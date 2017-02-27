Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Scraping By On Six Figures? Tech Workers Feel Poor in Silicon Valley's Wealth Bubble (theguardian.com) 48

Posted by msmash from the first-world-problems dept.
Big tech companies pay some of the country's best salaries. But workers claim the high cost of living in the Bay Area has them feeling financially strained, reports The Guardian. One Twitter employee cited in the story, who earns a base salary of $160,000 a year, said his earnings are "pretty bad", adding that he pays $3000 rent for a two-bedroom house in San Francisco. From the article: Silicon Valley's latest tech boom has caused rents to soar over the last five years. The city's rents, by one measure, are now the highest in the world. The prohibitive costs have displaced teachers, city workers, firefighters and other members of the middle class, not to mention low-income residents. Now techies, many of whom are among the highest 1 percent of earners, are complaining that they, too, are being priced out. The Twitter employee said he hit a low point in early 2014 when the company changed its payroll schedule, leaving him with a hole in his budget. "I had to borrow money to make it through the month." He was one of several tech workers, earning between $100,000 and $700,000 a year, who vented to the Guardian about their financial situation.

  • Poor on $100k? Sure (Score:3)

    by JDAustin ( 468180 ) on Monday February 27, 2017 @02:24PM (#53940501)

    As a resident of the east bay, earning 100k and being able to own a house can be a problem so I sympathize with them.

    But if your making 200k+ then you're just being jealous.

  • "borrow money to make it through the month" (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mrchaotica ( 681592 ) * on Monday February 27, 2017 @02:26PM (#53940527)

    If getting paid slightly late forces you to take out a loan, you're a dumbass who doesn't know how to manage his money. This is true regardless of how much or how little money you make. Rule #1 of personal finance is "live below your means."

    • You obviously have never lived in the Bay Area. When I want to prove to someone how crazy expensive the Bay Area is I show friends this: https://www.zillow.com/homedet... [zillow.com] This is a listing for a poorly built 70's townhouse. Cost 1.2 million. The average starter home in the Bay Area is 1 million. Rent averages $2500 to $3500 (with roommates). Say you are moving and want to overlap a month, which is very common. For 2x $3000 a month rent and 2 x a $3000 deposit you are temporarily out $12,000! Not to

      • You obviously have never lived in the Bay Area.

        Trying to live in the Bay Area on an inadequate salary is part of being "a dumbass who doesn't know how to manage his money".

      • If a house in X costs more than you can afford, don't get a house there. It's really that simple.

        I recently paid $240,000 for a 3,500 square foot, five bedroom house with a pool, just outside a major city. So clearly there are other options.

  • So how do others manage to stay? (Score:3)

    by bobm ( 53783 ) on Monday February 27, 2017 @02:28PM (#53940539)

    Serious question, how are people working in retail or supermarkets or places like that manage to live there?

    How do people with kids make it work?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Robyrt ( 1305217 )

      Serious question, how are people working in retail or supermarkets or places like that manage to live there?

      They don't. Generally, anyone working a blue-collar job in San Francisco is commuting from far out of town.

  • So leave (Score:5, Interesting)

    by PeeAitchPee ( 712652 ) on Monday February 27, 2017 @02:28PM (#53940547)
    It's not like there aren't any other metro areas with strong tech communities. California is a great place to visit, but I'd never live there again.
  • Seriously, I'm a developer, have been for nearly 30 years. I've been very well paid throughout that time.

    Sorry, poor young Techies , $3000 a month for a quality apartment in the nice parts of the city is absolutely nothing to complain about. I was paying that 6 years ago.

    I could have lived somewhere cheaper but that would involve other tradeoffs that I am not willing to make. There's a reason that $3000 apartment costs that much, you're competing with me, and it sou

  • Simply bad at budgeting? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I live in Oakland, and make exactly 100k. Last year the rent on my 1 bedroom apartment was $2,800 a month and I split that with my partner. I still managed to travel, eat out, and save $25k. Just learn to budget and stop spending money on useless shit. I have no sympathy for the person making $700k that was complaining. Fuck that guy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )

      Last year the rent on my 1 bedroom apartment was $2,800 a month [...]

      I paid half of that for a studio apartment in San Jose. The only difference between my studio and a one-bedroom is a wall that cost an extra $300 per month.

  • I make $50K+ per year as a virtual ditch digger (IT Support) and live in Silicon Valley. I get by just fine by living a modest lifestyle. Never mind that everyone else thinks I'm poor because I don't have the big house, big cars, big wife and big kids.
  • So he is clearing $124,000 after housing and is crying poverty?

  • You're doing it extremely wrong (Score:3)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Monday February 27, 2017 @02:31PM (#53940595)

    One Twitter employee cited in the story, who earns a base salary of $160,000 a year, said his earnings are "pretty bad", adding that he pays $3000 rent for a two-bedroom house in San Francisco.

    Rent is usually the biggest expense of a budget. So that's $36K for rent, leaving $124K for every other expenses. Saying it's "pretty bad" to have $10333 left to live after paying rent every month is why people around the world hate Americans. You fuckers are rich and you're still complaining.

  • Leave. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Do it. I did. I thought I was banishing myself to a life of dreariness when I decided to leave the startup bubble in the Bay Area where I worked for the better part of 12 years. I worked for 2 very successful startups which are no longer startups but long term viable businesses now. I took a job in the midwest and I really thought I was actually doing it as sort of a lark or social experiment. I knew I would have a much better quality of life in terms of traffic, home I could afford, etc... I figured I woul

  • You chose to live and work out there. Meanwhile, here in metro Atlanta (which has a pretty decent tech scene itself, although it's not my field), I own a house and have 2 paid off cars on a combined income of 90k between me and my wife. This even includes paying off student loans every month and putting money away into savings. My wife's sister's family makes it on my brother-in-law's $80-90k a year salary at Redstone with 3 kids. You can get by just fine on less than 100k in NC near the research triang

  • There are plenty of places you can earn six figures. Plenty of places with vibrant urban areas where a house/condo can be had for less than $1800/mo. The vast majority of programming happens outside San Fransisco.

  • My household income was a few ticks below 160k last year. We also pay 3.2k / mo to rent a one bedroom apartment and two parking spaces. Somehow, we came out net positive last year. Both savings accounts increased in value. 401k contributions. Even a 4-5k vacation to Europe. Two cars. Not a lot of barhopping and artisanal cruelty-free organic tin-foil in the kitchen cupboard though.

