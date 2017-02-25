Garmin Engineer Shot And Killed By Man Yelling 'Get Out Of My Country!' (theverge.com) 191
lxw56 writes: Garmin engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot and killed at a local bar in Olathe, Kansas, the U.S. headquarters of Garmin. Co-worker Alok Madasani was also injured along with bystander Ian Grillot, who attempted to help the men. "The suspect in the shooting, Adam Purinton, was drinking at the bar in Olathe, Kansas, at about 7:15 p.m. that night," reports The Verge. "A witness said he yelled 'get out of my country' to two of the victims, reportedly saying the men, believed to originally be from India, were 'Middle Eastern.'" In 2015, Garmin employed 2,700 workers in Olathe and has plans to double this number, which the article notes has led to "increasing diversity" in the community.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
Shooting foreigners isn't being racist, it's being xenophobic. Indians are Caucasian, by the way.
Re: (Score:2)
a : a family, tribe, people, or nation belonging to the same stock
b : a class or kind of people unified by shared interests, habits, or characteristics
Source: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/race [merriam-webster.com]
Re: (Score:2)
a class or kind of people unified by shared interests, habits, or characteristics
So WoW players, cat fanciers and gun enthusiasts are races now? Not sure that will fly with the UNHRC...
Re: (Score:2)
a class or kind of people unified by shared interests, habits, or characteristics
So WoW players, cat fanciers and gun enthusiasts are races now? Not sure that will fly with the UNHRC...
Well, there are furries...
Re: (Score:2)
Furries? You can blame Disney for that. I mean, have you ever seen Lola Bunny?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
a class or kind of people unified by shared interests, habits, or characteristics
So WoW players, cat fanciers and gun enthusiasts are races now? Not sure that will fly with the UNHRC...
So now along with 5000 Genders, we got a million races based on beer preference.
Re: (Score:2)
we got a million races based on beer preference.
Go home, beer drinker
Re: (Score:2)
Per your a:, Indians and Europeans came from the same stock, part of the Indo-European migrations.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Keep going. There's more:
a : a family, tribe, people, or nation belonging to the same stock
b : a class or kind of people unified by shared interests, habits, or characteristics
: any one of the groups that human beings can be divided into based on shared distinctive physical traits
2: a group of individuals who share a common culture or history
3: a major group of living things
These are all from the very same page you linked. If you're going to use a dictionary to slap someone down, make sur
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Cat people.
Dog people.
Goat people.
Hatfields.
McCoys.
la Cosa Nostra.
Tomato lovers.
Racists.
Trump.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Shooting foreigners isn't being racist, it's being xenophobic. Indians are Caucasian, by the way.
Only if your definition of race comes from the 19th century, which in itself is a little racist. These days race is a social or cultural construct, in which case this is quite clearly racism.
It would be xenophobic if there were an equal number of attacks of foreigners with blonde hair and blue eyes who speak English. Since there aren't, racist is a more accurate description.
Re: (Score:2)
Only if your definition of race comes from the 19th century, which in itself is a little racist. These days race is a social or cultural construct, in which case this is quite clearly racism.
And as we increasingly expand simple concepts like race or gender, it merely dilutes them to the point of pointlessness.
It means that members of a club are a race. Members of a political party are a race. Rednecks are a race Fraternity members are a race. Liberals are a race. Conservatives are a race.
I use ethnicity for the most part just because of the silly destruction of the term race. But I harbor no illusions that the wordsmits won't screw that up as well.
And I identify my gender as a Lamborgh
Re: (Score:2)
Some Indians are even Aryans (or so I heard)!
Re: (Score:2)
that's geographic classification.
was just trolling anyway, geez.
Re: (Score:2)
2nd point mostly comes from troll under the bridge
but that classification is still used in forensic anthropology and is not meaningless but does describe a migration of humans and their descendants. Also, Europeans and Indian's language comes from common branch of human languages, "proto indo-european"
Re: (Score:2)
What's that got to do with anything?
Re: (Score:2)
Indians are Caucasian, research Indo-European migrations before spewing in ignorance please.
Re: (Score:3)
I have been to the USA often and have friends there. The one thing I know is you can not have a rational discussion with them about gun control. They genuinely believe that the right to bear arms is a good thing and the deaths that result, whil
You don't own common sense (Score:2)
I have been to the USA often and have friends there. The one thing I know is you can not have a rational discussion with them about gun control. They genuinely believe that the right to bear arms is a good thing and the deaths that result, while tragic, are the price of freedom.
And what makes you believe that you're not the one people can't have a rational discussion with? If you're so quick to put all pro-gun people in the same bucket as the lunatic who shot that guy, then you're not much better than the people who put you in the same bucket as ISIS terrorists.
There's no "correct" side in differences of opinions. You may think that your own opinion is better but that doesn't make other ones irrational. I'm not going to bring up all the arguments of pro-gun people (there's plenty
Re: (Score:2)
Let me guess, he owns a red hat? (Score:2, Insightful)
Something about making psycopathy great again, something like that?
Re: (Score:2)
Um, not shooting an innocent man in retaliation?
Re: (Score:1)
Drunk raging impotent middle class being relegated to lower class due to foreign replacement. You can't end people's livelihood and expect their survival instinct to not kick in.
Yeah, the only reason hundreds of millions of other people in the US aren't shooting immigrants is that they're all living at the top of the heap. Or you could stop the special pleading for this maniac and accept that most people even if they lose their job or worse, don't respond with xenophobic murder.
Re: Let me guess, he owns a red hat? (Score:2)
Average man can also have lower pay rate, or go against the policies of the company.
Be a slave or not. That's the black and white take of the issue. Because of the lack of freedom the choices are few. No wonder the realisation comes out violently.
The different looking people are handy substitutes for one's suffering, coming from first being fucked up by everybody and everything else.
There's not much courage in that but cowardice. The empty facades which call themselves human beings exploit that to the final
Re: (Score:2)
The shooter probably saw the jobs he was qualified for moved to 3rd world nations and 3rd world citizens moved into his hometown to take jobs from his countrymen - what's the correct response? All the average man can do is vote or lash out - I agree it's likely this fellow did both.
Why is it that people see gun control as smart but immigration control as stupid? They're both instances of dealing with symptoms instead of causes.
I blame Trump. (Score:3, Insightful)
That man opened the door for lunatics like this. His followers are gleefully jumping through the door and this is what we get as a nation. I also blame the GOP for this because of their desire for power in Washington. They let this happen unchecked.
Re: I blame Trump. (Score:1)
You should start by looking in the mirror and see how the election of Obama moved the overton window enough to make trump possible. Alas such honest reflection from the left is why the democrats are as decimated as they are.
Re: I blame Trump. (Score:4, Insightful)
Cool. Then let's blame Obama for Orlando, San Bernardino, etc.
See how fucking stupid you are?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The difference is, Obama didn't spend years going on TV and convincing Muslims that Americans are bad hombres who are out to get them around every streetcorner. Trump has spent the last year and a half on TV espousing exactly that kind of FUD about people with brown skin. Trump's fearmongering rhetoric comes with a price, and innocent people are paying it.
Re: I blame Trump. (Score:4, Interesting)
Likewise, Obama's expansion of H-1b visas during a freakin' depression eventually pushed this guy over the edge.
Re:I blame Trump. (Score:4, Informative)
I blame booze.
http://abcnews.go.com/Internat... [go.com]
Re:I blame Trump. (Score:4, Informative)
I agree with you. People say a lot of stupid things when they are drunk. But let's not let any opportunity to blame Trump go to waste, right?
And Leftists wonder why they are getting tuned out.
500 white people are killed by blacks every year and 200 blacks are killed by whites every year. One group is 70% of the country, the other is 13% of the country. I notice the same people whining about this event aren't paying attention to those statistics. A couple people assuredly died in interracial murders since that story broke.
But this one drunken fight in Kansas - we have no idea what was actually said and what provoked this - is somehow more significant.
Re:I blame Trump. (Score:4, Interesting)
If your numbers are accurate, it means that a black person is twice as likely to be killed by a white person as a white person is to be killed by a black person.
Re: I blame Trump. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Well, that's one way of looking at it. Another way is that black people do a lot more murder on a per capita basis. As it turns out, the chances of getting killed by a white guy are less for a black person than the reverse. Which is indicative of the overall murder rate in the black community being several times (something like 5+ times) what it is amongst whites.
Some source data [fbi.gov]
Anyway paying undue attention to a single person amongst the 6k or so that are going to die this year is politically motivated,
Re: (Score:2)
I agree with you. People say a lot of stupid things when they are drunk. But let's not let any opportunity to blame Trump go to waste, right?
And Leftists wonder why they are getting tuned out.
Fortunately those on the right don't do any of that crap.
Re: (Score:2)
200 blacks are killed by whites every year.
In Chicago?
Re: (Score:2)
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-t... [fbi.gov]
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-t... [fbi.gov]
Figure I'd get this in before people start asking you for sources and/or screaming racist.
Re: (Score:2)
What is more interesting is that Trump is pushing his travel ban while far more people are killed by fellow Americans using guns than are killed by terrorists. Over 150,000 gun related homicides since 2001 vs 3,046 killed by terrorists. While 3,046 is indeed a large number, 2,996 of those happened
The numbers are the truth. (Score:2)
You can do your own research.
And you believe the media? (Score:2)
Are you part of the 18% or so that do? Really...
Re: (Score:2)
That man opened the door for lunatics like this. His followers are gleefully jumping through the door and this is what we get as a nation. I also blame the GOP for this because of their desire for power in Washington. They let this happen unchecked.
Trump may be aggravating it, but this isn't new. Some idiot attacked Sikhs a few years ago because he thought their turbans meant they were Muslims.
Racism doesn't always attract the brightest bulbs.
Re: (Score:2)
So...yer saying Trump isn't attracting the brightest bulbs? Who knew?
Re: (Score:2)
That is very common in white* racists, guess they automatically assume something unusual == must be Muslim? However most black-and-white (view of the world - not skin color) people don't do too much thinking...
(* and perhaps among other racist groupings, I don't know)
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, 2 incidents over the course of 10 years in a population of 300 million people. What conclusion should we draw about the general population from these incidents?
Re: (Score:2)
So rather than generalize from 2 incidents, you want to generalize from "I heard somewhere there were more than two incidents"? That's some steel-trap thinking.
Re: (Score:2)
"That man opened the door for lunatics like this. His followers are gleefully jumping through the door and this is what we get as a nation. I also blame the GOP for this because of their desire for power in Washington. They let this happen unchecked."
Ok. much more serious response to your post this time. The guy was a nut or a broken nut. Blaming Trump is like Blaming Obama for the Texas nut who flew his plane in to a building more than a few years ago. And I recall on this very board everyone speculati
Re: (Score:2)
X brand of nuts are so much better than Y brand.
Let the nut wars commence.
Re: (Score:1)
As long as you also blame Obama for the murder of the Dallas police officers by BLM.
Obama is to blame (Score:2)
Pretty much all Trump supporters are not racists, that is yet more Fake News meant to make people hate each other who really should not. In the face of a shooting why are you trying to make people hate others more, not less?
What triggers this shooting was a vet who couldn't get assistance from the VA [wibw.com]. After eight years, that is on Obama - as is Obama and supporters stirring racial tension and giving focus to a violent angry drunk man.
Mathews apologized to the family's in her statement, calling Purinton's
Re: (Score:2)
Tip: talking about "fake news" really does not help your argument, or image.
Re: (Score:2)
Not a fan of statistics, I see. It isn't that ALL trump supporters are racists, it is that racists support Trump.
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty sure only the white racists, in the US, support Trump. Lotsa racists around, sadly.
Re: (Score:2)
Murder an innocent man because you think he's middle-eastern? Clearly the fault of the VA,
It is because he couldn't get the treatment he needed. Without that he became unhinged.
I believe in personal responsibility, but I also believe that if peel cannot get the help they need society is partly to blame. You apparently feel no blame at all should fall on anyone but Trump, even though Trump didn't come into the picture until recently and the shooter has been falling for years. Yet you twist the truth to bla
Re: (Score:2)
Ah yes, the old conservative party of self-responsibility.
Self-responsibility is a concept that applies to responsible adults, not to young children or the mentally ill. I'm not buying that this guy was crazy -- I think he was just drunk and angry -- but if he were crazy then, yeah, blame sticks to those with a duty to provide him care, that didn't.
Re: (Score:2)
Congrats on using a tragic shooting to make cheap political arguments. Please consider showing more humanity in the future.
Re: (Score:2)
"Everyone does it" doesn't justify inhumanity or misbehavior.
Re: (Score:2)
oh, and Obama opened the door for rioting and looting during his term?
Sounds too simple to be true (Score:2)
Is this confirmed by other sources as well?
It's retarded enough to be true, granted, but it sounds exactly like so many fake stories that have popped up in the wake of the cheeto monster. The Verge being one of the worse tabloids doesn't help either.
Re:Sounds too simple to be true (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, it's well coved by the old-school news. But are there any credible sources? Doesn't matter how many fiction authors are writing about it, after all.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, it's been confirmed by other sources. Kansas City's newspaper had a good article about it [kansascity.com].
Re: (Score:3)
Even if every detail in the summary is true it's STILL likely to not be an accurate depiction of the entire profile of the gunman.
http://abcnews.go.com/Internat... [go.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, this one isn't a hoax. We have all been conditioned to suspect bias incidents are hoaxes because so many of them are, but this one is real and the descriptions of it seem to be consistent across multiple sources.
Re: (Score:2)
Which is why they come here to steal your job
No, that is not why they come here. They are brought here, to suppress your wages, by wealthy Americans of every race, gender, religion and orientation that has the means to do so. They are given a temporary license to stay, provided they remain cheap, then they get cast back to where they came from (or get labelled enemy of the state, evidently).
This is what is being lost beneath the racism, the Indians, Mexicans, Chinese, etc. are not your enemies, they're ju
Why (Score:5, Insightful)
Why not call this guy a terrorist ?
If he had been a Muslim shooting an American it would be classed as terrorism.
Or does it not suit the US narrative ?
Now he should be shot by a native American (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
Which Native Americans? The originals from the 1st wave of 20k years ago, or the ones from 10k years ago?
Re: (Score:2)
Most native american were nomadic, nomads don't have countries nor immigration laws.
/. editors: why do you maintain this shit hole? (Score:4, Informative)
the comments section, i mean. honest question.
why do you guys bother keeping this comment section running, when it has clearly devolved into one of the worst, most openly racist and least interesting communities on the internet? okay, sure, there are communities specifically geared towards right-wing fascism and racism that are probably worse, but this site is supposed to be about, you know, tech news and stuff. but you guys have let it erode into something gross that almost nobody other than despicable morons want to participate in. i remember years ago when articles would have hundreds of interesting and insightful comments, with actual experts weighing in with well thought out reactions. those people are all gone, and with very good reason. are you glad they're gone? do you miss them? do you miss relevancy?
i doubt you are proud of providing a forum dominated by some of the worst elements of humanity. so that's why i'm asking why you continue to do so.
Re: (Score:2)
If you ignore the political stories that shouldn't be on this site anyway you'll find a lot of the comments sections are still quite good. I'm a little surprised you claim the comments are geared towards the right though, if anything the overall bias seems to be towards the left.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because banner ads over one third of the screen that keep loading loading loading.... that if you stop them early they continue to occupy that part of the screen.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well-played, sir.
OP said:
when it has clearly devolved into one of the worst, most openly racist and least interesting communities on the internet
So he's clearly new here. We get far fewer GNAA posts here today than the early days. The political stories that don't belong here are, in fact, clickbait to broaden the appeal of
/. beyond "news for nerds", since "news for nerds" is what's makes it the least interesting community for more people out there.
A lot of people feel this way (Score:3)
About US military bases in their country.
The gun problem in the U.S. is less about guns tha (Score:2)
Society breeds behavior.
Re: (Score:2)
We don't hire any Trump supporters
So you discriminate by political party in the hiring process. Interesting. Do you do it by color and religion, too?
Re: (Score:2)
It's perfectly legitimate to discriminate by one of those. Hint: it's the one you can change.
Re: (Score:2)
Michael Jackson aside, which do you think it is?
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, they just do it by immigration status- H-1b's at 90% of standard salary are much cheaper.
Re: (Score:2)
Man has a point. If you only hire H1-Bs, you won't get many Trump supporters.
About TFA: is a sad commentary on the US education system that our rednecks can't tell the races they're supposed to hate apart. But then, I guess it's not the smart ones who do this sort of shit in the first place.
Re: (Score:2)
We don't hire any Trump supporters
So you discriminate by political party in the hiring process. Interesting.
Political affiliation is not a protected class. Not saying discrimination based on that is cool, but it's not illegal.
which company? (Score:2)
could you post the name of your company? I don't vote for Trump but I want to be sure I never end up working for your organization by mistake.
Also I was wondering: do you have a diversity program in place? And if so, how can you possibly justify the hypocrisy of selective diversity based on political views?
Of course you won't post the name because you're a liar and/or a coward. But thanks for playing.
Re: (Score:1)
Accuracy != Elitism
Re: (Score:2)
We need a Trump Casualty Counter for when....
Most of his followers would just consider that a "progress counter".
Re: Not the full story. (Score:2)
The white guy got only shot when he tried to go after the shooter.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Should have listened (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Unless you are a native american, you should be packing too.
Re: (Score:3)
