Uber's Silicon Valley Employees May Be Looking to Jump Ship (fortune.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the what's-going-on dept.
Some San Francisco-based recruiters and executives at Uber's rival companies told the Financial Times in a Monday article that the number of Uber employees looking to leave the ride-sharing company has spiked. From a report: "One of the main reasons is lack of faith in senior leadership," one unnamed recruiter that previously worked with Uber told the FT. The news comes as the company weathers waves of criticism regarding its leadership, political stance, and internal culture. An Uber spokesperson told the FT that its current level of departures has been normal.

  • Jump ship? (Score:4, Funny)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Monday March 06, 2017 @11:46AM (#53985657)

    Wait, Uber has boats now?

  • WTF is this "article"? Are we going to start seeing Kardashian news now too?

  • Leave San Francisco (Score:3)

    by DatbeDank ( 4580343 ) on Monday March 06, 2017 @11:53AM (#53985719)
    There are several thousand engineers in places outside of silly con valley that would love to work for a company like Uber all while not particularly caring about the BS social justice crap.
    • Ah yes, because sexism in the workplace is just "BS". This is literally what a lot of former-Uber female engineers tend to comment on happening. If it were one or two, okay sure, but it's the vast majority of them. Here I thought intelligent professions like programming didn't have to care about who you were, looked like, smelled like, or anything else so long as you could write GOOD code. And the expectation of politeness is inherent to any business environment - so you can get over that.

  • drivers better get out be for they go down and they end losing all they own when the uber insurance becomes useless

