UNHRC...
Well, there are furries...
a class or kind of people unified by shared interests, habits, or characteristics
So WoW players, cat fanciers and gun enthusiasts are races now? Not sure that will fly with the UNHRC...
So now along with 5000 Genders, we got a million races based on beer preference.
Per your a:, Indians and Europeans came from the same stock, part of the Indo-European migrations.
We all come from the same stock, sport.
Keep going. There's more:
a : a family, tribe, people, or nation belonging to the same stock
b : a class or kind of people unified by shared interests, habits, or characteristics
: any one of the groups that human beings can be divided into based on shared distinctive physical traits
2: a group of individuals who share a common culture or history
3: a major group of living things
These are all from the very same page you linked. If you're going to use a dictionary to slap someone down, make sur
Indians are Caucasian, research Indo-European migrations before spewing in ignorance please.
Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:5, Insightful)
I have been to the USA often and have friends there. The one thing I know is you can not have a rational discussion with them about gun control. They genuinely believe that the right to bear arms is a good thing and the deaths that result, while tragic, are the price of freedom. I realise that any critique of US gun control or freedom means I will now be modded down.
I have 15 mod points now that I can't use since I am posting here. I could have used them to mod down the hateful posts but I want to post. I am genuinely saddened to hear of the death of a co-worker and such a needless death is so hard to understand. I have no idea how to fix the gun problem in the USA, if it was easy it would have been done already. Sorry America, you have a problem and the stats are pretty clear on that point.
My thoughts go our to Srinivas' family, I am sorry for your loss.
Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:4, Insightful)
Innocent gun owners didn't shoot these guys. Scapegoating and sending the police after innocent people isn't the answer.
Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:5, Interesting)
They genuinely believe that the right to bear arms is a good thing and the deaths that result, while tragic, are the price of freedom.
Here is the thing foreigners don't understand about guns in America. The reason we have an amendment to the Constitution which permits citizens to own guns is twofold:
1) The Founding Fathers, almost all of whom were British subjects, saw firsthand what happens when only the government has firearms. They can use those weapons to quell public outcry over anything, claiming the people were "rioting" or were "a threat to peace and order" because the people can't effectively fight back. If you read The Federalist Papers, Hamilton, Madison and Jay all say the same basic thing: citizens who have weapons are more fully able to defend themselves from the government.
That may sound odd to Europeans, but if you look at your history you should be able to see the logic behind this amendment. The Founding Fathers used their own experiences to craft a document which (was supposed to) enshrined rights to people while limiting that of the government. However, as James Madison pointed out, there has been more abridgement of freedoms of the people by the silent encroachment of those in power than by violent and sudden usurpations (paraphrased).
The second reason for the amendment, and one the NRA absolutely refuses to recognize, is those who had weapons were during that time required to register with the government so they could be called up as part of the militia. Unlike today, the Founding Fathers envisioned a small standing army, if at all, with the militia doing the brunt of the work to slow or repel foreign invaders or put down rebellion, as George Washington did during the Whiskey Rebellion.
Men who had firearms would register with their local government and if the need arose, they would be called up. The government maintained that list so they knew who they could call on.
The original amendment, as proposed by James Madison, the guy who wrote the Constitution, was:
"The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. A well regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the best and most natural defense of a free country."
You can see how cutting out and rearranging a few words has people imaging the amendment to be something it is not.
This is why gun control is such a contentious issue. The Constitution, the supreme law of the land, says citizens are allowed to own firearms. Where the argument comes in is where to draw the line on a) who can own a gun (as a rule, anyone convicted of a criminal offense cannot) and b) what restrictions on gun ownership (type of weapon, amount of bullets, etc). As you have seen, some believe there should be no restrictions and others say there should be plenty of restrictions or even no ownership at all.
Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:4, Insightful)
They genuinely believe that the right to bear arms is a good thing and the deaths that result, while tragic, are the price of freedom.
Non-Americans understand you believe that, but we also understand that you're wrong.
Guns might have been useful before the 20th century, but they are not a good defence against a modern government, if anything they actually enable authoritarians by giving them a reason to crack down on the civil liberties that actually do keep governments in check.
Re:You don't own common sense (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
That's one possibility. Another possibility is that, if your coworker would instead have been killed with a knife or other non-gun weapon.
How do we distinguish between these possibilities? Fortunately, we have an easy case study available in Australia, which abruptly decreased its level of gun ownership with a buyback scheme in 1996/97, in response to a mass shooting in Port Arthur. If guns are an enabler of homicide, we would expect homicide rates in Australia to have fallen at this point; if guns make
Re:You don't own common sense (Score:5, Insightful)
in a particular culture
Highlighted a key part for you. Australia even before the gun ban didn't have a culture of openly carrying guns in the street. We didn't have a trigger happy culture. We didn't get into an argument and shoot people. The gun buyback and ban was never intended to have anything remotely to do with the murder rate. It solved one problem and one problem only: Mass killings.
America on the other hand,
... well two of my colleagues from our Texas office got into a heated discussion on an engineering problem and ended up pulling guns on each other. The situation was de-escalated though. In the kind of culture where you reach for your piece instead of just punching a man in the face like they deserve, a gun ban may have a very different outcome.
We don't know because as you so rightly pointed out we only have data from particular cultures, very different ones to the "omg the mentally unstable need a right to bear arms too" culture.
Actually the data show it does drop (Score:4, Informative)
Re:You don't own common sense (Score:5, Insightful)
There's an even more correct side -- the side that goes along with the overwhelming amount of research (not to mention common sense) that suggests more guns = more gun accidents (and of course, more gun violence.)
The pro-shooter types will always love to drag out an anecdote of some woman about to be raped and her only solution apparently is to shoot the guy dead (and of course its usually a hypothetical story since few people actually know of any such cases, though I'm sure you could find one or two if you try hard enough. Even then, proving that there were no other options is not always straightforward.
Unfortunately we now live in a world where feelings matter more than facts not only in people's minds but in the office of the leader of the "free" world, so trying to convince anyone that their rare case anecdote is less useful on a large scale than actual scientific research requires a level of patience and eloquence few people can master.
But whatever.. I put up a post on
/. once in a while hoping to convince someone somewhere that guns are actually dangerous but in the grand scheme of things I'm just a scrub behind a screen I don't expect that I'll be the one to change the world.
Re:You don't own common sense (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes, knives etc are an issue in bar fights etc but are a magnitude less dangerous and I think your average bouncer would consider take on such a person.
I'm in Britain, and guns here are not readily available. You can get them as a criminal, yes, but only if you have the right connections - it's not something that every street thug can obtain. That's why our petty street thugs mostly carry knives.
Sounds like the "you can't compare the US to other countries because we're special and unique" card.
Or in other words "you cant compare a Fuji Apple to another apple because it's a different apple!"
Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:5, Informative)
It just so happens that the rest of world is also doing fine without all those guns.
Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:5, Insightful)
I'd mod you down if I had points,
but instead I'll just say the right to bear arms is a good thing.
You might want to provide some arguments for that.
Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:5, Insightful)
It's not a good thing, but you're also making a big assumption. That he wouldn't have killed otherwise if this guy didn't have access to firearms. There are many, many ways to kill someone. The guy could have waited for your coworker to leave the restaurant and simply run him over with his car or attacked him with a machete. You're only limited by your imagination. This notion that guns have some kind of magic killing power that doesn't readily exist elsewhere is pure nonsense. The bottom line is that if this guy REALLY wanted to kill middle easterners (or whatever), he would find a way. Guns are just one of a million ways to express violence.
Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:5, Insightful)
"This notion that guns have some kind of magic killing power that doesn't readily exist elsewhere is pure nonsense"
Well, no. You can't just spur-of-the-moment pull a machete or a car out of your pocket, point it at someone, pull a little lever, and they die. Guns literally DO have some kind of magic killing power that doesn't readily exist elsewhere. They make killing far, far, far, far easier and more accessible than other means, and that's the problem.
Sure, a firearm wasn't the only factor here, and yes it's possible the guy would have ended up dead otherwise. But let's not pretend that firearms aren't actually anything other than highly efficient killing devices.
Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:5, Insightful)
Let's be honest: guns are an inexpensive handheld point-and-click device designed to kill things.
Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:4, Informative)
No your coworker is dead because a racist bigot decided to kill him.
Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:5, Informative)
No he isn't.
Your co-worker is dead because some fucking asshole shot him.
Taking away guns does nothing to fix the underlying issues in a situation like this. That fucking asshole who shot your co-worker is going to hate your co-worker and do violence to him, guns or not.
There is no silver bullet. These are complex times with complex social issues that take insightful determination to solve. Knee-jerk reactions like "take away guns", "kick out the Muslims", "build a wall", "get a gun" and the like do not go very far in terms of a solution. Bigotry, hatred, sexism aren't going to be fixed like that.
"Doing something" for the sake of reacting may not be the best choice.
I think the difference is (Score:5, Insightful)
You might think that folks getting shot is a price to pay for the freedom to own fire arms. I'm not gonna bother arguing that point yay or nay (and I wish the left would drop it, it's a losing issue). But the phrase "Guns don't kill people" is verifiable bullshit. It bothers me that a sentiment so obviously wrong can get so much traction with the American people.
Re: (Score:3)
You can't have a reasonable discussion with people because you neither reason with people nor discuss with them. Pronouncements aren't reason. Monologuing isn't discussion.
Re:"Police found Purinton 80 miles away at Applebe (Score:4, Insightful)
the dangerous ones in the US to worry about are a certain kind of gun owner.
they wear blue uniforms when they go to work each day.
you know what I'm talking about.
those gun owners are scary and can end your life. try to avoid them, even talking to them.
then, chances are, you'll generally be safe in the US.
Let me guess, he owns a red hat? (Score:3, Insightful)
Something about making psycopathy great again, something like that?
Re: (Score:2)
Um, not shooting an innocent man in retaliation?
Re: (Score:3)
The shooter probably saw the jobs he was qualified for moved to 3rd world nations and 3rd world citizens moved into his hometown to take jobs from his countrymen - what's the correct response? All the average man can do is vote or lash out - I agree it's likely this fellow did both.
Why is it that people see gun control as smart but immigration control as stupid? They're both instances of dealing with symptoms instead of causes.
Why (Score:5, Insightful)
Why not call this guy a terrorist ?
If he had been a Muslim shooting an American it would be classed as terrorism.
Or does it not suit the US narrative ?
terrorism (Score:4, Informative)
Unfortunately, 'terrorism' is now a code word for Jihad, and the term has elbowed out all other terror acts committed by non-Muslims. If everybody would use the j word to describe terrorism done by the allahu-akbar screaming crowd, and the t word for its doing by anyone else, that would clear things up a lot
Re:Why (Score:5, Insightful)
Wanting foreign workers to leave the country by fearing they'll be shot seems to meet that definition to me.
Re:Why (Score:4, Insightful)
Did this man claim to be a member of some political group?
He clearly considers himself to be part of the American political group that hates/fears Islam. (Also part of the group who confuses all brown people with Middle Easterners, too, but that's not a political group.)
Was there any implication that this kind of violence would be repeated unless some public policy changed?
You don't have to be seeking a policy change to be seeking a political aim. Wanting to eject Muslims from the US is a political aim, and doing it by making them afraid they'll be shot is just as good as governmental action.
Now he should be shot by a native American (Score:5, Insightful)
Most native american were nomadic, nomads don't have countries nor immigration laws.
/. editors: why do you maintain this shit hole? (Score:4, Informative)
the comments section, i mean. honest question.
why do you guys bother keeping this comment section running, when it has clearly devolved into one of the worst, most openly racist and least interesting communities on the internet? okay, sure, there are communities specifically geared towards right-wing fascism and racism that are probably worse, but this site is supposed to be about, you know, tech news and stuff. but you guys have let it erode into something gross that almost nobody other than despicable morons want to participate in. i remember years ago when articles would have hundreds of interesting and insightful comments, with actual experts weighing in with well thought out reactions. those people are all gone, and with very good reason. are you glad they're gone? do you miss them? do you miss relevancy?
i doubt you are proud of providing a forum dominated by some of the worst elements of humanity. so that's why i'm asking why you continue to do so.
Re:/. editors: why do you maintain this shit hole? (Score:4)
If you ignore the political stories that shouldn't be on this site anyway you'll find a lot of the comments sections are still quite good. I'm a little surprised you claim the comments are geared towards the right though, if anything the overall bias seems to be towards the left.
Re: (Score:3)
Re:/. editors: why do you maintain this shit hole? (Score:5, Insightful)
Not really, no.
/. used to be mostly liberal/libertarian with a large slice of middle-of-the-road. Rightwing nutjobs, facists, and Nazis-in-all-but-name used to be downmodded into oblivion within minutes of posting.
Then Gamergate happened.
Within a few months,
/. culture was almost completely inverted - and the rightwing nutjobs, facists, and Nazis-in-all-but-name gained ascendance. Things have only gotten worse since then.
Re: (Score:3)
Well-played, sir.
OP said:
when it has clearly devolved into one of the worst, most openly racist and least interesting communities on the internet
So he's clearly new here. We get far fewer GNAA posts here today than the early days. The political stories that don't belong here are, in fact, clickbait to broaden the appeal of
/. beyond "news for nerds", since "news for nerds" is what's makes it the least interesting community for more people out there.
A lot of people feel this way (Score:5, Insightful)
About US military bases in their country.
The gun problem in the U.S. is less about guns tha (Score:3)
Society breeds behavior.
Sad loss of a co-worker (Score:5, Informative)
I am disappointed to read posts that somehow infer that Srinivas' employment in the Olathe office was at the expense of a US resident getting a job. That is simply not true. There is a world wide shortage of skilled workers. We have two US employees in our Auckland office and no one here complains about them taking our jobs. We employee every skilled Kiwi we can find but the shortage means over half my team are from China and Taiwan. We welcome them as we need more skilled people to get keep our business competitive. None of the locals, such as myself, see these people as stealing our jobs.
It is the same in Olathe, they will employ any US citizen with suitable skills ahead of a foreign worker as it is less hassle but they can not get enough staff with right skills, in part because Garmin set the bar quite high when it comes to skill levels. I have meet people with a wide range of backgrounds in the US Garmin offices and have never seen even a hint of racism or sexism.
My mind can not comprehend how the shooter could feel justified in taking a life even if he really thought immigrant were taking local jobs. These kind of people need to stop blaming immigrants for stealing jobs and take a good hard look at themselves.
Re:Sad loss of a co-worker (Score:4, Informative)
immigrant were taking local jobs
As an immigrant working in a foreign country I also have been the target of such a comment once. What people don't realise is that jobs aren't a fixed unit in a multi-national company. I didn't take a local job, I bought a new job into the country. I was offered employment and then given the choice of where to work. Like many others at my company they are moved around the world for various engineering assignments in a way to develop employees and expand their knowledge.
As far as I can tell out of the 20% (my estimate) of non nationals that work at my current office, not a single one took a "local" job despite being on a local contract.
Now that's just one example, but hopefully it's an example that shows that all to often people take a very simple and very narrow minded view to a very complex process.
Predictable and predicted (Score:4, Insightful)
Stay tuned, more acts of horrific inhumanity to come
Entire motive based on comment from 1 witness (Score:3)
Pardon me, but I wasn't born yesterday. When an entire motive is determined by the statement of one unnamed witness, and it just so happens to be a rare validation of a major unsubstantiated trend narrative, I am suspicious. I'll be waiting a few weeks to let this story play out before I believe it.
"Hands up, don't shoot" anyone?
Not a problem at all (Score:3, Interesting)
Re:Not a problem at all (Score:5, Insightful)
We don't hire any Trump supporters
So you discriminate by political party in the hiring process. Interesting. Do you do it by color and religion, too?
It's perfectly legitimate to discriminate by one of those. Hint: it's the one you can change.
Nah, they just do it by immigration status- H-1b's at 90% of standard salary are much cheaper.
Re:Not a problem at all (Score:4, Interesting)
Man has a point. If you only hire H1-Bs, you won't get many Trump supporters.
About TFA: is a sad commentary on the US education system that our rednecks can't tell the races they're supposed to hate apart. But then, I guess it's not the smart ones who do this sort of shit in the first place.
Re:Not a problem at all (Score:5, Insightful)
Man has a point. If you only hire H1-Bs, you won't get many Trump supporters.
About TFA: is a sad commentary on the US education system that our rednecks can't tell the races they're supposed to hate apart. But then, I guess it's not the smart ones who do this sort of shit in the first place.
White guy in Kansas shoots foreigners because he's a racist and/or ethnocentric.
....
Black guys beat and torture white guy in Chicago because they're racist and/or ethnocentric.
White cops beat black guy in California because they're racist and/or ethnocentric.
Black guy kills a bunch of white cops because he's racist and/or ethnocentric.
Middle Eastern guys rape a bunch of white women in Sweden because
There are dicks everywhere. People of all religions, ethnicities, colors, and even financial backgrounds don't like and/or trust other people who are not like them.
There are dicks everywhere. People of all religions, ethnicities, colors, and even financial backgrounds don't like and/or trust other people who are not like them.
Well yes, but using extremes can often lead to a sort of moral relativism where everybody is equally bad even though one is a fringe movement and the other a mainstream sentiment. I'm sure there were a few black supremacists, but nothing like the KKK. I'm sure some Jews hated the Nazis, but nothing like the Holocaust. I don't know if it's been listed as a fallacy but the appeal to indifference certainly should be, like they were probably just as bad as us. No, they probably weren't.
Accuracy != Elitism
Re:Sounds too simple to be true (Score:4, Insightful)
Even if every detail in the summary is true it's STILL likely to not be an accurate depiction of the entire profile of the gunman.
http://abcnews.go.com/Internat... [go.com]
Yeah, this one isn't a hoax. We have all been conditioned to suspect bias incidents are hoaxes because so many of them are, but this one is real and the descriptions of it seem to be consistent across multiple sources.
Re: Sounds too simple to be true (Score:5, Insightful)
Which is why they come here to steal your job
No, that is not why they come here. They are brought here, to suppress your wages, by wealthy Americans of every race, gender, religion and orientation that has the means to do so. They are given a temporary license to stay, provided they remain cheap, then they get cast back to where they came from (or get labelled enemy of the state, evidently).
This is what is being lost beneath the racism, the Indians, Mexicans, Chinese, etc. are not your enemies, they're just people trying to make a buck. Your enemies are Americans.
Re: I blame Trump. (Score:2, Insightful)
Cool. Then let's blame Obama for Orlando, San Bernardino, etc.
See how fucking stupid you are?
Re: I blame Trump. (Score:5, Insightful)
The difference is, Obama didn't spend years going on TV and convincing Muslims that Americans are bad hombres who are out to get them around every streetcorner. Trump has spent the last year and a half on TV espousing exactly that kind of FUD about people with brown skin. Trump's fearmongering rhetoric comes with a price, and innocent people are paying it.
Re: I blame Trump. (Score:5, Informative)
Cool. Then let's blame Obama for Orlando, San Bernardino, etc.
See how fucking stupid you are?
No, because Obama was always condemned the extremism that led to those attacks, and condemned the acts themselves after they happened.
Trump, on the other hand, was completely silent the last time a right wing terrorist killed people, and has done basically nothing to speak up against the extremists in his base. Even getting him to disavow the KKK or condemn anti-Semitism is like getting a toddler to eat vegetables.
There is absolutely no double standard in holding Trump accountable for this.
Re: I blame Trump. (Score:4, Insightful)
Likewise, Obama's expansion of H-1b visas during a freakin' depression eventually pushed this guy over the edge.
Re: I blame Trump. (Score:5, Insightful)
Never mind that this unskilled redneck would never get a job at Garmin anyway if all the immigrants left, not even to clean the toilets.
Silly excuses for killing other humans. For the record, contrary to what you may have heard from Fox News, Obama did not touch the H1B visas. Under section 214(g)(1)(A)(vii) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) of 1989, only 65,000 H1B visas may be allocated each fiscal year, and that has remained so. The only thing Obama did and his powers were very limited as the President, is that he allowed spouses of H1Bs called H4 visa holders to work legally, and he allowed H1Bs who were already waiting for g
Re:I blame Trump. (Score:5, Informative)
I blame booze.
http://abcnews.go.com/Internat... [go.com]
I agree with you. People say a lot of stupid things when they are drunk. But let's not let any opportunity to blame Trump go to waste, right?
And Leftists wonder why they are getting tuned out.
500 white people are killed by blacks every year and 200 blacks are killed by whites every year. One group is 70% of the country, the other is 13% of the country. I notice the same people whining about this event aren't paying attention to those statistics. A couple people assuredly died in interracial murders sin
Re:I blame Trump. (Score:5, Insightful)
If your numbers are accurate, it means that a black person is twice as likely to be killed by a white person as a white person is to be killed by a black person.
Re:I blame Trump. (Score:4, Insightful)
Well, that's one way of looking at it. Another way is that black people do a lot more murder on a per capita basis. As it turns out, the chances of getting killed by a white guy are less for a black person than the reverse. Which is indicative of the overall murder rate in the black community being several times (something like 5+ times) what it is amongst whites.
Some source data [fbi.gov]
Anyway paying undue attention to a single person amongst the 6k or so that are going to die this year is politically motivated, as usual.
Re:I blame Trump. (Score:4, Insightful)
What is more interesting is that Trump is pushing his travel ban while far more people are killed by fellow Americans using guns than are killed by terrorists. Over 150,000 gun related homicides since 2001 vs 3,046 killed by terrorists. While 3,046 is indeed a large number, 2,996 of those happened on 9/11. None of those perpetrators were from the seven countries on Trump's list. The bulk of them were from Saudi Arabia, where Trump has significant business interests.
All that being said, I don't think gun control is THE answer to gun related homicides. There are deeper problems that need to be addressed. A travel ban is an order of magnitude worse solution to a much smaller problem. It serves to aggravate anti-US sentiment and makes recruiting people of any nationality an even easier task for terrorists. It makes enemies out of people who might otherwise be allies and promotes an environment where hatred and fear of "outsiders" is encouraged.
Re:I blame Trump. (Score:5, Insightful)
That man opened the door for lunatics like this. His followers are gleefully jumping through the door and this is what we get as a nation. I also blame the GOP for this because of their desire for power in Washington. They let this happen unchecked.
Trump may be aggravating it, but this isn't new. Some idiot attacked Sikhs a few years ago because he thought their turbans meant they were Muslims.
Racism doesn't always attract the brightest bulbs.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Ok. much more serious response to your post this time. The guy was a nut or a broken nut. Blaming Trump is like Blaming Obama for the Texas nut who flew his plane in to a building more than a few years ago. And I recall on this very board everyone speculati
X brand of nuts are so much better than Y brand.
Let the nut wars commence.
Re:I blame Trump. (Score:5, Insightful)
Entire societies have been complicit in unspeakable crimes including genocide. Where they nuts? No. They were surrounded by people and institutions that legitimized that kind of thinking. I don't believe Trump even knows how dangerous he his. It was never so important before to know the facts. It was never so important to be careful about what one says. He's not qualified either in experience or temperament for this job.
Congrats on using a tragic shooting to make cheap political arguments. Please consider showing more humanity in the future.
oh, and Obama opened the door for rioting and looting during his term?
Re:Obama is to blame (Score:5, Interesting)
Pretty much all Trump supporters are not racists
Everybody is racist. At least to some degree, if you think you're colour-blind or your biases are grounded in dispassionate statistics then you're delusional.
Now, do Trump supporters show more racial biases than other people? Yes. Whether you call them "racist" is just a question of where you draw the line on using that particular label.
that is yet more Fake News
You keep using that word, I don't think it means what you think it means.
In the face of a shooting why are you trying to make people hate others more, not less?
We're trying to wake people up to the danger posed by the rhetoric that Trump is pumping out, and he's not just creating threats on the right, if I were an Al-Queda or ISIS recruiter right now I'd be over the moon.
What triggers this shooting was a vet who couldn't get assistance from the VA [wibw.com].
Are you always so understanding when seeking the root cause when a Muslim does something terroristy?
After eight years, that is on Obama - as is Obama and supporters stirring racial tension
Yeah! What was Obama thinking Presidenting while black??
and giving focus to a violent angry drunk man.
I don't think Trump drinks.
Mathews apologized to the family's in her statement, calling Purinton's actions "senseless." She said he had a drinking problem that became worse since his father passed away in October 2015, and he'd been trying to get assistance from the VA.
The families of home-grown Muslim terrorists tend to be very apologetic and horrified by the actions of their relatives, do you also bold their family's response when trying to humanize the perpetrator?
Re:Obama is to blame (Score:4, Insightful)
Murder an innocent man because you think he's middle-eastern? Clearly the fault of the VA,
It is because he couldn't get the treatment he needed. Without that he became unhinged.
I believe in personal responsibility, but I also believe that if peel cannot get the help they need society is partly to blame. You apparently feel no blame at all should fall on anyone but Trump, even though Trump didn't come into the picture until recently and the shooter has been falling for years. Yet you twist the truth to blame Trump for a tragedy much longer in the making - sick man, you are as sick as the shooter or heading that way. How long before you punch a Trump supporter because you think they are racist? How long before you yourself are gunning down those you are against?
We need a Trump Casualty Counter for when....
Most of his followers would just consider that a "progress counter".
Re:Should have listened (Score:5, Insightful)
Unless you are a native american, you should be packing too.
Re:Should have listened (Score:4, Insightful)
Make Olduvai Gorge great again.
Re: Should have listened (Score:3)
The man that was murdered migrated here legally too.
Re: Should have listened (Score:5, Insightful)
In the 1900s (and earlier) people came here to work hard and succeed.
The murdered man was an engineer working for Garmin. It seems pretty obvious he came to the U.S. "to work hard and succeed".