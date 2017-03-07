Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Businesses The Almighty Buck Hardware Technology

RadioShack Is Preparing to File For Bankruptcy Again (bloomberg.com) 64

Posted by BeauHD from the here-we-go-again dept.
BarbaraHudson writes: Bloomberg is reporting that the "new" RadioShack is preparing to file for bankruptcy. From the report: "General Wireless Operations, the RadioShack successor created by a partnership between Sprint Corp. and the defunct retailer's owners, is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter. A filing could happen within the coming days and will probably result in liquidation, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the process isn't public. The beleaguered company, which does business as RadioShack, operates outlets that share space with Sprint's retail locations, as well as franchising the name to other stores." Investors had thrown $75 million in lines of credit and term loans at the business, which was used for "renovated locations and updated inventory." That's less than $60,000 per store -- chickenfeed in today's world, where renovating a McDonalds can run between $500,000 and $2,000,000, and you're not trying to pivot.

RadioShack Is Preparing to File For Bankruptcy Again More | Reply

RadioShack Is Preparing to File For Bankruptcy Again

Comments Filter:

  • Killed by the internet... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    More than any other retail chain, Radio Shack was rendered obsolete and uncompetitive by the internet. It's kind of sad, because when I was a kid I used to like to go there.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by darkain ( 749283 )

      More than any other? Perhaps you forget video rental stores. An entire industry is gone. RadioShack sticking around this long is actually quite noteworthy!

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        More than any other? Perhaps you forget video rental stores. An entire industry is gone. RadioShack sticking around this long is actually quite noteworthy!

        People tend to think that the video rental business disappeared just because Blockbuster is gone. But their demise was mostly due to bad business decisions. There's a video rental store a short distance for my house, and judging by their parking lot, I would say they are still doing quite well.

        Blockbuster was bought by Viacom. A few years later Viacom decided that they didn't want Blockbuster anymore so it was spun off as a separate company, a process that left it deeply in debt. Blockbuster was always

    • i ordered my first clock radio from the shack back in the day.

  • Again? (Score:2)

    by PPH ( 736903 )

    This must be double secret bankruptcy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Not exactly. Good assets got spun off into a "new" company while the bad assets sank with the "old" company in bankruptcy court. Those good assets weren't enough to save the new company from being bankrupted. Someone will buy the Radio Shack IP and try again in the future.

  • Upsell Downside (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bill_mcgonigle ( 4333 ) * on Tuesday March 07, 2017 @05:05PM (#53995341) Homepage Journal

    Almost nobody will shop at RadioShack anymore because in the 90's they decided that annoying people at the cash registers to buy extra batteries and later to try to switch their cell phone plans was worth alienating the customer base, just as the Internet was coming along to offer people other options.

    Meanwhile, retailers like Walmart picked up most of their commonly useful inventory and made mint while not harassing customers with upsales. Apparently Walmart isn't driven by quarter-on-quarter-driven MBA's.

    On the other hand, they probably left with big bonuses and nobody knows who they were, and two bankruptcies later they're not black-balled.

    • Re:Upsell Downside (Score:4, Insightful)

      by BarbaraHudson ( 3785311 ) <barbarahudson@@@gmail...com> on Tuesday March 07, 2017 @05:13PM (#53995379) Journal

      I hated the way they'd want your name and address, even though consumer protection legislation said that you don't have to give it to them. "But the system requires it." F*ck your system. I'm paying cash. So, put down "Johnny Cash." The address? Folsom State Prison.

      Too bad the Internet hasn't learned the lesson that when you try to data mine the customer, you alienate them.

    • We absolutely needed AAA batteries and Radio Shack was the nearest place that had them. I bought a 4 pack and the guy asked me "Do you also use AA batteries?" in an attempt to get me to purchase some of those as well.
      I told him "No, I only use AAA batteries" and left with my purchase.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by edx93 ( 4858619 )
      This. Also, I recently (read: two days ago) went into a Radio Shack advertising 30-50% off everything. Naturally, I poked my head in to see what they had. I looked at an SD card for my Switch and dropped my jaw when saw that a 16GB card was selling for $30. The employee was quick to point out the 30% discount, which would take it down to...$20. A quick amazon search shows that it can go for $7. I doubt that it was the same make/model/brand, but a 3x price differential is amazing - after the discount, mind y

  • It's not over (Score:2, Funny)

    by mea2214 ( 935585 )
    Over? Did you say over? Nothing is over until we decide it is! Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no!
  • Their bankruptcy filing should be thrown out by the judge. Its absurd that they can turn around a bankruptcy before the ink is dry on the first one.

  • "...The beleaguered company, which does business as RadioShack, operates outlets that share space with Sprint's retail locations"

    Let's be honest- today's RadioShack is little more that a Sprint store with a small shelf in back where you can buy 9-volt batteries and red-and-black colored wire for $8.99 a roll.

    • This is exactly why Radio shack is failing.
      It used to be an electronics enthusiast store which there is still probably a market for.
      There clueless management tried to turn it into a consumer electronics store.
      Who the hell would buy consumer electronics from Radio Shack?

      • That, and the 'electronics hobbyist' morphed from ham operators and tinkerers to 'computer enthusiasts'. Radio Shack didn't make that transition well at all.

        Add in mail order, and the computer revolution swept by them like a tsunami.

        Now, with the maker revolution well underway, no one buys at stores. Indeed, China Post delivers so much stuff, much of the business is direct to China.

        Inevitable. I don't even go the 12 miles to Fry's for simple stuff, Amazon Prime is worth it.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AK Marc ( 707885 )
          Radio Shack could have resisted the transition, by having Morse Code competitions, and family radio days, and other things. But instead, the one near me dropped components, and sold phones and RC cars. I think their component section consisted of extension cords, and things like that you could get anywhere else. They adapted, and adapted poorly.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        It used to be an electronics enthusiast store which there is still probably a market for.

        Back in the day when most electronics were fixable by the average person. I started taking electronic courses, saw the writing on the wall, and dropped electronics as a college major in the early 1990's. Best decision I ever made. Most of the electrical engineers I knew from back then are doing IT today. And they're pissed I'm making more money than they are because I got into IT ten years before they did.

  • ... is that RadioShack collapsed before Sears. My corporate dead pool for 2017 had Sears first, then RadioShack. I still can't find anyone who can explain why Sears is still open at all at this point, especially as they just sold off many of their best-known brands (including Craftsman, Kenmore, and Die-Hard).
    • It takes an ocean liner a lot longer to sink than a dinghy.....

    • Sears is probably still in business because they *own* their real estate, mostly. No rent, easier to make the payroll.

      And they will get stuck with that previously desirable real estate as brick n mortar gives way to online sales.

      Retraction in retail should really pick up in 2017. All you fast food workers should jump on that and demand your $12 minimum wage, and accelerate the conversion to automated systems.

    • I used to love buying tools from the backroom order desk at Sears. You could order anything in the catalog, usually for a little off in-store price, and pickup a few days later...and what you paid for was what you ordered, which might or might not be what you got. Orders were packed by people who, quite literally, didn't know a drill bit from a drill press. And of course, if the error went the wrong way, you could always return the item.

      • I stopped going there when craftsmen stopped being made in USA. It was the only thing that differentiated their tools. I've switched to ELORA they are much nicer anyway.

  • I moved to a fairly rural area about four years ago. Before that, I don't think I'd been inside a Radio Shack in at least 10 years. Now that there are no large electronic stores locally, RS is the only place that I get get electronics. I've probably been there more in the last four years than the entire rest of my life. The selection isn't great, but it's better than nothing if I need something today.

  • They should change their name to "RadioShaft"

Slashdot Top Deals

"An organization dries up if you don't challenge it with growth." -- Mark Shepherd, former President and CEO of Texas Instruments

Close