AT&T Undercuts Verizon, T-Mobile With New Unlimited Plan (cnet.com) 12
Roger Cheng, writing for CNET: AT&T just fired the latest salvo in the unlimited data wars. The Dallas telecommunications giant unveiled two new unlimited data plans. The first is Unlimited Choice, a stripped-down plan that comes with unlimited data at a maximum speed of 3 megabits per second, standard definition, and no mobile hotspot. At $60, it's lower than T-Mobile's $70 plan and Verizon's $80 option. Both plans, however, offer you full high-definition video and 10 gigabytes of mobile hotspot access. Sprint still offers the cheapest option at $50 a month, although prices rise by $10 after a year. AT&T continues to push its video aspirations with higher end option called Unlimited Plus that includes HD video and 10GB of mobile hotspot access. The plan costs $90 a month, but gives you the option to add DirecTV Now streaming video service for $10 and DirecTV home satellite TV service for $25 a month.
Taxes and Fees (Score:2)
After taxes and fees is it actually cheaper?
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't really matter if the coverage isn't there in rural areas.
AT&T isn't trying to steal Verizon's rural customers, and T-Mobile doesn't have better coverage. I bet AT&T would be happy to secure a big chunk of Verizon's urban customer base and leave Verizon with customers in the sticks.
Rural coverage is a byproduct, not the focus you think it is.
See, the free market works... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you, Hillary Clinton! (Score:2)
Is this stuff even accurate? (Score:2)
Someone told me Verizon is offering unlimited again. I see up there it says $80 for unlimited from Verizon, but strangely enough, when I look at my Verizon account with my phone, they want $65 for unlimited. So what the hell? Get some accurate numbers people.