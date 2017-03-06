University of California, Berkeley, To Delete Publicly Available Educational Content (insidehighered.com) 92
In response to a U.S. Justice Department order that requires colleges and universities make website content accessible for citizens with disabilities and impairments, the University of California, Berkeley, will cut off public access to tens of thousands of video lectures and podcasts. Officials said making the videos and audio more accessible would have proven too costly in comparison to removing them. Inside Higher Ed reports: Today, the content is available to the public on YouTube, iTunes U and the university's webcast.berkeley site. On March 15, the university will begin removing the more than 20,000 audio and video files from those platforms -- a process that will take three to five months -- and require users sign in with University of California credentials to view or listen to them. The university will continue to offer massive open online courses on edX and said it plans to create new public content that is accessible to listeners or viewers with disabilities. The Justice Department, following an investigation in August, determined that the university was violating the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990. The department reached that conclusion after receiving complaints from two employees of Gallaudet University, saying Berkeley's free online educational content was inaccessible to blind and deaf people because of a lack of captions, screen reader compatibility and other issues. Cathy Koshland, vice chancellor for undergraduate education, made the announcement in a March 1 statement: "This move will also partially address recent findings by the Department of Justice, which suggests that the YouTube and iTunes U content meet higher accessibility standards as a condition of remaining publicly available. Finally, moving our content behind authentication allows us to better protect instructor intellectual property from 'pirates' who have reused content for personal profit without consent."
This is not because of the government, this is due to a complaint:
"The Department opened its investigation of UC Berkeley based on a complaint"
This is not because of a complaint, it's because of the government's response, which should have consisted of a bureaucratically-worded version of "...and?...so what, it's free?" instead of the present myopic, pigeon-holing, thinking-strictly-within-the-box, easily-predictable, and all-too-typical bureaucratic mess of unintended consequences whenever big government gets involved.
Bureaucratic Messes are usually related to poorly written laws.
Or laws that did not anticipate the future.
What you're advocating is that the government ignore the law and do what is effectively legislating from the bench. Everyone wants what when the laws are stupid, no one wants it when the laws are clearly sound. The trouble is few people agree precisely on which is which.
It's still astonishingly stupid though.
The law was proposed by a democrat, but the vast majority of congress critters both republican and democrat voted for it. A republican president then signed it into law. Basically both sides liked it, so you'll have to find someone else to hate for now.
The New Normal
When it's mandated that everyone must be a winner, everybody loses.
Did you literally not even read the first sentence of the damned summary? UC Berkeley is removing the content because the federal government requires any content they provide to be handicap accessible. Since it'd cost a prohibitive amount to make this content accessible, instead of keeping it up (which benefits 99% of the world) they're removing it because that 1% (or less) might have trouble accessing it. In other words, instead of content that was available to 99% of people, now it's available to 0% of pe
Free stuff
Free stuff should be exempt. Putting a cost (for the provider) to a free thing (for the public) will usually make that thing not free (for the public) anymore.
If I sell a book am I required to sell an audio version?
If I sell a song am I required to transcribe it?
This is clearly shit.
figure out all those Tool lyrics
Why are your hands covered in sheep blood and gum [pineight.com]?
If I sell a book am I required to sell an audio version?
No, but you are required to license U.S. copyright in the book to the National Library Service for the Blind and Physically Handicapped.
If I sell a song am I required to transcribe it?
Songwriters and music publishers see sheet music as both an additional revenue source and as a way to more clearly establish copyright ownership.
Is closed captioning the only thing causing this decision? Youtube will automatically close-caption uploaded content, simultaneously eliminating any hosting costs.
The letter from the Department of Justice goes into ten pages detail on this; take a look at it: https://news.berkeley.edu/wp-c... [berkeley.edu]
The statement with respect to youtube captioning was:
"Examples of barriers to access on UC Berkeley YouTube channel content included the following:
1. Automatically generated captions were inaccurate and incomplete, making the content inaccessible to individuals with hearing disabilities."
However, in response to your question, no, close captioning was one barrier mentioned, b
The point is moot in this case as Berkley will find that instead of violating both the ADA and the IDEA they will now only be in violation of the IDEA for providing their hearing students but not their deaf students access to this educational material. That doesn't materislly improve their position with the DOJ...
It seems this Vice Chancellor is not worth her compensation.
In which case, I assume any student can go to the appropriate university services department and get the video transcribed accordingly, like any other educational material.
The difference would be that it's an on-demand transcription, which would presumably cost a lot less than mandated transcription of all the videos regardless of demand, just because they're public.
In that case, what they should do is re-upload anything that the on-demand transcription service has in fact transcribed.
Free stuff should be exempt. Putting a cost (for the provider) to a free thing (for the public) will usually make that thing not free (for the public) anymore.
For the most part it's just an overhead to the budget. Like you use $X to design a web page for ordinary people, then +Y% for people with screen readers. If you're doing an infomercial for $X then subtitles for the deaf is +Y%. It's just a cost of being universally available that society wants us to take and it's usually not that high. It gets unreasonable is when you take something that's a byproduct of what you're already doing like holding lectures and you could offer them to the public almost for free b
Liberals -- explain yourselves. Come on, I'm waiting. This is a law only a liberal would think to pass and this is basically the perfect Soviet style result.
Re:Liberals -- explain yourselves (Score:5, Informative)
Except that it was a law championed by President Bush, and signed by him. Actually, the first version was signed by Bush the Elder, and the revision was signed by Bush the Younger. So, you know, two Bushes.
The idea was that it's wrong to make handicapped people unable to participate in society.
You! You and your facts! Get out of here with those!
Re: (Score:3)
Thank you for proving that the Bushes were not conservatives, but actually liberals.
Trump is neither Republican nor conservative, and, until a few short years ago, was a Clinton Democrat.
Thank you for proving that the Bushes were not conservatives, but actually liberals.
Next you'll be telling us they're not true Scotsmen either.
fallacy: No True Scotsman
Big government Republicans aren't really a different party form the Dems, though - they're the two faces of the Uniparty.
When looking at laws, we should care about results not intentions. The result here was to remove educational content from the public domain that was useful for 99% of people, because one guy complained. Net detriment to society.
Doesn't matter. He signed it, so it's his baby. He could have vetoed it.
It's just like Clinton signing the law overturning the Glas-Steagal Act, and causing the 2008 mortgage meltdown. Clinton apologists keep trying to put all the blame on Congress, but Billy signed it, so it's really his fault.
They should use the capitalist approach to the problem. Move the servers offshore, and transfer the ownership of the content to a non-US based corporation, so that the law no longer applies to them.
Re: (Score:3)
I also forgot the obvious part:
-Layoff workers in the US and vote bonus to executives for having such a great idea.
Liberals -- explain yourselves. Come on, I'm waiting. This is a law only a liberal would think to pass and this is basically the perfect Soviet style result.
There is a high school state champion wrestler in Texas who would like to point out to you that "liberals" are not the only people who write laws with unintended consequences.
Just in case anyone is unaware, UC Berkeley has over $4 billion.
I mean, is spending taxpayer money on education in the first place a Soviet style result?
Re:How Does This Solve Their "Problem"? (Score:5, Informative)
Um, the content is no longer available to the general public and as such the law requiring publicly available content being accessible for people with disabilities no longer applies.
Re: (Score:3)
Well, that's not entirely true. The ADA requires that content be accessible if students request it, too. The difference is that students who request it can get assistance with the non-accessibility-friendly content on a one-off basis in exchange for their tuition. It isn't that it is too expensive to do the captioning, but rather that it is too expensive to do it without compensation.
But it's a public university, as I recall, not a private one. It gets a huge amount of grants from the state and federal government.
If the facilities on campus are subject to ADA laws, wouldn't those same laws apply to online content from the university?
It doesn't relieve them of the requirement AFAICT, but if they're like most universities they already have facilities in place to provide assistance to students with disabilities that will prepare closed captions or other replacement materials on a course-by-course basis and by request. Combined with limiting the potential audience to students (i.e. reducing the number of people that an ADA complaint could possibly come from), they may not feel they are likely to get into trouble.
I must be a pirate! (Score:3)
allows us to better protect instructor intellectual property from 'pirates' who have reused content for personal profit without consent."
Every time I learned something in school, it profited me, at least in the sense that I knew more than before. The whole idea of education is that people benefit from it. If you make something available to world+dog, do they need to get your permission to actually personally profit from it in some fashion? Of course not.
The way print media such as books get around the obligation to provide access for handicapped people is that copyright allows for 3rd parties that specialize in services to the blind, etc., to make copies of non-dramatic works (written, audio, etc) without having to seek the permission of the copyright owner [loc.gov]. Seems to me all the uni should have to do is appeal, and point out that there is already a legal remedy that exempts publishers of copyright non-dramatic media from having to comply with the act, given that the law shifts that right and responsibility to authorized 3rd parties.
DOJ: "Your free online course materials are not accessible to blind people. Make them accessible."
UCBerkeley: "Uhhh... how about we just make them inaccessible to everybody?"
DOJ: "That's fine."
In what world does this logic compute? DOJ absolutely does not care about accessibility... just look at the result of this travesty of an order.
This is 100% about reducing public access to information. No other interpretation even makes sense. DOJ and the rest of Washington should be ashamed of themselves for the
It has nothing to do with the DOJ caring about anything. The only thing that's important is the letter of the law. The law says publicly-available material must be handicap-accessible. This material is not. Therefore, the university has to fix this situation, to get into compliance with the law. They could spend a bunch of money and transcribe it all, but that's expensive. So they chose the cheaper option: remove it all from public availability. So, if there's no material that's publicly-available, t
In what world does this logic compute? DOJ absolutely does not care about accessibility...
No indeed, the DOJ cares about the law. The law says that non accessible stuff is illegal. The law doesn't say stuff has to exist. It's a perfectly logical interpretation of the law: either making it accessible or removing it moves them into compliance (that is not having anything non accessible).
The law is, as is very often the case, an ass.
Kurt Vonnegut
Diana Moon Glampers loaded the gun again. She aimed it at the musicians and told them they had ten seconds to get their handicaps back on.
There's something frustrating and sad about this article but I'm afraid I can't remember what it is. Felt like a doozy though.