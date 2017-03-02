Instant Messaging App Snapchat-Maker Snap's IPO Opened Trading At $24 a Share, Making the Company Worth $33 Billion (recode.net) 23
Snap, the company behind instant messaging app Snapchat, went public this morning at price that values the loss-making tech company at $33 billion. Here's how the investors are valuing the company: At $33 billion, investors are saying Snap is worth 35 times what it's estimated to generate in sales this year, or about $936 million, according to eMarketer. Compare that with Facebook, which is currently worth about 10.5 times its estimated 2017 revenue. In other words, investors, for the moment, think Snap has three times more potential value than Facebook. That's a big bet. Snap lost $514 million last year on $404 million in revenue. Compare that with Twitter, which lost $79 million the year before its IPO, while Facebook made $1 billion in profit. Snap has 158 million daily active users. Facebook at its IPO had 845 million monthly active users and 483 million daily active users.
Re: (Score:2)
They understand that they set the price of what they're trading. They're thinking they're rich, so they are.
Re: (Score:2)
They understand that they set the price of what they're trading. They're thinking they're rich, so they are.
They're setting today's price of what they're trading. They're thinking they're rich, so they feel that way. Today, they can trade their shares for today's price. No longer the case once this particular bubble ceases to be a bubble.
Re: (Score:2)
If they can sell all their shares today for that price, they'll have made themselves rich by setting the price themselves.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, I love that game!
Thirty-Three Billion (Score:2)
As Megatron said to Optimus Prime as he shot him repeatedly (and fatally) while using Hot Rod as a shield: "FALL! FALL!"
The smart money will short this shit into the ground. Snapchat has fewer opportunities to generate revenue than fucking Twitter does.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd short it if I had any idea when the bubble would burst. You need to time it just right, and I'm just not good at predicting when wall street will come to their senses on these sorts of tech bubble stocks.
Re: (Score:1)
I'd short it if I had any idea when the bubble would burst. You need to time it just right, and I'm just not good at predicting when wall street will come to their senses on these sorts of tech bubble stocks.
Just buy some long term PUTS and you'll be fine. No need to predict much there. Just sit and wait. (don't use margin)
Re: (Score:2)
If you had short it at the IPO price of $17, you would have lost your shirt worse than the The Duke brothers in Trading Places.
Alas, I'm too smart to make money on this one. (Score:1)
I'm just not stupid enough to be able to see why this, like Facebook, could possibly be profitable. So, I'll lose out on this one, too.
Re: (Score:2)
because selfie.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm just not stupid enough to be able to see why this, like Facebook, could possibly be profitable. So, I'll lose out on this one, too.
Snap inc. don't know either. They didn't even make a secret of it. [petapixel.com]
I don't understand why anybody would bother investing in this, but I'm going to assume that a huge investment bank will make a huge profit, so that's probably the reason.
$24 question (Score:2)
Back during the first bubble, particularly around the time that Redhat went public, I was fascinated at how many IPOs were priced in the $15 to $30/share range regardless of what that implied about their total value.
These folks have figured out how to game the uninformed investor looking to make a quick buck on IPOs. $5 makes people think the company is a dog, $50 to $100 makes them think it's overpriced. The fact that neither number says anything about valuation is immaterial.
So sure, $24 looks like a g
Re: (Score:2)
Not my pension fund.
And your statement would be true w.r.t. the market as a whole but IPOs have an inordinate number of small investors.
There's actual academic research on the subject, first hit on a quick search: http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/v... [psu.edu]
Investment strategies of 20 years ago... (Score:1)
These guys are all "oh man, this product is in millions of peoples hands! The potential! The exposure!" while failing to take into account that people use it because it's free (path of least resistance), and the second you start trying to charge/disrupt the experience with ads... MANY of them will look elsewhere