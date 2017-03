University of California, Berkeley, To Delete Publicly Available Educational Content

In response to a U.S. Justice Department order that requires colleges and universities make website content accessible for citizens with disabilities and impairments, the University of California, Berkeley, will cut off public access to tens of thousands of video lectures and podcasts . Officials said making the videos and audio more accessible would have proven too costly in comparison to removing them. Inside Higher Ed reports:Cathy Koshland, vice chancellor for undergraduate education, made the announcement in a March 1 statement : "This move will also partially address recent findings by the Department of Justice, which suggests that the YouTube and iTunes U content meet higher accessibility standards as a condition of remaining publicly available. Finally, moving our content behind authentication allows us to better protect instructor intellectual property from 'pirates' who have reused content for personal profit without consent."