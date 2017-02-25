GitHub Invites Contributions To 'Open Source Guides' (infoq.com) 10
An anonymous reader quotes InfoQ: GitHub has recently launched its Open Source Guides, a collection of resources addressing the most common scenarios and best practices for both contributors and maintainers of open source projects. The guides themselves are open source and GitHub is actively inviting developers to participate and share their stories... "Open source is complicated, especially for newcomers. Experienced contributors have learned many lessons about the best way to use, contribute to, and produce open source software. Everyone shouldn't have to learn those lessons the hard way."
Making a successful first contribution is not the exclusive focus of the guides, though, which also strives to make it easier to find users for a project, starting a new project, and building healthy open source communities. Other topics the guides dwell on are best practices, getting financial support, metrics, and legal matters.
GitHub's Head of Open Source says the guides create "the equivalent of a water cooler for the community."
Making a successful first contribution is not the exclusive focus of the guides, though, which also strives to make it easier to find users for a project, starting a new project, and building healthy open source communities. Other topics the guides dwell on are best practices, getting financial support, metrics, and legal matters.
GitHub's Head of Open Source says the guides create "the equivalent of a water cooler for the community."
Not foolproof (Score:2)
So they need Open Source Guides to explain how to get involved in Open Source, and yet they want people to jump into writing those Open Source Open Source Guides without any kind of introduction to Open Source?
If they really want to get this "Open Source water cooler" going, someone should get started on Open Source Open Source Open Source Guides to writing Open Source Open Source Guides about Open Source.