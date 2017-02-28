YouTube Unveils YouTube TV, Its Live TV Streaming Service (techcrunch.com) 24
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: After a year of rumors, YouTube is finally drawing back the curtain on its latest play for entertainment industry domination -- a live TV service. Distinct from YouTube Red, the new service YouTube TV, which has been in the works for years at Google's internet video behemoth, has quietly been inking contracts with media companies to distribute their content on its TV service. The service is fairly low-cost, with a family of six accounts available for $35 per month, and no long-term contract required. Earlier reports from the Wall Street Journal set pricing for the service somewhere between $25 and $40 per month. However, it will only launch in markets where it can offer full, live local broadcast feeds. That's planned for the months ahead, but YouTube didn't offer an exact date. "We decided to create an offering that would give them all of these can't miss live moments," said YouTube exec Robert Kinsel of YouTube TV's offering. He explained that YouTube has partnered with all of the broadcast networks, in order to offer "comprehensive national coverage with ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox all included." In addition, the service is getting USA, FX, FreeForm, MSNBC, CNBC, Fox News, and Fox Business. ShowTime is available for an additional fee. Missing, however, is HBO. For sports fans, the service includes national coverage from ESPN, FoxSports, and NBC SportsNet. Also offered are regional sports networks from Fox and Comcast, SEC Network, Big Ten and ESPNU. Fox Soccer Plus is available as an add-on. In addition, YouTube TV includes YouTube Red's 28 original series. Some other features of the service include a DVR that will never run out of space and that's cable of simultaneous recordings, a visual TV guide, search feature, and voice support integration via Google Home.
$35/mo is not "fairly low-cost"... (Score:3)
$35/mo is not "fairly low-cost"... for something that was 100% [free] twenty years ago.
I'm not sure when a service with an unlimited DVR was ever 100% free. Who cares if I can get broadcast TV for free with an antenna, who watches TV programs other than sports live anymore? And for live sports why would you want to watch without the ability to pause?
Even for those who are willing to put up with those problems in the 21st century, you should at least understand why most people don't want to.
Yeah, that's very expensive for television channels that are broadcast over the air for free, and currently on a model that is totally funded by advertising. Obviously these streams will also have advertisements, because the programming itself cannot even fill the entire timeslots. I bought an amplified TV antenna from Walmart a few days ago for $32 and I can get more than a dozen channels (and I'm an hour from the nearest TV station). So I would be paying $35 a month to be watching it through the pipes I
So... Cable TV. Online. (Score:3)
So if you want to pay for cable TV, but would rather pay Google and get it online? Possibly over a cable modem? Woo?
I guess I don't get it.
Isn't cable-cutting going in the opposite direction? I mean, this has got to be a real kick in the balls to the telecoms. Competition from Google is going to be expensive. It cost them a lot to starve Google out of the ISP business. But isn't the trend of customers going AWAY from buying this sort of thing?
Is $35 cheaper than cable TV?
Is $35 cheaper than cable TV?
You must live outside of the US. Cable TV is far more expensive than $35 per month, especially for a service which allows you to DVR shows. Most cable packages are 2x-3x more expensive.
But you can get much more for less (Score:2)
I believe with Comcast I can get local channels for $10/month.
The cable package is more, yes, but I also get a lot more channels too. How many channels would you get with the YouTube thing?
Regardless $35 is way, way too much money for what they are providing (yes even "with DVR service" as people here keep bringing up). Netflix is vastly cheaper and offers better content. I would argue that with Netflix alone you get MORE new content in a year than if you had access to all the major broadcast networks!!
You must live in a very different area than I do. Limited Basic with Comcast, by itself, is $23. Plus a $5 broadcast TV fee. Plus Taxes. By that point, you're very likely past $30.
is google providing the pipe for the 35 bucks as well? if you still have to pay extra for cable company non bundled service then pay google... maybe not.
eventually it will all conglomerate as usual with monopolies.
Cable is usually limited to the home--I can watch TV on my phone while sitting in my house, but I lose pretty much all the worthwhile live channels if I'm using WiFi or Cellular service.
So if I have unlimited cellular, I can still get my local channels. I can conceivably shop around for the best/cheapest dumb-pipe Internet service and then pay $35 for YouTube TV. That might be less expensive than "Basic Cable TV" from the local Cable company.
One question I have: Will I get local channels depending on whe
ESPN reverse mirror with ABC or just blackedout? (Score:2)
ESPN reverse mirror with ABC or just blacked out?
Local NFL games or will that verizon only nfl get in the way?
Local news / sports or forced to view watch feeds? Even on O&O channels?
Full local RSN's?? Just your in market ones?
Nope (Score:2)
Remember Google TV?
Remember YouTube Red?
(Coming Soon: Remember YouTube TV?)
They can't even get any traction with Play Music / Movies / etc.
Every single new player into this space comes along thinking they're going to shake things up, but they end up offering the same fucking service because they're at the mercy of a few companies who control most of the networks. I'm not going to "cut the cord" and then use the same cord to get 80% of the shit I want across 3 separate subscription services, plus 50+ thing
It's almost identical to Sony Playstation VUE (Score:2)
...including the DVR feature and live local network channels in certain markets, but VUE has a few more channels, like AMC and Discovery ( https://www.playstation.com/en... [playstation.com] ). Stupidly, Sony linked the VUE service to the Playstation, which doesn't help people take it seriously and one had to have a Playstation to sign up until Sony very recently added VUE to newer Sony smart TVs. Google/You Tube aren't going to wall off their service the way Sony did.
Uhh (Score:1)
Commercials (Score:2)
If it has commercials, I wouldn't watch it even if it were free.
Not horrible, but not worth it... (Score:2)
Any chance I could get, say, two of those channels for $5 a month?
There's internet-based cable packages already out there, SlingTV/PlayStation Vue are the big obvious ones, but it's not unlikely to be more crowded going forward either. They have the same granular pricing scheme, and I don't care for them either..
The big thing for me is that when I was paying for cable, I'd only really have a couple of 'veg out' channels I ever used, and would really prefer to watch entire series for the serialized content,