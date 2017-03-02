One Bitcoin Is Now Worth More Than One Ounce of Gold (techcrunch.com) 45
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: For the first time ever, the price of one bitcoin has surpassed the price of one ounce of gold. While today's swap can be attributed to a good day for bitcoin (up ~3%) and a bad day for gold (down ~1.3%), the big picture is that bitcoin has more than doubled in the last year (up ~185% from a year ago) while gold is essentially trading exactly at the price it was a year ago. Even though bitcoin and gold are both thought of as alternative assets, they don't usually trade in correlation. Still, it's notable that bitcoin has (at least temporally) surpassed the price of gold. Gold is quite literally the "gold standard" of alternative assets, often used by investors to hedge against potential losses in more traditional assets like real estate and the stock market.
One bitcoin is worth more than gold to idiots (Score:1)
The power goes out. How much is your bitcoin worth then?
The question wasn't, "The power goes out. Does your bitcoin still exist?".
It was, "The power goes out. How much is your bitcoin worth then?".
We're talking about worth here. To put it another way, value.
The value of pretty much anything depends significantly on its usability. A lack of usability reduces value.
A bitcoin in cold, offline storage is essentially worthless if it can't be easily and conveniently accessed (due to a lack of electricity to power the computers and networks needed to use it).
What you'r
Are you meaning that all power in the entire world?
If you are, then nothing. Gold would be fairly much useless in your post apocalyptic world as well though, you can't eat it, you can't use it for shelter, it is heavy... Bullets and livestock will be the trading commodities.
It weighs less in you imagination does it?
Given that gold has been valuable for thousands of years, way before industrialisation, I'd say you are wrong. Gold has several properties that make it useful - it is non-reactive, corrosion resistant, quite biocompatible (has been used by dentists for centuries), an excellent conductor and so on.
Remember, this is a world where the laws of physics have changed (yeah, it is ridiculous but he bought it up) so there is no electricity.
Gold would not be useful for any of your applications (especially being an excellent conductor) in that parallel universe.
But bullets magically would continue to work, right?
And no, they aren't a good commodity - they have a limited shelf life and the technology to make new ones for the same kind of firearms would not be possible in a non-industrialised world. Bullets for an arquebus, on the other hand, is just cast lead. Salpeter would become a strategic chemical again.
According to Fallout we'll be using bottlecaps.... mmmm.... Nuka Cola.....
What can you sell it for? That's what it's worth on planet earth.
While that's a great definition of how much money it's worth, that's not a fair assessment of how much it's actually worth. You can't plate electrical connectors or graven images with bitcoin.
No, it's not notable (Score:4, Insightful)
No, that's not notable. The only notable thing is that bitcoin is at an all-time high.
Comparing a piece of mathematical information to an arbitrary amount of an arbitrary substance is not in any way notable.
Don't listen to the Bitcoin haters (Score:2, Interesting)
If you want a good laugh, go read through all the old
/. articles on Bitcoin, particularly around when it was reaching $1 in value.
So many naysayers. Well they're not laughing now!
Naysayer here, still chuckling.
the sense of worth (Score:1)
It's interesting that the title of this piece is 'One Bitcoin is Now Worth More Than One Ounce of Gold'. I have some gold, I would not exchange it for BitCoins regardless of what they are 'worth'. The sense of worth is a funny thing, I don't feel that Bitcoins are worth anything, they are valueless from my point of view.
If a war started today and there was a shortage of food, if somebody gave me a USB stick with 10 Bitcoins on it I would not exchange it for food I think. I might exchange it for gold thou
How is that different from a $20 bill? Its paper value is pretty damn close to $0 to you and me. And yet you are using it. Why? Because its "worth" is $20, which means you can trade it for $20 of goods.
You are absolutely correct in that comparison, both a BitCoin and a $20 bill are worth nothing at all in themselves. The only difference is that a very large portion of the population still exchanges in $ and the reasons for it are even more amazing than the reasons for the current BitCoin valuation, they are more historically interesting in any case. The reasons for the BitCoin valuation are actually tangentially tied to the reasons for $ valuation.
As for gold, it's a commodity and it's money in itself,
Once I can pay my taxes with bitcoins then it'll be "worth" something.
Trading in Correlation (Score:2)
Correlation
... I don't think you know what that word means.
One reason (Score:5, Interesting)
There is only one reason that bitcoin is so high in value right now, ransomware
Think of all the energy wasted (Score:4, Insightful)
to produce this one bitcoin.