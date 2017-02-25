Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


United States

Garmin Engineer Shot And Killed By Man Yelling 'Get Out Of My Country!'

Posted by EditorDavid from the killed-in-Kansas dept.
lxw56 writes: Garmin engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot and killed at a local bar in Olathe, Kansas, the U.S. headquarters of Garmin. Co-worker Alok Madasani was also injured along with bystander Ian Grillot, who attempted to help the men. "The suspect in the shooting, Adam Purinton, was drinking at the bar in Olathe, Kansas, at about 7:15 p.m. that night," reports The Verge. "A witness said he yelled 'get out of my country' to two of the victims, reportedly saying the men, believed to originally be from India, were 'Middle Eastern.'" In 2015, Garmin employed 2,700 workers in Olathe and has plans to double this number, which the article notes has led to "increasing diversity" in the community.

Garmin Engineer Shot And Killed By Man Yelling 'Get Out Of My Country!'

  • That's all he yelled? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I would expect a REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE as well

  • Police found him there after putting out an APB (Applebees Point Bulletin), which is the tool they use to find all racists in the Midwest and South.

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by rubycodez ( 864176 )

      Shooting foreigners isn't being racist, it's being xenophobic. Indians are Caucasian, by the way.

      • Definition of Race (noun)

        a : a family, tribe, people, or nation belonging to the same stock
        b : a class or kind of people unified by shared interests, habits, or characteristics

        Source: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/race [merriam-webster.com]

        • a class or kind of people unified by shared interests, habits, or characteristics

          So WoW players, cat fanciers and gun enthusiasts are races now? Not sure that will fly with the UNHRC...

          • a class or kind of people unified by shared interests, habits, or characteristics

            So WoW players, cat fanciers and gun enthusiasts are races now? Not sure that will fly with the UNHRC...

            Well, there are furries...

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
            That's why educated people who talk about "race" use the term "ethnicity" instead. It's more specific although it's no magic bullet because it also includes culture, not just gene pool.

          • a class or kind of people unified by shared interests, habits, or characteristics

            So WoW players, cat fanciers and gun enthusiasts are races now? Not sure that will fly with the UNHRC...

            So now along with 5000 Genders, we got a million races based on beer preference.

        • Per your a:, Indians and Europeans came from the same stock, part of the Indo-European migrations.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *

          Keep going. There's more:

          a : a family, tribe, people, or nation belonging to the same stock

          b : a class or kind of people unified by shared interests, habits, or characteristics

          : any one of the groups that human beings can be divided into based on shared distinctive physical traits

          2: a group of individuals who share a common culture or history

          3: a major group of living things

          These are all from the very same page you linked. If you're going to use a dictionary to slap someone down, make sur

          • Those additional definitions I left out support a wider classification of race (which would have further supported my argument), while at the same time I included one definition that didn't support my argument, which means I did the exact opposite of including only the definition that suited me.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gtall ( 79522 )

          Cat people.
          Dog people.
          Goat people.
          Hatfields.
          McCoys.
          la Cosa Nostra.
          Tomato lovers.
          Racists.
          Trump.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
        I think you need to take some geography classes. The big mountain range near India is the Himalayas, not the Caucasus mountains. Different mountain range entirely.

      • Shooting foreigners isn't being racist, it's being xenophobic. Indians are Caucasian, by the way.

        Only if your definition of race comes from the 19th century, which in itself is a little racist. These days race is a social or cultural construct, in which case this is quite clearly racism.
        It would be xenophobic if there were an equal number of attacks of foreigners with blonde hair and blue eyes who speak English. Since there aren't, racist is a more accurate description.

        • Only if your definition of race comes from the 19th century, which in itself is a little racist. These days race is a social or cultural construct, in which case this is quite clearly racism.

          And as we increasingly expand simple concepts like race or gender, it merely dilutes them to the point of pointlessness.

          It means that members of a club are a race. Members of a political party are a race. Rednecks are a race Fraternity members are a race. Liberals are a race. Conservatives are a race.

          I use ethnicity for the most part just because of the silly destruction of the term race. But I harbor no illusions that the wordsmits won't screw that up as well.

          And I identify my gender as a Lamborgh

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Megol ( 3135005 )

        Some Indians are even Aryans (or so I heard)!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ukoda ( 537183 )
      I work for Garmin at a different location and information I got from a co-worker, who used to be based in Olathe, was that the shooter drove to another bar where he told the staff he was in hiding from police. The staff there then called police who arrested him.

      I have been to the USA often and have friends there. The one thing I know is you can not have a rational discussion with them about gun control. They genuinely believe that the right to bear arms is a good thing and the deaths that result, whil

      • I have been to the USA often and have friends there. The one thing I know is you can not have a rational discussion with them about gun control. They genuinely believe that the right to bear arms is a good thing and the deaths that result, while tragic, are the price of freedom.

        And what makes you believe that you're not the one people can't have a rational discussion with? If you're so quick to put all pro-gun people in the same bucket as the lunatic who shot that guy, then you're not much better than the people who put you in the same bucket as ISIS terrorists.

        There's no "correct" side in differences of opinions. You may think that your own opinion is better but that doesn't make other ones irrational. I'm not going to bring up all the arguments of pro-gun people (there's plenty

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rfengr ( 910026 )
        I'd mod you down if I had points, but instead I'll just say the right to bear arms is a good thing.

  • Let me guess, he owns a red hat? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Something about making psycopathy great again, something like that?

  • I blame Trump. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 25, 2017 @03:45PM (#53930025)

    That man opened the door for lunatics like this. His followers are gleefully jumping through the door and this is what we get as a nation. I also blame the GOP for this because of their desire for power in Washington. They let this happen unchecked.

    • Re: I blame Trump. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You should start by looking in the mirror and see how the election of Obama moved the overton window enough to make trump possible. Alas such honest reflection from the left is why the democrats are as decimated as they are.

    • Re: I blame Trump. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 25, 2017 @03:56PM (#53930079)

      Cool. Then let's blame Obama for Orlando, San Bernardino, etc.

      See how fucking stupid you are?

      • Re:I blame Trump. (Score:4, Informative)

        by HBI ( 604924 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @04:19PM (#53930211) Journal

        I agree with you. People say a lot of stupid things when they are drunk. But let's not let any opportunity to blame Trump go to waste, right?

        And Leftists wonder why they are getting tuned out.

        500 white people are killed by blacks every year and 200 blacks are killed by whites every year. One group is 70% of the country, the other is 13% of the country. I notice the same people whining about this event aren't paying attention to those statistics. A couple people assuredly died in interracial murders since that story broke.

        But this one drunken fight in Kansas - we have no idea what was actually said and what provoked this - is somehow more significant.

        • Re:I blame Trump. (Score:4, Interesting)

          by pem ( 1013437 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @04:44PM (#53930389)

          500 white people are killed by blacks every year and 200 blacks are killed by whites every year. One group is 70% of the country, the other is 13% of the country.

          If your numbers are accurate, it means that a black person is twice as likely to be killed by a white person as a white person is to be killed by a black person.

          • Yeah but killed trying to do what?

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by HBI ( 604924 )

            Well, that's one way of looking at it. Another way is that black people do a lot more murder on a per capita basis. As it turns out, the chances of getting killed by a white guy are less for a black person than the reverse. Which is indicative of the overall murder rate in the black community being several times (something like 5+ times) what it is amongst whites.

            Some source data [fbi.gov]

            Anyway paying undue attention to a single person amongst the 6k or so that are going to die this year is politically motivated,

        • I agree with you. People say a lot of stupid things when they are drunk. But let's not let any opportunity to blame Trump go to waste, right?

          And Leftists wonder why they are getting tuned out.

          Fortunately those on the right don't do any of that crap.

        • 200 blacks are killed by whites every year.

          In Chicago?

        • https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-t... [fbi.gov]
          https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-t... [fbi.gov]

          Figure I'd get this in before people start asking you for sources and/or screaming racist.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by unimacs ( 597299 )
          I would guess that the same people concerned about this event are also largely the same people advocating for stricter gun controls. So it would seem that they are indeed concerned about those other shootings.

          What is more interesting is that Trump is pushing his travel ban while far more people are killed by fellow Americans using guns than are killed by terrorists. Over 150,000 gun related homicides since 2001 vs 3,046 killed by terrorists. While 3,046 is indeed a large number, 2,996 of those happened

    • That man opened the door for lunatics like this. His followers are gleefully jumping through the door and this is what we get as a nation. I also blame the GOP for this because of their desire for power in Washington. They let this happen unchecked.

      Trump may be aggravating it, but this isn't new. Some idiot attacked Sikhs a few years ago because he thought their turbans meant they were Muslims.

      Racism doesn't always attract the brightest bulbs.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gtall ( 79522 )

        So...yer saying Trump isn't attracting the brightest bulbs? Who knew?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Megol ( 3135005 )

        That is very common in white* racists, guess they automatically assume something unusual == must be Muslim? However most black-and-white (view of the world - not skin color) people don't do too much thinking...

        (* and perhaps among other racist groupings, I don't know)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        Wow, 2 incidents over the course of 10 years in a population of 300 million people. What conclusion should we draw about the general population from these incidents?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jhon ( 241832 )

      "That man opened the door for lunatics like this. His followers are gleefully jumping through the door and this is what we get as a nation. I also blame the GOP for this because of their desire for power in Washington. They let this happen unchecked."

      Ok. much more serious response to your post this time. The guy was a nut or a broken nut. Blaming Trump is like Blaming Obama for the Texas nut who flew his plane in to a building more than a few years ago. And I recall on this very board everyone speculati

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      As long as you also blame Obama for the murder of the Dallas police officers by BLM.

    • Pretty much all Trump supporters are not racists, that is yet more Fake News meant to make people hate each other who really should not. In the face of a shooting why are you trying to make people hate others more, not less?

      What triggers this shooting was a vet who couldn't get assistance from the VA [wibw.com]. After eight years, that is on Obama - as is Obama and supporters stirring racial tension and giving focus to a violent angry drunk man.

      Mathews apologized to the family's in her statement, calling Purinton's

      • Tip: talking about "fake news" really does not help your argument, or image.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gtall ( 79522 )

        Not a fan of statistics, I see. It isn't that ALL trump supporters are racists, it is that racists support Trump.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by lgw ( 121541 )

          Pretty sure only the white racists, in the US, support Trump. Lotsa racists around, sadly.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      Congrats on using a tragic shooting to make cheap political arguments. Please consider showing more humanity in the future.

    • oh, and Obama opened the door for rioting and looting during his term?

  • Is this confirmed by other sources as well?
    It's retarded enough to be true, granted, but it sounds exactly like so many fake stories that have popped up in the wake of the cheeto monster. The Verge being one of the worse tabloids doesn't help either.

    • Re:Sounds too simple to be true (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Potor ( 658520 ) <farker1@NOSPAm.gmail.com> on Saturday February 25, 2017 @03:55PM (#53930069) Journal
      Do you read the news at all? This has been well covered.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
        "Well covered" doesn't mean confirmed. Especially in today's fake news era where all news agencies are quoting themselves as sources and it finally turns out the actual source was someone's blog somewhere.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Potor ( 658520 )
          I am not doing your homework for you. If you really think the reporting in this case is in doubt, then God and Trump bless you.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lgw ( 121541 )

        Sure, it's well coved by the old-school news. But are there any credible sources? Doesn't matter how many fiction authors are writing about it, after all.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yes, it's been confirmed by other sources. Kansas City's newspaper had a good article about it [kansascity.com].

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Jhon ( 241832 )

      Even if every detail in the summary is true it's STILL likely to not be an accurate depiction of the entire profile of the gunman.

      http://abcnews.go.com/Internat... [go.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      Yeah, this one isn't a hoax. We have all been conditioned to suspect bias incidents are hoaxes because so many of them are, but this one is real and the descriptions of it seem to be consistent across multiple sources.

  • Why (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 25, 2017 @04:06PM (#53930133)

    Why not call this guy a terrorist ?

    If he had been a Muslim shooting an American it would be classed as terrorism.

    Or does it not suit the US narrative ?

  • Now he should be shot by a native American (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Timo_UK ( 762705 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @04:06PM (#53930135) Homepage
    "Get out of my country, immigrant"

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Which Native Americans? The originals from the 1st wave of 20k years ago, or the ones from 10k years ago?

    • Most native american were nomadic, nomads don't have countries nor immigration laws.

  • /. editors: why do you maintain this shit hole? (Score:4, Informative)

    by pezpunk ( 205653 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @04:07PM (#53930149) Homepage

    the comments section, i mean. honest question.

    why do you guys bother keeping this comment section running, when it has clearly devolved into one of the worst, most openly racist and least interesting communities on the internet? okay, sure, there are communities specifically geared towards right-wing fascism and racism that are probably worse, but this site is supposed to be about, you know, tech news and stuff. but you guys have let it erode into something gross that almost nobody other than despicable morons want to participate in. i remember years ago when articles would have hundreds of interesting and insightful comments, with actual experts weighing in with well thought out reactions. those people are all gone, and with very good reason. are you glad they're gone? do you miss them? do you miss relevancy?

    i doubt you are proud of providing a forum dominated by some of the worst elements of humanity. so that's why i'm asking why you continue to do so.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Imrik ( 148191 )

      If you ignore the political stories that shouldn't be on this site anyway you'll find a lot of the comments sections are still quite good. I'm a little surprised you claim the comments are geared towards the right though, if anything the overall bias seems to be towards the left.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
      Why don't you self censor and stop reading the comments? I stopped reading yours after the first line. It's easy!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MrKaos ( 858439 )

      Because banner ads over one third of the screen that keep loading loading loading.... that if you stop them early they continue to occupy that part of the screen.

    • I don't think Slashdot recognizes the damage they are doing to their brand by chasing the lowest common denominator. They keep publishing on the same provocative subjects. That drives a spike in readership but it pushes away people who are more sophisticated. Thoughtless people push up thoughtless comments. And Slashdot needs to start trimming their stories. Really, we don't need another story on autonomous vehicles. They also need to stop publishing stories on the weekend. The rating system just does not

  • A lot of people feel this way (Score:3)

    by MrKaos ( 858439 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @04:50PM (#53930419) Journal

    About US military bases in their country.

