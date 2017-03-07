Mozilla Firefox 52 Released As ESR Branch, Will Receive Security Updates Until 2018

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Posted by BeauHD from the it's-about-time dept.
prisoninmate quotes a report from Softpedia: Back in January, we told you that the development of the Mozilla Firefox 52.0 kicked off with the first Beta release and promised to let users send and open tabs from one device to another, among numerous other improvements and new features. Nine beta builds later, Mozilla has pushed today, March 7, the final binary and source packages of the Mozilla Firefox 52.0 web browser for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows. The good news is that Firefox 52.0 is an ESR (Extended Support Release) branch that will be supported until March-April 2018. Prominent features of the Mozilla Firefox 52.0 ESR release include support for the emerging WebAssembly standard to boost the performance of Web-based games and apps without relying on plugins, the ability to send and open tabs from one device to another, as well as multi-process for Windows users with touchscreens. With each new Firefox release, Mozilla's developers attempt to offer new ways to improve the security of the widely-used web browser across all supported platforms. Firefox 52.0 ESR implements a "This connection is not secure" warning for non-secure pages that require user logins, along with a new Strict Secure Cookies specification.

  • Upgrade experience (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Artem Tashkinov ( 764309 ) on Tuesday March 07, 2017 @08:14AM (#53991621)
    • My bookmarks bar is invisible on start up and in every new private window. The only way to show it is to hide and then unhide it.
    • The settings button (three horizontal bars) doesn't work. You click it - nothing happens
    • Firefox doesn't restore saved windows/tabs from the previous session even though it's what my preferences say: Show my windows and tabs from last time.
    • Firefox has reset my lightweight theme (luckily I have a backup).

    The worst update ever. I'm horrified by the prospect of upcoming Firefox 57 which will kill at least the third of my XUL add-ons.

    The previous ESR release is no longer supported. Fuck you Mozilla.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      As another AC pointed out, the previous ESR is still supported until mid-June (and you don't have to stop using it as soon as its support ends).

      I hope you consider submitting those bugs to Bugzilla [mozilla.org], because you seem to be quite good at identifying and articulating the problems you experience.

      • Re:Upgrade experience (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Artem Tashkinov ( 764309 ) on Tuesday March 07, 2017 @08:48AM (#53991793)

        Nowadays Mozilla devs have a peculiar way of treating new bug reports: first, they offer you to disable all add-ons, then reset all settings, then try a fresh profile. I don't like any of these "options".

        Alas, that's what I'm going to do, because Firefox is still the best web browser out there. Too bad, it's headed in the direction of becoming a Chrome clone.

        • All that resetting is necessary to help to debug. If the bug is in add-ons, then it should be reported to the add-on developers. If it is really a fault of Mozilla, add-on developers should report it, since they will probably have a better insight of what exactly has gone wrong.

          Similar with settings. If you have messed with about:config, it is nigh impossible for Mozilla to test all the permutations, or provide reasonable upgrade path to all of them.

          In my workplace, we have similar issues, but we solve

    • For anyone who has the same problems (they are all caused by the same add-on): the culprit is

      Status-4-Evar

      Disable it and Firefox becomes functional, albeit without a status bar. I'm now trying to understand what status bar add ons still work with Firefox 52 (the status bar was removed aeons ago because Firefox developers believe no one needs it).

  • ESR branch! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Phew, for a moment I thought it was an Eric S. Raymond branch ...

  • Securing a home server (Score:4, Informative)

    by tepples ( 727027 ) <tepples&gmail,com> on Tuesday March 07, 2017 @08:30AM (#53991711) Homepage Journal

    Firefox 52.0 ESR implements a "This connection is not secure" warning for non-secure pages that require user logins

    Imagine for a moment that you're seeing this notice on your home NAS. You'd consider making it secure, but a secure page requires a TLS certificate. Because friends and family bring their own smartphones, tablets, or laptops to access your home server, you don't want them to have to first install an internal root certificate. A TLS certificate that others already trust requires a domain because the CA/Browser Forum's Baseline Requirements forbids issuing a certificate for a made-up TLD or a private IPv4 address (such as 192.168/16). So now it appears everyone with a home server will have to buy a domain in order to make this go away.

    • Oh, they should be informed that anyone on the network can sniff their password (which they most probably reuse). Even if they trust you to store it properly, they should not trust anyone else listening.
  • How Firefox's market share risen above 10% yet? What is Mozilla doing to make Firefox more compatible with sites that work well on other browsers?

    .
    https://www.netmarketshare.com... [netmarketshare.com]

  • By setting security.enterprise_roots.enabled to true FF will check the Windows Certificate Store for CAs that can be pushed via GPO, so it should integrate more easily with Enterprise setups.

