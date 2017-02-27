Canada's Top Mountie Issues Blistering Memo On IT Failures (www.cbc.ca) 45
Reader Freshly Exhumed writes: RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson has levelled a blistering memo obtained by the CBC on how critical IT failures have increased by 129 per cent since Shared Services Canada took over tech support for the entire government five years ago. Not only that, the memo says, the duration of each outage has increased by 98 per cent. "Its 'one size fits all' IT shared services model has negatively impacted police operations, public and officer safety and the integrity of the criminal justice system," reads the memo. A list of specific incidents includes an 11-hour network computer outage on Jan. 18 that downed every Mountie's BlackBerry, affected dispatching, and prevented the RCMP and 240 other police forces from accessing the Canadian Police Information Centre database.
But Single Payer eliminates redundancy [ama-assn.org], thus lowering the costs while improving the services. Does it
You should not confuse who pays with who delivers.
Single payer in Canada costs about half as much than multiple payer healthcare in the US, while yielding better overall outcomes.
The problem described here is single delivery organization. The larger the organization, the more slow, bureaucratic and inefficient it
becomes. The only thing that scales up is purchasing power (hence the appeal of single payer healthcare). The right thing to do is usually
single payer but multiple doer.
For example, consolidating
Having witnessed the creation of a centralized IT system close up, I have seen just how disastrous, and ultimately how expensive the results can be. I think the logic behind unifying infrastructure is seductive, but rarely does anyone honestly assess the massive costs, because if they did, no government would ever pay for it. So you put together an upgrade plan that has an absurdly low pricetag, knowing full well that by the time the job is actually done (if it is ever completed), the costs will be orders of a magnitude greater. The critical step to this "unlimited budget via the back door" is to bring the new system up, regardless of how far away from actual completion and stability it is, then immediately shut down the old systems, shred the hard drives and dispose of the hardware, so that no one can ever contemplate returning to the old system as a standby. This is critical. You have to make the cost of retreating back over the proverbial Rubicon so great that you end up being stuck with the new system, and thus with the costs of making it work.
To my mind, the more logical way to approach this is to create a centralized RDBMS, make sure that all the disparate systems at least can regularly vomit out a batch job in one common format, and dump it to the RDBMS. Over time you could conceivably use this new database as a the core of replacement systems, or not , as you choose. I've worked on this kind of system before, puking out batch exports from one system, throwing it into another database and then processing, reporting or whatever it is you want to do, and then pushing changes back up to the systems. It was all done with common shared import/export formats. Now admittedly this does mean having to write code for each system, but that is almost invariably a fraction of the workload of building an entire replacement system and then spending years of ever-inflating budgets, downtime, and in the case of a police force, possibly even risking lives.
But companies like Deloitte, IBM and HP have basically made selling "unified solutions" that inevitably turn into IT catastrophes a vast cash cow, and so long as they can con bureaucrats and politicians into buying into their bullshit, they'll keep making money hand over fist even as the products they roll out remain utter shit.
I've seen centralized IT work far better than decentralized. It comes down to execution.
After working in Canada IT for several years, I can place the blame squarely on culture. IT is considered below the janitor socially, underfunded, run Command-Control by politically driven management... and those are the good things. It goes downhill from there.
The critical step to this "unlimited budget via the back door" is to bring the new system up, regardless of how far away from actual completion and stability it is, then immediately shut down the old systems, shred the hard drives and dispose of the hardware, so that no one can ever contemplate returning to the old system as a standby.
That's funny, because it's exactly what they did when they overhauled the Canadian federal employee payroll service (Phoenix). There are now egregious failures with the new system: unpaid employees, overpaid employees and incorrect amounts in year-end income tax documents.
Imagine receiving triple your salary, making sure to keep the extra money aside, because it *will* have to be reimbursed. And to add insult to injury, pay income tax on that huge amount, then fight CRA to have your tax return revised whe
Single payer healthcare worse, not better (Score:1, Flamebait)
Single payer in Canada costs about half as much than multiple payer healthcare in the US, while yielding better overall outcomes.
That is a lie [medscape.com].
The only way it's better is that everything is free. The way that it sucks is that everything being free means you have big delays in getting something, if you can get it at all...
It should be noted that the rich love single payer systems, because it makes them feel good. They don't ever have to use it, they fly to countries to pay for quality healthcare with no li
It should be noted that the rich love single payer systems, because it makes them feel good.
Ah yes! That explains all those rich Republicans I've seen at the poll queues, just lining up to support single-payer healthcare in the U.S.
Citation that isn't behind a paywall needed...
And on top of that, you sound like an angry American who took the astroturf hook, line and sinker.
Signed, a Canadian who is quite happy with his single payer healthcare.
Creating a monopoly, where the consumers/users not only can not switch to a different provider, they can not even point out at how things can be done differently, is certainly very similar to what the proponents of Single Payer wish to happen.
Are there really more of such "ministries, agen
I don't think you understand the difference between Single Payer, and Single Provider.
http://stats.oecd.org/Index.as... [oecd.org]
Almost every country that is better than the US in all sorts of health-related statistics have socialised healthcare. But keep deluding yourself into thinking that the US has it better than anyone else, those of us who will get to live longer than you, will ultimately have the last laugh.
Well, just wait for it to get worse. As the Republicans shambolically move towards repeal of Obamacare, it already looks like the replacement will likely be worse than what came before Obamacare. How a first world nation can have some of the worst health care outcomes in the industrialized world baffles me.
This is Canada. (Score:4, Funny)
During those 11 hours TWO CATS stuck on trees and froze to death!
Put in Place Five Years Ago? (Score:1)
Clearly it was Justin Trudeau's fault then, because that's the logic of political parties eh?
Actually it goes back to the period of Chretien around ~20 years ago when he decided to change how the head of the RCMP was selected. His government of the day pushed hard that police chiefs and so on shouldn't rise through the ranks based on their ability, but should be appointees. A lot of other police services in Canada did something similar. It's one of the big problems currently with policing in Canada, you have people in the upper ranks who shouldn't actually be there. Every police service or forc
Mountie IT? (Score:2, Funny)
It's hard to administer a computer network when you're sitting on a horse.
Sounds like a business opportunity: laptop saddle mount
Better than expected. (Score:1)
I first read the title as,
Canada's Top Mountie Issues Blisters
and was relieved to see the rest of the title. IT is an easy fix, blisters, less easy to fix.
The Ottawa Citizen wrote a great article about where the problem lies, and came to the conclusion that Shared Services was doomed to fail before the project even started:
http://ottawacitizen.com/news/... [ottawacitizen.com]
Basically, it was given a lofty mandate but was then starved of both the resources and authority required to actually accomplish what they were supposed to.
promotions (Score:3)
In that case, it seems entirely appropriate to outsource all their network operations to a company that (presumably) is competent in the field.
Saving Taxpayers Money (Score:2)
While I'm not arguing with Commissioner Paulson's opinion of the current support quality, I'm well aware of what existed there before.
Any sane IT person would agree that it was a rather inefficient way to run IT services.
Show Me The Money (Score:3)
If they are anything like CSC.... (Score:2)
I used to work for a large organization who outsourced all network operations to Computer Science Corporation.
One of the great company past times that pretty much everyone engaged in was bashing CSC. And for good reason too.
Among the fun things we would run into fairly regularly:
- Mishandling of VMs (everything from spinning up the wrong server type to completely overwriting existing, production, VMs)
- Server backups not happening
- False positive alerts
- Terrible SLAs
- Huge amount of "finger pointing"
