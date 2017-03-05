Microsoft Browser Usage Drops 50% As Chrome Soars (networkworld.com) 101
An anonymous reader quotes Network World's report about new statistics from analytics vendor Net Applications: From March 2015 to February 2017, the use of Microsoft's IE and Edge on Windows personal computers plummeted. Two years ago, the browsers were run by 62% of Windows PC owners; last month, the figure had fallen by more than half, to just 27%. Simultaneous with the decline of IE has been the rise of Chrome. The user share of Google's browser -- its share of all browsers on all operating systems -- more than doubled in the last two years, jumping from 25% in March 2015 to 59.5% last month. Along the way, Chrome supplanted IE to become the world's most-used browser...
In the last 24 months, Mozilla's Firefox -- the other major browser alternative to Chrome for macOS users -- has barely budged, losing just two-tenths of a percentage point in user share. [And] in March 2015, an estimated 69% of all Mac owners used Safari to go online. But by last month, that number had dropped to 56%, a drop of 13 percentage points -- representing a decline of nearly a fifth of the share of two years prior.
27% of microsoft users don't know how to install a program.
Yes, it is true that people that use their system's default browser tend to be dumb. These people are statistically poorly performing employees [economist.com], and some companies avoid hiring them. So even if you use MSIE or Edge as your browser, you should use something else when submitting your resume.
Maybe it's time for DOJ to start taking a closer look at Google. They're using their browser quasi-monopoly to push a lot of other products and services.
Actually, they used their quasi-monopoly on search to push their browser. Anytime you visit Google with a non-Chrome browser it tries to push Chrome on you.
You prompted me to try it, went to Google's home page (with Firefox 45.7.0). What you claim did not happen. Sorry.
Maybe they stopped, and I got confused with it's annoying prompt to make Google my default search page in IE when I go to google.com. They absolutely [google.com] used to do push Chrome, a lot, when it first came out.
I haven't seen this either on Google's homepage in a while. However, you do get prompted to install Chrome as part of many download installers. At least many have switched the bundled installer to using a legitimate program over malware and spyware.
No it still happens - I just saw it today (in MS Edge, which I have configured to not remember history or cookies). Not just on Google search but News too. However a browser cookie will remember your dismissal of the prompt. I would suggest trying it again in an Incognito/inPrivate/Whatever-Firefox-calls-it window.
Quasi-Monopoly? Bing and Yahoo would disagree with you, but I get your point.
Perhaps in the future but unlike Microsoft who's goal was to make the web MS only. Google just want to push the standards so they can advertise more. They are not actively trying to stop Firefox users or even I.E. users from using their services. It is just that chime better support the standards and is fast.
You do realise that what you described from the bad old days is almost exactly what Google have been doing with Chrome for some time? The modern Google playbook seems to include custom protocols, supporting perma-beta or "living" standards that are implemented a certain way in Chrome but not actually supported or implemented quite the same way elsewhere, and dropping support for older but widely used functionality. How is this not like Microsoft's playbook from the end of the first big browser war?
You're moving the goalposts by insisting on only Chrome and no other browser. That isn't what I said, and I'm not playing that game. But for things that worked in Chrome and not several other major browsers, you need look no further than some of Google's own properties.
A typical example is that basic page layout in Google Analytics was totally broken on iOS Safari (and therefore any other iOS browser as well) for years, and still was the last time I checked.
We need a Bane of the browser world. Someone who will crash the web with no survivors!
I'm sure the GNOME developers are up for the challenge.
Vendors no longer require IE (Score:5, Insightful)
In years past to use some web based software supplied by vendor you HAD to use IE or it wouldn't work. It's more and more that vendors are not requiring IE and have gone one additional step. They now recommend a different browser like Chrome or FireFox. I have run across a few packages that almost refuse to render correctly in IE.
Re:Vendors no longer require IE (Score:5, Interesting)
Since Google chose to split their code base off from WebKit, my fear is we'll start seeing this with Chrome if it becomes too ubiquitous.
I understand that the stated reason for doing this was to drive development of web standards forward... but, back in the day, Microsoft used similar language. It's not like anyone ever says "we're doing everything we can to force you to remain within our control".
If you use Selenium, you HAVE to use Firefox, or it won't work. So I use Chrome for browsing and Firefox for web-scripting.
Um, I've used Selenium on multiple projects across the main three browsers. Yes, FF is built in, but that shouldn't significantly slow you down.
Or the website nagged you to use IE, even though it worked fine in other browsers. Back then, to get the website to STFU, non-IE users arranged spoofing to make the website think they were using IE even though they were not.
Edge is a disgrace (Score:5, Insightful)
Since MS replaced IE with Edge and Edge isn't even remotely feature complete, buggy and extremely crash prone, it's no wonder people are rushing to alternatives.
Firefox has all but given up trying to improve. That leaves Chrome and a plethora of browsers that use the Chrome rendering engine. We're going to see a one browser internet here pretty soon.
Re:Edge is a disgrace (Score:4, Informative)
> Firefox has all but given up trying to improve.
IDK, Firefox usage share hasn't budged an inch in the last two years and they've been making a lot of big changes. Going to 64 bit, moving to multi-process, consolidating the platforms for add-ons. And those are only a few of the changes they have been working on recently. People complain about how many sweeping changes Firefox is making, so how can you say they've given up?
I can say that while Firefox people definitely haven't "given up," they keep killing every feature people love, and bringing in features that their core demographic doesn't care about. 64-bit doesn't matter, it has to be installed differently and my mother isn't going to figure out how or which version she's launching. Multi-process? For what? Javascript apps are still going to run in a single thread, and background tabs are still going to be slowed to a crawl. If they don't, nobody will notice anyway.
Firefox's problem is that they do not listen to actual users and their social agenda which many find distrusting (the entire Brendan Eich thing and the SJW rules in rust code of conduct).
At this moment is does not really matter what FireFox or Chrome or Opera or what anyone else does. What is killing M$, 'Windows Watching You Masturbate', is decimating M$ across all platforms they do not have an application and data lock on. Nothing more than that. People can pretend otherwise but the subconscious is a powerful motivator. So they sit back to enjoy a hormonal adjustment and part way through, that through creeps in, corporate douches are monitoring me and Windows Is Watching and that is a moo
Don't forget tracking protection. That was a pretty big deal.
I love the "alt facts." Firefox has never caused me a hint of trouble on my computers unlike Chrome that eats up ALL available memory and slows things down to a crawl. Firefox IS improving. Some people just prefer to let ignorance rule their life view.
Re: Edge is a disgrace (Score:2)
I stuck with Firefox for a long, long time. But the Mac version of Firefox has all the problems you ascribe to Chrome - if you don't restart it every few hours, it eats up memory and eventually brings the machine to a crawl. Since web development tools are available for all the major browsers nowadays, I eventually switched to Safari. I keep Chrome around for those few sites that still require Flash; and Firefox has been relegated to testing duty (meaning I only use it when an end user reports a problem on
Re:Edge is a disgrace (Score:4, Insightful)
I actually use several different browsers depending on what I'm doing online. For example, one is secured down tight for doing banking and buying online, another one is for shopping (but not buying) online (because it's faster), another one is for news and weather (without ads), etc.
Firefox should not continue to grow in memory usage like that, especially the e10s builds. My guess is that you have a bad browser extension; I've never seen that with a clean Firefox profile.
I can use Firefox for hours before I have to kill it to free memory. I can use Chrome for weeks before I have to kill it to free memory.
I gave up on Firefox when they became Chrome Jr. and added a voice chat feature. Nobody asked for any of that.
I wasn't impressed by Mozilla adding the voice chat myself.
However, they must have got the message, because Firefox removed the voice chat feature a couple of releases ago.
Firefox has never caused me a hint of trouble on my computers unlike Chrome that eats up ALL available memory and slows things down to a crawl.
Just wait a bit and Mozilla will copy it and put it in Firefox.
;)
MS Edge at least mostly complies with web standards. That's what matters to me.
So many less issues with projects rendering or behaving differently and having to include kludge code just to keep the clients/users happy.
With that said I still nearly exclusively use Firefox and occasionally Chromium for development testing. I also use Linux so many other browsers are not possible to use, and the others I just don't trust.
I don't think they replaced it (Score:2)
Firefox has all but given up trying to improve.
You really don't know what you're talking about [mozilla.org].
Safari sucks (Score:1, Insightful)
Mac users need to stop using that deficient POS. It doesn't render modern styles properly. But what's worse is that there is no way to perform any compatibility tests because Apple has long stopped making a version of Safari available to users of competing operating systems. Don't use Safari.
Then use Chromium.
Honestly, does Chrome do anything particularly different (when not signed into a Google account)? It would take about ten minutes to discover, I imagine, with a copy of Wireshark.
But there are plenty of Chrome-based browsers that have had their code looked at, even things like Vivaldi. I can't imagine they're doing anything any worse than Microsoft are with IE / Edge.
I ask this question all the time. Nobody can ever post packet logs of Chrome "spying".
Edge for battery power (Score:1)
/rolls eyes
Yea, okay, because websites are *totally* what's using all your battery and not the display brightness and flash/video plugins.
This is pretty common knowledge. Chrome absolutely sucks on laptops. Display brightness is almost always auto managed, and flash is rarely used these days.
So, keep rolling your eyes.
Firefox is going to lose another point (Score:2)
Interesting side note (Score:3)
I decided to RTFA. The article is actually about the 13% decline in Safari's user share on Mac - the IE/Edge plummet is just mentioned as a small side note. But the submitter spun it to be about MS's browser.
Interestingly, the article says we can't know for certain what the users who've abandoned Safari have switched to... which seems odd. Sure, some Slashdotters may switch user agent strings... but it's hard to argue that average users do. So it should be a simple matter to determine if Chrome's Mac user base has increased commensurately.
I have Excellent karma so I just want to say... (Score:5, Funny)
There, there, I'm sure if you ask Mommy nicely, she'll give you cookies and milk.
F U C K C H R O M E
Fuckch Rome? Why are you bringing Rome into this discussion... are they heavy Chrome users? #Ambiguity
And why not? (Score:2, Flamebait)
What's left? Chrome.
I recently switched to Pale Moon and I gotta say, I like it a lot. No memory leaks and the few key add-ons I need are there (NoScipt and Adblock).
50%? (Score:2)
What's 50% of 1%??
The only thing I ever used Internet Exploder for was to download Firefox. You mean it can browse the web too?
Few Extensions Makes Edge Unattractive (Score:4, Interesting)
IE/Edge at 27% (Score:2)
macOS browsers (Score:2)
In the last 24 months, Mozilla's Firefox -- the other major browser alternative to Chrome for macOS users...
Umm, Safari, anyone? I guess that's probably true if we ignore Safari, but that would be like ignoring IE on Windows. (This makes a bit more sense in the context of TFA, from which the editor and/or submitter carelessly plagiarized this paragraph, as the article as a whole is talking about Safari's recent 13% decline on macOS...but you think someone might have read this before posting.)
Browser Wars (Score:1)