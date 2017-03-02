Uber Says It Will Apply For Self-Driving Permit In California (mercurynews.com) 10
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Mercury News: Uber will apply for a state permit to test its self-driving cars on public roads [in California], the company said Thursday, more than a month after the California Department of Motor Vehicles shut down Uber's autonomous vehicle pilot program. The DMV already has reinstated the registrations for two of Uber's self-driving Volvos, which are back on the road in San Francisco, an Uber spokeswoman said. The cars will not go into self-driving mode until the permit is issued, she said. "These cars are legally registered and are being driven manually," an Uber spokeswoman said. "We are taking steps to complete our application to apply for a DMV testing permit. As we said in December, Uber remains 100 percent committed to California." DMV spokeswoman Jessica Gonzalez confirmed that regulators have been working with Uber on the application process. "Uber hasn't formally submitted their autonomous vehicle tester program application," Gonzalez wrote in an email, "but just as we would with any other manufacturer, the DMV is providing assistance with the steps necessary to apply for and receive a test permit."
Then set fire to her, and threw her flaming body onto a bus full of orphans.
We are talking about this same company that is burning through money aren't we?
Not only bleeding money, has a big lawsuit to defend from google.
I think it's safe to say Uber is done.
After Uber's CEO was caught berating one of his own cab drivers because the driver dared to say he wasn't being paid enough and couldn't earn enough because of the money Uber siphons from his work, the easiest way to do away with whining humans is to replace them with robots.
Or in this case, cabs which don't talk back except to ask where the person wants to be dropped off at since the cab wasn't going the same direction as the person.
I suppose this is the only way they can keep their drivers from raping and harassing their fares. Then again, with the way the company culture apparently is, maybe the self driving cars will be equipped with some sort of automated raping subsystems. Gotta keep that rape culture going somehow, amirite?