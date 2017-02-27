Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


WHO Issues a List of 12 Most Worrying Drug-Resistant Bacteria (medicalxpress.com) 35

Posted by BeauHD from the dirty-dozen dept.
Artem Tashkinov quotes a report from Medical Xpress: The World Health Organization has issued a list of the top dozen bacteria most dangerous to humans, warning that doctors are fast running out of treatment options. WHO said the most-needed drugs are for germs that threaten hospitals, nursing homes and among patients who need ventilators or catheters. The agency said the dozen listed resistant bacteria are increasingly untreatable and can cause fatal infections; most typically strike people with weakened immune systems. At the top of WHO's list is Acinetobacter baumannii, a group of bacteria that cause a range of diseases from pneumonia to blood or wound infections. In recent years, health officials have detected a few patients resistant to colistin, the antibiotic of last resort. So far, doctors have been able to treat them with other drugs. But experts worry that the colistin-resistant bacteria will spread their properties to other bacteria already resistant to more commonly used antibiotics, creating germs that can't be killed by any known drugs.

  • The president says he's going to get us out of WHO, so problem solved.

  • Maybe genetically engineering a meta-virus which will modify those in the wild?

