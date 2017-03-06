Uber's Silicon Valley Employees May Be Looking to Jump Ship (fortune.com) 20
Some San Francisco-based recruiters and executives at Uber's rival companies told the Financial Times in a Monday article that the number of Uber employees looking to leave the ride-sharing company has spiked. From a report: "One of the main reasons is lack of faith in senior leadership," one unnamed recruiter that previously worked with Uber told the FT. The news comes as the company weathers waves of criticism regarding its leadership, political stance, and internal culture. An Uber spokesperson told the FT that its current level of departures has been normal.
I thought every job in the silicon valley was a six figure job...
Re: (Score:3)
You do if you can get another comparable job elsewhere that doesn't have the drama currently swirling around Uber.
Regardless of whether it's deserved or not, the media is currently dogpiling Uber. If you're super-committed to the organization and business model, sure, stick around. But if you're just after a paycheck, might as well try to find one that doesn't have a huge target from regulators and the media on its back.
Re: (Score:2)
You don't leave a 6 figure job because of "lack of confidence in management." You just don't.
LOL. Your post makes it sound like a 6 figure software developer job is rare. My 6 figure job certainly wouldn't make me stick around if I lost confidence in management. Perhaps if I had some hyper-inflated $300k+ salary position I would stick around on a sinking ship, but $125k-$150k developer jobs grow on trees for anyone skilled enough to deserve that pay level. (even in the Midwest suburbs, not just SV)
Re: (Score:2)
You haven't been around much have you?
Six figures ain't much in the city these days. But senior people _do_ leave because they see trainwrecks coming, sometimes they are right, sometimes they're just butt hurt over something else and being stupid.
If you're working someplace and all the most senior operations people 'step back to spend more time with family' at the same time. Get ready, cause shit is coming.
The best time to look for a job is when you have one.
