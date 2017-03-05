Microsoft Browser Usage Drops 50% As Chrome Soars (networkworld.com) 51
An anonymous reader quotes Network World's report about new statistics from analytics vendor Net Applications: From March 2015 to February 2017, the use of Microsoft's IE and Edge on Windows personal computers plummeted. Two years ago, the browsers were run by 62% of Windows PC owners; last month, the figure had fallen by more than half, to just 27%. Simultaneous with the decline of IE has been the rise of Chrome. The user share of Google's browser -- its share of all browsers on all operating systems -- more than doubled in the last two years, jumping from 25% in March 2015 to 59.5% last month. Along the way, Chrome supplanted IE to become the world's most-used browser...
In the last 24 months, Mozilla's Firefox -- the other major browser alternative to Chrome for macOS users -- has barely budged, losing just two-tenths of a percentage point in user share. [And] in March 2015, an estimated 69% of all Mac owners used Safari to go online. But by last month, that number had dropped to 56%, a drop of 13 percentage points -- representing a decline of nearly a fifth of the share of two years prior.
Re: (Score:2)
27% of microsoft users don't know how to install a program.
Yes, it is true that people that use their system's default browser tend to be dumb. These people are statistically poorly performing employees [economist.com], and some companies avoid hiring them. So even if you use MSIE or Edge as your browser, you should use something else when submitting your resume.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, they used their quasi-monopoly on search to push their browser. Anytime you visit Google with a non-Chrome browser it tries to push Chrome on you.
Re: (Score:3)
Perhaps in the future but unlike Microsoft who's goal was to make the web MS only. Google just want to push the standards so they can advertise more. They are not actively trying to stop Firefox users or even I.E. users from using their services. It is just that chime better support the standards and is fast.
If you are old enough to remember the browser wars. Both Netscape and I.E. were putting in browser specific features. Netscape was using layers while I.E. pushed CSS. Also Active X which risked se
The Botnet Rises (Score:1)
We need a Bane of the browser world. Someone who will crash the web with no survivors!
I'm sure the GNOME developers are up for the challenge.
Vendors no longer require IE (Score:3, Insightful)
In years past to use some web based software supplied by vendor you HAD to use IE or it wouldn't work. It's more and more that vendors are not requiring IE and have gone one additional step. They now recommend a different browser like Chrome or FireFox. I have run across a few packages that almost refuse to render correctly in IE.
Re:Vendors no longer require IE (Score:4, Interesting)
In years past to use some web based software supplied by vendor you HAD to use IE or it wouldn't work.
Since Google chose to split their code base off from WebKit, my fear is we'll start seeing this with Chrome if it becomes too ubiquitous.
I understand that the stated reason for doing this was to drive development of web standards forward... but, back in the day, Microsoft used similar language. It's not like anyone ever says "we're doing everything we can to force you to remain within our control".
Re: (Score:2)
In years past to use some web based software supplied by vendor you HAD to use IE or it wouldn't work.
If you use Selenium, you HAVE to use Firefox, or it won't work. So I use Chrome for browsing and Firefox for web-scripting.
Re: (Score:2)
Um, I've used Selenium on multiple projects across the main three browsers. Yes, FF is built in, but that shouldn't significantly slow you down.
Edge is a disgrace (Score:5, Insightful)
Since MS replaced IE with Edge and Edge isn't even remotely feature complete, buggy and extremely crash prone, it's no wonder people are rushing to alternatives.
Firefox has all but given up trying to improve. That leaves Chrome and a plethora of browsers that use the Chrome rendering engine. We're going to see a one browser internet here pretty soon.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
> Firefox has all but given up trying to improve.
IDK, Firefox usage share hasn't budged an inch in the last two years and they've been making a lot of big changes. Going to 64 bit, moving to multi-process, consolidating the platforms for add-ons. And those are only a few of the changes they have been working on recently. People complain about how many sweeping changes Firefox is making, so how can you say they've given up?
Re: (Score:2)
I can say that while Firefox people definitely haven't "given up," they keep killing every feature people love, and bringing in features that their core demographic doesn't care about. 64-bit doesn't matter, it has to be installed differently and my mother isn't going to figure out how or which version she's launching. Multi-process? For what? Javascript apps are still going to run in a single thread, and background tabs are still going to be slowed to a crawl. If they don't, nobody will notice anyway.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I love the "alt facts." Firefox has never caused me a hint of trouble on my computers unlike Chrome that eats up ALL available memory and slows things down to a crawl. Firefox IS improving. Some people just prefer to let ignorance rule their life view.
Re: Edge is a disgrace (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I stuck with Firefox for a long, long time. But the Mac version of Firefox has all the problems you ascribe to Chrome - if you don't restart it every few hours, it eats up memory and eventually brings the machine to a crawl. Since web development tools are available for all the major browsers nowadays, I eventually switched to Safari. I keep Chrome around for those few sites that still require Flash; and Firefox has been relegated to testing duty (meaning I only use it when an end user reports a problem on
Re: (Score:2)
I gave up on Firefox when they became Chrome Jr. and added a voice chat feature. Nobody asked for any of that.
Re: Edge is a disgrace (Score:2)
MS Edge at least mostly complies with web standards. That's what matters to me.
So many less issues with projects rendering or behaving differently and having to include kludge code just to keep the clients/users happy.
With that said I still nearly exclusively use Firefox and occasionally Chromium for development testing. I also use Linux so many other browsers are not possible to use, and the others I just don't trust.
I don't think they replaced it (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Firefox has all but given up trying to improve.
You really don't know what you're talking about [mozilla.org].
Safari sucks (Score:1, Insightful)
Mac users need to stop using that deficient POS. It doesn't render modern styles properly. But what's worse is that there is no way to perform any compatibility tests because Apple has long stopped making a version of Safari available to users of competing operating systems. Don't use Safari.
Re: (Score:2)
Then use Chromium.
Honestly, does Chrome do anything particularly different (when not signed into a Google account)? It would take about ten minutes to discover, I imagine, with a copy of Wireshark.
But there are plenty of Chrome-based browsers that have had their code looked at, even things like Vivaldi. I can't imagine they're doing anything any worse than Microsoft are with IE / Edge.
Re: (Score:2)
I ask this question all the time. Nobody can ever post packet logs of Chrome "spying".
Edge for battery power (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
/rolls eyes
Yea, okay, because websites are *totally* what's using all your battery and not the display brightness and flash/video plugins.
Firefox is going to lose another point (Score:2)
Interesting side note (Score:3)
I decided to RTFA. The article is actually about the 13% decline in Safari's user share on Mac - the IE/Edge plummet is just mentioned as a small side note. But the submitter spun it to be about MS's browser.
Interestingly, the article says we can't know for certain what the users who've abandoned Safari have switched to... which seems odd. Sure, some Slashdotters may switch user agent strings... but it's hard to argue that average users do. So it should be a simple matter to determine if Chrome's Mac user base has increased commensurately.
I have Excellent karma so I just want to say... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
There, there, I'm sure if you ask Mommy nicely, she'll give you cookies and milk.
And why not? (Score:2)