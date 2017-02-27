Indian State Saves $45 Million As Schools Switch To Open Source Software

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


From a report: The Kerala government has made a saving of Rs 300 crore ($45 million) through introduction and adoption of Free & Open Source Software (FOSS) in the school education sector, said a state government official on Sunday. IT became a compulsory subject in Kerala schools from 2003, but it was only in 2005 that FOSS was introduced in a phased manner and started to replace proprietary software. The decision made by the curriculum committee to implement it in the higher secondary sector has also been completed now. "It's not the cost saving that matters more, but the fact that the Free Software license enables not only teachers and students but also the general public an opportunity to copy, distribute and share the contents and use it as they wish," K. Anwar Sadath, executive director IT@School said.

  • 150,000 Indian Rupees are $2250 which sounds simply astonishing. I guess someone bought something which wasn't really needed, so color me unconvinced.

    Besides the article gives exactly zero information about the obtained commercial software. To me everything looks a little bit too fishy.

  • How could Microsoft let this happen? Didn't they bribe the right people?

  • "It's not the cost saving that matters more, but the fact that the Free Software license enables not only teachers and students but also the general public an opportunity to copy, distribute and share the contents and use it as they wish," K. Anwar Sadath, executive director IT@School said.

    Strange, because here I thought it was the quality of education that mattered more.
    I suspect that the extra time spent fidgeting with FOSS to make it work will ultimately lower that quality. The only silver lining I see is the "education" of fidgeting with stuff you don't understand until it works (which is how I got started on my computer interest).

  • So if I get this right, India is making a huge income off of outsourcing, H1B, etc, working for American companies developing software and then having that income funneled back into their country, but they won't buy that software even at reduced educational rates? Good to see they're doing their part.

