WHO Issues a List of 12 Most Worrying Drug-Resistant Bacteria
Artem Tashkinov quotes a report from Medical Xpress: The World Health Organization has issued a list of the top dozen bacteria most dangerous to humans, warning that doctors are fast running out of treatment options. WHO said the most-needed drugs are for germs that threaten hospitals, nursing homes and among patients who need ventilators or catheters. The agency said the dozen listed resistant bacteria are increasingly untreatable and can cause fatal infections; most typically strike people with weakened immune systems. At the top of WHO's list is Acinetobacter baumannii, a group of bacteria that cause a range of diseases from pneumonia to blood or wound infections. In recent years, health officials have detected a few patients resistant to colistin, the antibiotic of last resort. So far, doctors have been able to treat them with other drugs. But experts worry that the colistin-resistant bacteria will spread their properties to other bacteria already resistant to more commonly used antibiotics, creating germs that can't be killed by any known drugs.
A properly administered free-market system that allows insurers to cross state lines and removes a lot of the useless regulatory BS that makes practitioners hesitant to treat people will save tens, possibly hundreds of thousands of people who will otherwise die thanks to the Obamacare act.
Bullshit. Pure, unmitigated bullshit. America has the most expensive healthcare system in the world. Here's a clue for the clueless: it's not because of government regulation, and it was the most expensive in the world (and one of the worst) even before Obama was elected. The "socialist" healthcare systems of Europe are both cheaper and also better. Yeah, libertarianism works great --when you've never been outside your basement.
Welcome to healthcare as practiced in civilised countries. It's probably quite a shock.
Meta-comment: stating uncomfortable truths != trolling.
But iodine is restricted due to the drug war. (Score:2)
It is common knowledge that [iodine] was used widely in hospitals for decades, and supposedly(?) resistance is not built up to it.
But iodine, and most iodine-containing medical preparations, are heavily restricted, due to the drug war.
Seems they're used in one step of turning pseudephedrine into meth. So, though they're not actually BANNED, the drug warriors put so much red tape on them that most chain-store drug stores just dropped them as unprofitable.
So-called "drug-resistant bacteria" (Score:2)
The president says he's going to get us out of WHO, so problem solved.
So what's the answer? (Score:1)
Maybe genetically engineering a meta-virus which will modify those in the wild?
