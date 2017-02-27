Scraping By On Six Figures? Tech Workers Feel Poor in Silicon Valley's Wealth Bubble (theguardian.com) 48
Big tech companies pay some of the country's best salaries. But workers claim the high cost of living in the Bay Area has them feeling financially strained, reports The Guardian. One Twitter employee cited in the story, who earns a base salary of $160,000 a year, said his earnings are "pretty bad", adding that he pays $3000 rent for a two-bedroom house in San Francisco. From the article: Silicon Valley's latest tech boom has caused rents to soar over the last five years. The city's rents, by one measure, are now the highest in the world. The prohibitive costs have displaced teachers, city workers, firefighters and other members of the middle class, not to mention low-income residents. Now techies, many of whom are among the highest 1 percent of earners, are complaining that they, too, are being priced out. The Twitter employee said he hit a low point in early 2014 when the company changed its payroll schedule, leaving him with a hole in his budget. "I had to borrow money to make it through the month." He was one of several tech workers, earning between $100,000 and $700,000 a year, who vented to the Guardian about their financial situation.
Poor on $100k? Sure (Score:3)
As a resident of the east bay, earning 100k and being able to own a house can be a problem so I sympathize with them.
But if your making 200k+ then you're just being jealous.
If someone makes $100k and spends $50k on the cost of living, then someone who earns $200k and spends $150k on the cost of living, you are both in the same boat.
You're getting a lot better living for the $150k, you're definitely not in the same boat. That's like the people who say, "Oh, my BMW payments are so high, they're forcing me to cut back on my quality of life." And even in the Bay Area, you can buy a nice house for $150k a year.
$3k/mo for a small house seems pretty cheap to me for SF, really anywhere on the peninsula for that is probably an reasonable price. 2 bed townhouses near me (South Bay / SJ) are closer to me $3500, and 3 bed are $4k.
Assuming he could get a job in North Carolina, he could make half that and have more money left over at the end of the month. But there are a whole lot of tech jobs in the SF Bay Area, and you have to be pretty lucky to find an equivalent job in other parts of the country.
"borrow money to make it through the month" (Score:5, Insightful)
If getting paid slightly late forces you to take out a loan, you're a dumbass who doesn't know how to manage his money. This is true regardless of how much or how little money you make. Rule #1 of personal finance is "live below your means."
You obviously have never lived in the Bay Area.
Trying to live in the Bay Area on an inadequate salary is part of being "a dumbass who doesn't know how to manage his money".
Don't buy what you can't afford. 3,500feet, $240K (Score:2)
If a house in X costs more than you can afford, don't get a house there. It's really that simple.
I recently paid $240,000 for a 3,500 square foot, five bedroom house with a pool, just outside a major city. So clearly there are other options.
So how do others manage to stay? (Score:3)
Serious question, how are people working in retail or supermarkets or places like that manage to live there?
How do people with kids make it work?
Serious question, how are people working in retail or supermarkets or places like that manage to live there?
They don't. Generally, anyone working a blue-collar job in San Francisco is commuting from far out of town.
Antioch. East end of BART.
So leave (Score:5, Interesting)
Poor Techie, get a dose of reality (Score:1)
Sorry, poor young Techies , $3000 a month for a quality apartment in the nice parts of the city is absolutely nothing to complain about. I was paying that 6 years ago.
I could have lived somewhere cheaper but that would involve other tradeoffs that I am not willing to make. There's a reason that $3000 apartment costs that much, you're competing with me, and it sou
Simply bad at budgeting? (Score:1)
I live in Oakland, and make exactly 100k. Last year the rent on my 1 bedroom apartment was $2,800 a month and I split that with my partner. I still managed to travel, eat out, and save $25k. Just learn to budget and stop spending money on useless shit. I have no sympathy for the person making $700k that was complaining. Fuck that guy.
Last year the rent on my 1 bedroom apartment was $2,800 a month [...]
I paid half of that for a studio apartment in San Jose. The only difference between my studio and a one-bedroom is a wall that cost an extra $300 per month.
You don't need six figures in Silicon Valley... (Score:2)
Let me get this right... (Score:2)
You're doing it extremely wrong (Score:3)
Rent is usually the biggest expense of a budget. So that's $36K for rent, leaving $124K for every other expenses. Saying it's "pretty bad" to have $10333 left to live after paying rent every month is why people around the world hate Americans. You fuckers are rich and you're still complaining.
Leave. (Score:1)
Do it. I did. I thought I was banishing myself to a life of dreariness when I decided to leave the startup bubble in the Bay Area where I worked for the better part of 12 years. I worked for 2 very successful startups which are no longer startups but long term viable businesses now. I took a job in the midwest and I really thought I was actually doing it as sort of a lark or social experiment. I knew I would have a much better quality of life in terms of traffic, home I could afford, etc... I figured I woul
Tough luck (Score:2)
Good Programers Can Earn 6 Figures Anywhere (Score:2)
There are plenty of places you can earn six figures. Plenty of places with vibrant urban areas where a house/condo can be had for less than $1800/mo. The vast majority of programming happens outside San Fransisco.
