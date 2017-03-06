Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Transportation Businesses The Almighty Buck IT Technology

Uber's Silicon Valley Employees May Be Looking to Jump Ship (fortune.com) 26

Posted by msmash from the what's-going-on dept.
Some San Francisco-based recruiters and executives at Uber's rival companies told the Financial Times in a Monday article that the number of Uber employees looking to leave the ride-sharing company has spiked. From a report: "One of the main reasons is lack of faith in senior leadership," one unnamed recruiter that previously worked with Uber told the FT. The news comes as the company weathers waves of criticism regarding its leadership, political stance, and internal culture. An Uber spokesperson told the FT that its current level of departures has been normal.

Uber's Silicon Valley Employees May Be Looking to Jump Ship More | Reply

Uber's Silicon Valley Employees May Be Looking to Jump Ship

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The first rule of intelligent tinkering is to save all the parts. -- Paul Erlich

Close