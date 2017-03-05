Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Chrome Firefox Microsoft Safari

Microsoft Browser Usage Drops 50% As Chrome Soars (networkworld.com) 101

Posted by EditorDavid from the living-off-the-Edge dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Network World's report about new statistics from analytics vendor Net Applications: From March 2015 to February 2017, the use of Microsoft's IE and Edge on Windows personal computers plummeted. Two years ago, the browsers were run by 62% of Windows PC owners; last month, the figure had fallen by more than half, to just 27%. Simultaneous with the decline of IE has been the rise of Chrome. The user share of Google's browser -- its share of all browsers on all operating systems -- more than doubled in the last two years, jumping from 25% in March 2015 to 59.5% last month. Along the way, Chrome supplanted IE to become the world's most-used browser...

In the last 24 months, Mozilla's Firefox -- the other major browser alternative to Chrome for macOS users -- has barely budged, losing just two-tenths of a percentage point in user share. [And] in March 2015, an estimated 69% of all Mac owners used Safari to go online. But by last month, that number had dropped to 56%, a drop of 13 percentage points -- representing a decline of nearly a fifth of the share of two years prior.

Microsoft Browser Usage Drops 50% As Chrome Soars More | Reply

Microsoft Browser Usage Drops 50% As Chrome Soars

Comments Filter:

  • Anti-Trust (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Maybe it's time for DOJ to start taking a closer look at Google. They're using their browser quasi-monopoly to push a lot of other products and services.

    • Re:Anti-Trust (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Raenex ( 947668 ) on Sunday March 05, 2017 @04:01PM (#53981337)

      Actually, they used their quasi-monopoly on search to push their browser. Anytime you visit Google with a non-Chrome browser it tries to push Chrome on you.

      • Anytime you visit Google with a non-Chrome browser it tries to push Chrome on you.

        You prompted me to try it, went to Google's home page (with Firefox 45.7.0). What you claim did not happen. Sorry.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Raenex ( 947668 )

          Maybe they stopped, and I got confused with it's annoying prompt to make Google my default search page in IE when I go to google.com. They absolutely [google.com] used to do push Chrome, a lot, when it first came out.

        • Anytime you visit Google with a non-Chrome browser it tries to push Chrome on you.

          You prompted me to try it, went to Google's home page (with Firefox 45.7.0). What you claim did not happen. Sorry.

          I haven't seen this either on Google's homepage in a while. However, you do get prompted to install Chrome as part of many download installers. At least many have switched the bundled installer to using a legitimate program over malware and spyware.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          No it still happens - I just saw it today (in MS Edge, which I have configured to not remember history or cookies). Not just on Google search but News too. However a browser cookie will remember your dismissal of the prompt. I would suggest trying it again in an Incognito/inPrivate/Whatever-Firefox-calls-it window.

      • Quasi-Monopoly? Bing and Yahoo would disagree with you, but I get your point.

    • Perhaps in the future but unlike Microsoft who's goal was to make the web MS only. Google just want to push the standards so they can advertise more. They are not actively trying to stop Firefox users or even I.E. users from using their services. It is just that chime better support the standards and is fast.

      If you are old enough to remember the browser wars. Both Netscape and I.E. were putting in browser specific features. Netscape was using layers while I.E. pushed CSS. Also Active X which risked se

      • You do realise that what you described from the bad old days is almost exactly what Google have been doing with Chrome for some time? The modern Google playbook seems to include custom protocols, supporting perma-beta or "living" standards that are implemented a certain way in Chrome but not actually supported or implemented quite the same way elsewhere, and dropping support for older but widely used functionality. How is this not like Microsoft's playbook from the end of the first big browser war?

        This comm

  • The Botnet Rises (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We need a Bane of the browser world. Someone who will crash the web with no survivors!
    I'm sure the GNOME developers are up for the challenge.

  • Vendors no longer require IE (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mprindle ( 198799 ) on Sunday March 05, 2017 @03:43PM (#53981261)

    In years past to use some web based software supplied by vendor you HAD to use IE or it wouldn't work. It's more and more that vendors are not requiring IE and have gone one additional step. They now recommend a different browser like Chrome or FireFox. I have run across a few packages that almost refuse to render correctly in IE.

    • Re:Vendors no longer require IE (Score:5, Interesting)

      by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Sunday March 05, 2017 @04:02PM (#53981341)

      In years past to use some web based software supplied by vendor you HAD to use IE or it wouldn't work.

      Since Google chose to split their code base off from WebKit, my fear is we'll start seeing this with Chrome if it becomes too ubiquitous.

      I understand that the stated reason for doing this was to drive development of web standards forward... but, back in the day, Microsoft used similar language. It's not like anyone ever says "we're doing everything we can to force you to remain within our control".

    • In years past to use some web based software supplied by vendor you HAD to use IE or it wouldn't work.

      If you use Selenium, you HAVE to use Firefox, or it won't work. So I use Chrome for browsing and Firefox for web-scripting.

      • Um, I've used Selenium on multiple projects across the main three browsers. Yes, FF is built in, but that shouldn't significantly slow you down.

    • In years past to use some web based software supplied by vendor you HAD to use IE or it wouldn't work.

      Or the website nagged you to use IE, even though it worked fine in other browsers. Back then, to get the website to STFU, non-IE users arranged spoofing to make the website think they were using IE even though they were not.

  • Edge is a disgrace (Score:5, Insightful)

    by geek ( 5680 ) on Sunday March 05, 2017 @03:43PM (#53981265)

    Since MS replaced IE with Edge and Edge isn't even remotely feature complete, buggy and extremely crash prone, it's no wonder people are rushing to alternatives.

    Firefox has all but given up trying to improve. That leaves Chrome and a plethora of browsers that use the Chrome rendering engine. We're going to see a one browser internet here pretty soon.

    • Re:Edge is a disgrace (Score:4, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 05, 2017 @03:53PM (#53981297)

      > Firefox has all but given up trying to improve.

      IDK, Firefox usage share hasn't budged an inch in the last two years and they've been making a lot of big changes. Going to 64 bit, moving to multi-process, consolidating the platforms for add-ons. And those are only a few of the changes they have been working on recently. People complain about how many sweeping changes Firefox is making, so how can you say they've given up?

      • Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)

        by TodPunk ( 843271 )

        I can say that while Firefox people definitely haven't "given up," they keep killing every feature people love, and bringing in features that their core demographic doesn't care about. 64-bit doesn't matter, it has to be installed differently and my mother isn't going to figure out how or which version she's launching. Multi-process? For what? Javascript apps are still going to run in a single thread, and background tabs are still going to be slowed to a crawl. If they don't, nobody will notice anyway.

      • Firefox's problem is that they do not listen to actual users and their social agenda which many find distrusting (the entire Brendan Eich thing and the SJW rules in rust code of conduct).

        I somewhat stopped evangelizing it a bit earlier when it became bloaty and started straying from the light and fast browser it used to be. Chrome filled the gap nicely and I became use to it from various android devices so I didn't need to relearn or re-familiarize myself with the layout every other release. Right now, I wi

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by rtb61 ( 674572 )

          At this moment is does not really matter what FireFox or Chrome or Opera or what anyone else does. What is killing M$, 'Windows Watching You Masturbate', is decimating M$ across all platforms they do not have an application and data lock on. Nothing more than that. People can pretend otherwise but the subconscious is a powerful motivator. So they sit back to enjoy a hormonal adjustment and part way through, that through creeps in, corporate douches are monitoring me and Windows Is Watching and that is a moo

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Trogre ( 513942 )

        Don't forget tracking protection. That was a pretty big deal.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I love the "alt facts." Firefox has never caused me a hint of trouble on my computers unlike Chrome that eats up ALL available memory and slows things down to a crawl. Firefox IS improving. Some people just prefer to let ignorance rule their life view.

      • I use the Dragon browser (based on Firefox) on my low end Windows 10 pc as Firefox proper has a nasty habbit of locking that computer tight for upwards of a couple minutes as I am trying to use it. Edge isn't really any better. Using Dragon solved this problem

      • I stuck with Firefox for a long, long time. But the Mac version of Firefox has all the problems you ascribe to Chrome - if you don't restart it every few hours, it eats up memory and eventually brings the machine to a crawl. Since web development tools are available for all the major browsers nowadays, I eventually switched to Safari. I keep Chrome around for those few sites that still require Flash; and Firefox has been relegated to testing duty (meaning I only use it when an end user reports a problem on

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Rufty ( 37223 )

          I can use Firefox for hours before I have to kill it to free memory. I can use Chrome for weeks before I have to kill it to free memory.

      • I gave up on Firefox when they became Chrome Jr. and added a voice chat feature. Nobody asked for any of that.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Trongy ( 64652 )

          I wasn't impressed by Mozilla adding the voice chat myself.

          However, they must have got the message, because Firefox removed the voice chat feature a couple of releases ago.

      • Firefox has never caused me a hint of trouble on my computers unlike Chrome that eats up ALL available memory and slows things down to a crawl.

        Just wait a bit and Mozilla will copy it and put it in Firefox. ;)

    • MS Edge at least mostly complies with web standards. That's what matters to me.

      So many less issues with projects rendering or behaving differently and having to include kludge code just to keep the clients/users happy.

      With that said I still nearly exclusively use Firefox and occasionally Chromium for development testing. I also use Linux so many other browsers are not possible to use, and the others I just don't trust.

    • IE is still there and as far as I can tell still the default in Win10. If I go to start in my Win10 install and type 'browser' it gives me IE.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jon3k ( 691256 )

      Firefox has all but given up trying to improve.

      You really don't know what you're talking about [mozilla.org].

  • Safari sucks (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Mac users need to stop using that deficient POS. It doesn't render modern styles properly. But what's worse is that there is no way to perform any compatibility tests because Apple has long stopped making a version of Safari available to users of competing operating systems. Don't use Safari.

  • I fire up Edge when I'm on battery power on my laptop. It definitely gets better battery life. I wouldnt use it for day to day though.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      /rolls eyes

      Yea, okay, because websites are *totally* what's using all your battery and not the display brightness and flash/video plugins.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        This is pretty common knowledge. Chrome absolutely sucks on laptops. Display brightness is almost always auto managed, and flash is rarely used these days.

        So, keep rolling your eyes.

  • Firefox is going to lose another point if it doesn't stop fucking up on me.

  • Interesting side note (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Sunday March 05, 2017 @04:25PM (#53981455)

    I decided to RTFA. The article is actually about the 13% decline in Safari's user share on Mac - the IE/Edge plummet is just mentioned as a small side note. But the submitter spun it to be about MS's browser.

    Interestingly, the article says we can't know for certain what the users who've abandoned Safari have switched to... which seems odd. Sure, some Slashdotters may switch user agent strings... but it's hard to argue that average users do. So it should be a simple matter to determine if Chrome's Mac user base has increased commensurately.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      There, there, I'm sure if you ask Mommy nicely, she'll give you cookies and milk.

    • F U C K C H R O M E

      Fuckch Rome? Why are you bringing Rome into this discussion... are they heavy Chrome users? #Ambiguity

  • Firefox became a bloated monster (built in weird chat client, seriously?). Microsoft ... well, yeah. Opera became ... skinned Chrome. What's left? Chrome.

    • What's left? Chrome.

      I recently switched to Pale Moon and I gotta say, I like it a lot. No memory leaks and the few key add-ons I need are there (NoScipt and Adblock).

  • What's 50% of 1%??

    The only thing I ever used Internet Exploder for was to download Firefox. You mean it can browse the web too?

  • Few Extensions Makes Edge Unattractive (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Mandrel ( 765308 ) on Sunday March 05, 2017 @05:57PM (#53981817)
    Although Edge supports extensions, and Chrome extensions can be easily ported, Microsoft still hasn't fully opened submissions to their extension gallery. At the moment you have to be invited to submit [microsoft.com], and there are currently only 23 listed [microsoft.com].
  • That means 27% users are not computer aware enough to install and use another browser.

  • In the last 24 months, Mozilla's Firefox -- the other major browser alternative to Chrome for macOS users...

    Umm, Safari, anyone? I guess that's probably true if we ignore Safari, but that would be like ignoring IE on Windows. (This makes a bit more sense in the context of TFA, from which the editor and/or submitter carelessly plagiarized this paragraph, as the article as a whole is talking about Safari's recent 13% decline on macOS...but you think someone might have read this before posting.)

  • I use Firefox because it does not try to take over my computer and direct me to stuff I never use. Hate the new MS Edge. Every time I get a Win10 update, I need to re-do my program settings. If I really wanted Edge to open my PDF files, I would not pay for Adobe.

Slashdot Top Deals

The fancy is indeed no other than a mode of memory emancipated from the order of space and time. -- Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Close