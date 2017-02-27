Indian State Saves $45 Million As Schools Switch To Open Source Software (factordaily.com) 26
From a report: The Kerala government has made a saving of Rs 300 crore ($45 million) through introduction and adoption of Free & Open Source Software (FOSS) in the school education sector, said a state government official on Sunday. IT became a compulsory subject in Kerala schools from 2003, but it was only in 2005 that FOSS was introduced in a phased manner and started to replace proprietary software. The decision made by the curriculum committee to implement it in the higher secondary sector has also been completed now. "It's not the cost saving that matters more, but the fact that the Free Software license enables not only teachers and students but also the general public an opportunity to copy, distribute and share the contents and use it as they wish," K. Anwar Sadath, executive director IT@School said.
- yet. That is exactly what people used to say about IBM products - up until the day in 1993, when IBM posted massive losses and had to lose something like half its workforce, if I remember correctly. If nobody has got fired for buying Microsoft, it may well be because management simply are blind to the very significant cost of keeping a Microsoft only environment in the air, especially on the server side.
In the beginning, when Linux started to be taken serious, there was a lot of nonsense being said, like 'You get what you pay for'; then more and more engineers started wailing about how much trouble Windows servers were, compared to Linux, and in the last several years, even management in many companies have moved away from automatically going for Microsoft software. As far as I can see, Microsoft products are beginning to be regarded as legacy software that you can't get rid of yet. It could be that we will see the day when people will get fired for buying Microsoft, when there clearly are much better options available.
I wouldn't comment on the quality (or lack thereof) of open source software compared to their main commercial competitors, since I haven't enough experience of the former to make a proper judgement.
What I would say though is that just because the software is FOSS, that doesn't mean zero cost.
Sure, you don't have to buy licenses, but you still need all the infrastructure to deploy it, and especially to support it. If your users have more difficulty using the open source alternatives for whatever reason, you
If your users have more difficulty using the open source alternatives for whatever reason, you will spend more money on staff to provide sufficient support.
True - but that comes down to investing in education, and that hurdle is a lot smaller than you might think. A lot of universities teach their students Linux, either directly or indirectly; when most of the advanced SW is available only on Linux, and the teachers all speak from a UNIX/Linux perspective, the students have to either translate everything to Windows terminology - or just pick up Linux. Inevitably there will be a large crowd in the technical jobs, who know and like Linux and are reluctant to use
150,000 Indian Rupees are $2250 which sounds simply astonishing. I guess someone bought something which wasn't really needed, so color me unconvinced.
Besides the article gives exactly zero information about the obtained commercial software. To me everything looks a little bit too fishy.
Kerala is india's hotspot for open source software: https://www.cnet.com/news/indi... [cnet.com]
"It's not the cost saving that matters more, but the fact that the Free Software license enables not only teachers and students but also the general public an opportunity to copy, distribute and share the contents and use it as they wish," K. Anwar Sadath, executive director IT@School said.
Strange, because here I thought it was the quality of education that mattered more.
I suspect that the extra time spent fidgeting with FOSS to make it work will ultimately lower that quality. The only silver lining I see is the "education" of fidgeting with stuff you don't understand until it works (which is how I got started on my computer interest).
So if I get this right, India is making a huge income off of outsourcing, H1B, etc, working for American companies developing software and then having that income funneled back into their country, but they won't buy that software even at reduced educational rates? Good to see they're doing their part.