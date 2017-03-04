Which Linux Browser Is The Fastest? (zdnet.com) 100
ZDNet's Networking blog calls Firefox "the default web browser for most Linux distributions" and "easily the most popular Linux web browser" (with 51.7% of the vote in a recent survey by LinuxQuestions, followed by Chrome with 15.67%). But is it the fastest? An anonymous reader writes: ZDNet's Networking blog just ran speed tests on seven modern browsers -- Firefox, Chrome, Chromium, Opera (which is also built on Chromium), GNOME Web (formerly Epiphany), and Vivaldi (an open-source fork of the old Opera code for power-users). They subjected each browser to the JavaScript test suites JetStream, Kraken, and Octane, as well as reaction speed-testing by Speedometer and scenarios from WebXPRT, adding one final test for compliance with the HTML5 standard.
The results? Firefox emerged "far above" the other browsers for the everyday tasks measured by WebXPRT, but ranked near the bottom in all of the other tests. "Taken all-in-all, I think Linux users should look to Chrome for their web browser use," concludes ZDNet's contributing editor. "When it's not the fastest, it's close to being the speediest. Firefox, more often than not, really isn't that fast. Of the rest, Opera does reasonably well. Then, Chromium and Vivaldi are still worth looking at. Gnome Web, however, especially with its dreadful HTML 5 compatibility, doesn't merit much attention."
The article also reports some formerly popular Linux browsers are no longer being maintained, linking to a KDE forum discussion that concludes that Konqueror and Rekonq "are both more or less dead."
Re:Edge (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
This solves your problem, but requires some work.
A Linux install with a virtual box instance running a nicely sandboxed version of Windows is the solution. If you run it in seamless mode you can even set it up to have dedicated VMs for different apps, and have those apps appear and behave on the linux desktop like regular applications. By setting up a shared folder and storing all data on the host (not on the VMs), and allowing clipboard sharing it becomes completely transparent that the app is running in a
Re:Edge (Score:5, Funny)
Haven't you heard? The desktop is dead! Everybody works on tablets and mobile phones now. There will not be a new photoshop for desktops, the next version will only be available on Android and iPhone. Because that's where the market is now. You insensitive clod, asking that companies like Apple or Microsoft keep pouring money into the dead desktop ecosystem... They have better things to do with their time.
I hear that when my company is going to change office later this year, instead of my two large monitors, I will be given an iPhone to run Visual Studio on (it will be running on an emulator, of course). Apparently once you get some experience with that tiny on-screen keyboard, you can work even faster than with a real keyboard and mouse, and compile times only suffer a little when you do it 'in the cloud'. And instead of a desk, I will get a plastic chair to sit on, since I won't need so much space for all that hardware.
You may not like it, but it's the wave of the future. Why, last night I went to the local IMAX 3D theatre, and we all sat there streaming the movie to two mobile phones (one for each eye). The experience just blew me away, it was so incredibly life like.
Really, nobody should be investing into desktops. Desktops are dead, and Apple and Microsoft should be applauded for seeing this early and not investing any shareholder value into a deadend.
BTW, can you tell us more about that grape picking position? It sound interesting.
Re: (Score:1)
Apple told me, "Safari so goodie."
Re: (Score:2)
If MS were interested in market share they'd release an Android port.
Re: (Score:2)
Firefox syncs book marks in the way that I prefer over Chrome, so no matter how fast Chrome is I won't use it.
Plus if I just want to look up something fast I tend to use elinks/lynx/w3m.
X11 vs the world (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No it isn't.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: X11 vs the world (Score:1)
I've yet to find a benchmark that shows Wayland as a winner on speed. So far X11 is faster on almost all tests I've read.
Re: (Score:3)
And what is really the issue considering the fact that most of the slowness on the web is either the network or the remote server.
Beyond the threshold of fast enough. (Score:5, Insightful)
Once robust standards were being followed and browser speed went past some point, I stopped caring about which was the fastest. Care much more about interface features and plugins that I want. Next was the many other annoying things that I was able to customize to my taste, a menu item up or down on a list, a button I could or could not move, maintaining a familiar interface, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
"10k please" Linux kernel: "Fuck off and die"
AFAIK, Linux will never say "Fuck off and die" unless you're out of *virtual* address space, for which you'd need to allocate helluva lot more than 20 gig.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately for me FF is still a bit laggy, but it is still the best browser overall. Vivaldi is the next best and is definitely snappier that FF especially with a resource-intensive site like Twitter. Vivaldi seems a lot faster for sites with video. I generally use both. I've used Konqueror but yes it looks like there's basically not much going on with it and it doesn't even have a lot of basic options one expects in a browser. Opera is ok but I had it blow up on me not long ago. I think Vivaldi is
Re:Beyond the threshold of fast enough. (Score:4, Interesting)
I've been using FF since it was new. I have occasionally looked at other browsers and several are faster than my FF, at least partially because the plugins and modifications that I use slow FF down somewhat. But FF is fast enough that changing to a faster browser would not improve my productivity. And I've got a nice set of plugins and extensions on it that I would have to put together from scratch if I changed browsers. That is, assuming other browsers offered similar features, which as near as I can tell, they do not.
Speed isn't the only criterion for measuring a browser's goodness. The ability to tailor it to your personal workload is much more important these days. And once you've got a browser tweaked to your best practices, do you really need to take the massive hit of finding, installing, and configuring the plugins of some other browser that would duplicate what you've already set up in your old FF?
If you really need a faster browser, most of us who have been around the block would be better off running the same browser and OS on faster hardware. But this doesn't apply to young'uns who have yet to establish productive work habits. Their best approach would be to talk with some older guy who knows what he is doing about which browser he uses, how he has it set up, and what his workflow is.
Re: (Score:2)
Precisely. Who cares about the last drops of speed? If a page is really heavily Javascripted, like some of those data browsers, then JS speed matters, but otherwise only plugins like Block, NoScript and Disconnect plugins are a very good reason to stay with Firefox. Chrome is also more of a memory monster.
Isn't is apparent? (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:3)
Unless your output goes to a text-to-speech reader, elinks is worlds better. Lynx doesn't even have tabs.
But indeed, both win over graphical bloatware.
Re: (Score:2)
Lynx. It doesn't have to deal with all those bandwidth intensive graphics.
That's why I always use data URI in my web pages instead of images. You don't have to look at my graphics, but you're gonna download them anyways.
Re: (Score:2)
A black-and-white image? convert trollface.png trollface.ubrl && cat trollface.ubrl
A colour image? catimg [github.com] -r2 | ansi2html (package colorized-logs), elinks with use_document_colors=2 only.
A histogram? braillegraph [github.com].
The first and the last work in plain Unicode text, the second one requires HTML.
On any site with basic Unicode support I'd include samples, but, you know, Slashdot...
Have to rule out Chrome (Score:1)
Chrome is Google product. Doesn't it continually report to the mother-ship? That would make *you* the product.
Re: (Score:2)
People say that but have yet to produce any packet logs showing what it does. So until someone steps forward with proof I will chalk this up to neckbeard paranoia.
Re: (Score:2)
It keeps coming up because we'd like to understand why Google would spend money developing a web browser.
Re: (Score:2)
I think it would be obvious why Google would want to provide a free web browser to its products (some might mistakenly call them "users"). They want to ensure their products have safe, secure, and functional access to their services, and controlling the browser means they get to control that experience to a larger degree.
But I highly doubt Chrome spies on its products. Why? Because there's no need for the browser itself to snoop when 3rd party cookies do the job just as well "legitimately". A huge perce
Better browser than IE = more Google ads served (Score:2)
Google derives income by connecting the publishers of documents on the web with sponsors through services such as AdSense/AdWords and DoubleClick. When people find documents through Google Search, use other Google properties, or view a participating publisher's documents, Google gets a cut of the ad revenue. The more web browsing, the more money for Google. So a better browser is likely to keep people on the web longer.
Internet Explorer stayed a piece of shit for far too long. Then Microsoft actually got a
Re: (Score:2)
Why does Microsoft spend money on Edge?
Re: (Score:2)
Because they have to - if they give up then they have admitted defeat and their shareholders will see their shares drop.
Re: (Score:2)
To sell Office 365.
Re: (Score:2)
https://www.reddit.com/r/Chrom... [reddit.com]
Re: (Score:3)
I run LittleSnitch on my mac, and when I open Chrome, it calls to several of Google's addresses: appspot-preview, gstatic, www, and fonts.. It also does that when opening an empty tab. It gets images and fonts and whathaveyou from those sites, (all unnecessary, BTW: the page functions just as well when all traffic is blocked), and it of course reports URLs for "malware" detection. That should give Google a nice bunch of data to work on.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Good luck doing an HTTP GET, or fetching any kind of data from the internet if you can't transmit packets.
Re: (Score:2)
That's the joke [kym-cdn.com].
Use Google's product! It's closed source! (Score:2, Insightful)
Said a marketer who does not understand what Linux users expect from their computing.
Chrome is fast, but doesn't block ads or scripts (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
guess you never heard of uBlock origin.
Which is useless as it lacks the interface to block crap via URLs. Blocking via DOM is semi-good for visual elements only, what I want is to get rid of trackers first, decrapifying view being only a side effect (as every ad is also a tracker).
I wonder how Pale Moon would fare.... (Score:5, Informative)
I switched to it a few months ago from FF, and it seems much more responsive to me. It is especially better in startup-to-response time, where FF was taking 30 seconds.(no, I didn't have a ton of add-ons or customizations)
Speed really is only one piece of the puzzle. I was satisfied with the speed of chromium when I tried it for a while, but FF has the features I use. I much prefer the way FF does bookmarks, the bookmark toolbar, and tabs. That is why I have been very satisfied with Pale Moon... the features of FF I need without the bloat and dog-slow response.
Re: (Score:2)
--I've been using Palemoon for the last couple of years now (mainly on Linux, but also on the Win side occasionally) and it definitely uses less memory and crashes less often than Firefox in my experience.
--Personally I don't care which browser is the fastest, PM has been meeting my needs and is more STABLE.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If any application is taking 30 seconds to load up, you've got issues. Heck, LibreOffice loads up a complex spreadsheet for me in less than 5 seconds.
Maybe you're using an old hard drive that needs serious defragmenting? Or your configuration files for the app are totally borked?
I get messed up configuration files slowing down my Banshee startup. I just blow away the config directory and it's good again for a few months.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed.
Sent from my BSD desktop
Re: (Score:3)
username checks out.
Vivaldi is blink based (Score:5, Informative)
This is wrong (Score:1)
Re: This is wrong (Score:1)
Re: This is wrong (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
PHP and ASP are server side. Yeah, they can use GET and POST, but they are not necessary to the use GET and POST. Any HTTP client "supports" HTTP generated by PHP and ASP.
BTW, SSL support in dillo is only an alpha prototype plugin. It does no cert caching or authentication.
Typo (Score:1)
Read the benchs (Score:2)
"WebXPRT: This is today's most comprehensive browser benchmark. It uses scenarios created to mirror everyday tasks."
Basically, Firefox is not the fastest at all things Javascript synthetic performance, but it's the fastest for real world web-browsing.
Based on that... I would actually recommend using Firefox?
Depends on your CFLAGS (Score:2)
I can guarantee that if you compile it yourself, with optimized CFLAGS and CXXFLAGS, that Firefox and Chromium will come out ahead of the poorly optimized builds that get released by the non-open source browsers.
Personally I use compiled versions on my Funtoo [funtoo.org] Laptop and Workstation. Yes they take some time to compile but if you only upgrade twice a year it's not so bad. Upgrading every release would simply be too much. My CFLAGS are nothing crazy: "-march=native -Os -pipe"
There is also the added benefit tha
Vivaldi is Blink too (Score:3)
The summary is wrong that Vivaldi is a fork of old Opera (the Presto engine), it is in fact the same Blink engine that powers Chrome and new Opera, but with brand new chrome (non-capital, aka the interface around the engine) which is recreating the power-user features of old Opera rather than the cut-down interfaces that other browsers are working towards:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Konqueror (Score:2)
As a Web browser, Konqueror has sucked for a long time. While there was a time when I used Konqueror exclusively, its renderer fell increasingly further behind the other browsers. It needs to die as a Web browser.
As a file manager, though, it is still top dog. Its killer feature (aside from I/O Slaves, which are awesome) is the ability to split the screen into multiple panels. Dolphin is a brain disease that needs to die, just for its inability to do more than two panels, and Konqueror as just a file ma
Spoken like a non-FOSS writer (Score:4, Insightful)
>""Taken all-in-all, I think Linux users should look to Chrome for their web browser use," concludes ZDNet's contributing editor. "
And maybe ZDNet doesn't understand Linux users. Many, perhaps even most of us, do not want a closed-source, closed-developed, semi-spyware, anti-configuration-friendly Chrome browser as our preferred browser.
Oh, and his main benchmarks: Speedometer is a "webkit-designed benchmark" and it surprises him that the webkit based browsers did considerably better than Firefox (the only non-webkit browser in his lineup)? Then a Google (think webkit again) based javascript benchmark, same result. Yet when he used Kraken and Jetstream, miraculously the browsers were just a 10% and 11% spread (with Chrome not winning either). BTW- he never ran Ooort, which Firefox seems to always win (and by a lot), and Peacekeeper, which Firefox usually wins.
My take: Firefox does just fine with speed. It is not the fastest, but the speed difference isn't as much as one might think, and it certainly isn't the only important factor when choosing a browser.
No Palemoon? (Score:2)
Lynx is the fastest... (Score:5, Insightful)
But who cares. It's security/privacy that I want. All the browsers seem just fine speed-wise.
It's the hardware, stupid (Score:2)
You'll need a fast CPU anyway (Core 2 Duo and up), gigs of RAM and the patience to live without H264 hardware acceleration if your graphics are too old or unsupported (such as Radeon 5450 under Ubuntu 16.04).
There's no other way around if feeding your computer with mounds of garbage to be parsed, interpreted, compiled and encabulated.
Fun fact : didn't PDF files use to be slower than web pages? Now it's the other way around.
Maybe we could make a "website" out of a PDF document with hyperlinks to other PDF fi
Trump Supporters have small genitalia. Why?