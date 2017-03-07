RadioShack Is Preparing to File For Bankruptcy Again (bloomberg.com) 64
BarbaraHudson writes: Bloomberg is reporting that the "new" RadioShack is preparing to file for bankruptcy. From the report: "General Wireless Operations, the RadioShack successor created by a partnership between Sprint Corp. and the defunct retailer's owners, is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter. A filing could happen within the coming days and will probably result in liquidation, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the process isn't public. The beleaguered company, which does business as RadioShack, operates outlets that share space with Sprint's retail locations, as well as franchising the name to other stores." Investors had thrown $75 million in lines of credit and term loans at the business, which was used for "renovated locations and updated inventory." That's less than $60,000 per store -- chickenfeed in today's world, where renovating a McDonalds can run between $500,000 and $2,000,000, and you're not trying to pivot.
Killed by the internet... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
More than any other? Perhaps you forget video rental stores. An entire industry is gone. RadioShack sticking around this long is actually quite noteworthy!
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
More than any other? Perhaps you forget video rental stores. An entire industry is gone. RadioShack sticking around this long is actually quite noteworthy!
People tend to think that the video rental business disappeared just because Blockbuster is gone. But their demise was mostly due to bad business decisions. There's a video rental store a short distance for my house, and judging by their parking lot, I would say they are still doing quite well.
Blockbuster was bought by Viacom. A few years later Viacom decided that they didn't want Blockbuster anymore so it was spun off as a separate company, a process that left it deeply in debt. Blockbuster was always
Re: (Score:2)
I think RadioShack's problems predate turning themselves into a cell phone store. In the 1980s RadioShack was, at least in my town, the center of the community's technical world. The manager was a great guy who would lead teenagers like myself muck around with the latest Model 100 or Model 4, and indeed my first three computers were all Tandy/RadioShack computers. RadioShack was sort of a geek cultural center back in the day, but by the 90s it was trying to transform itself and I remember the stores became
Re: (Score:2)
It's kind of a pity in a way. I remember back in the day that I could literally order anything in their catalog, which was huge. I remember ordering a new keyboard for my Color Computer 1, which hadn't been manufactured in a few years by that point. It seems so odd to me that the companies that already had such an advanced warehouse and shipping network couldn't find a way to get that into the Internet age, but they just floundered, and ended their time selling crappy PC clones, before even the Tandy PCs di
Re: Killed by the internet... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I usually pay around $0.85 postage for components from China (aliexpress, etc). Chinapost would charge about 5 CNY for a small parcel to the US, that's 73 cents.
Re: (Score:2)
It might cost you 85 cents to get it shipped from China, but meanwhile the 3 to 5 weeks (occasionally even more) that is typical for shipping from China is a long time to wait for someone that has something broken and just needs a damn resistor to fix it.
Re: (Score:2)
It might cost you 85 cents to get it shipped from China, but meanwhile the 3 to 5 weeks (occasionally even more) that is typical for shipping from China is a long time to wait for someone that has something broken and just needs a damn resistor to fix it.
I know a couple of people who buy guitars from China (counterfeit Gibsons and Fenders that are even stamped "made in USA") and they claim 12 days or less to get one.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I'm hacking some Christmas lights with new regulators and I'm still waiting on one last part before I can start. I've got so many projects going on that putting one on a back burner for several weeks is usually not a problem.
If I need a resistor right away, then yea Radio Shack or maybe Amazon prime would be the fastest. (I have Fry's Electronics, which is great for this stuff, but not everyone has that)
Re: (Score:2)
My local radio shack was closed with the last bankruptcy and replace with a privately owned electronics store that mostly had only cell phones, tablets, and associated accessories. They are out of business as well.
There is a privately owned computer electronics store that has computers, laptops, game consoles, games, other software, some TVs, DVD Bluray players, streaming devices, etc... and some of the nifty builder stuff that radio shack used to have though I think they make most of their money on the gam
Re: (Score:2)
I get free shipping from Jameco for in stock items. Minimum online order is $10 USD. Resistors are typically 100 for $4.
http://www.jameco.com/Jameco/content/free-shipping-club-electronic-components.html?CID=HPFreeShippingClub [jameco.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Sooner or later you buy a kit, develop contacts locally, and share.
Or you sit alone in the dark, angry at the shipping.
Again? (Score:2)
This must be double secret bankruptcy.
Re: (Score:2)
Upsell Downside (Score:5, Insightful)
Almost nobody will shop at RadioShack anymore because in the 90's they decided that annoying people at the cash registers to buy extra batteries and later to try to switch their cell phone plans was worth alienating the customer base, just as the Internet was coming along to offer people other options.
Meanwhile, retailers like Walmart picked up most of their commonly useful inventory and made mint while not harassing customers with upsales. Apparently Walmart isn't driven by quarter-on-quarter-driven MBA's.
On the other hand, they probably left with big bonuses and nobody knows who they were, and two bankruptcies later they're not black-balled.
Re:Upsell Downside (Score:4, Insightful)
I hated the way they'd want your name and address, even though consumer protection legislation said that you don't have to give it to them. "But the system requires it." F*ck your system. I'm paying cash. So, put down "Johnny Cash." The address? Folsom State Prison.
Too bad the Internet hasn't learned the lesson that when you try to data mine the customer, you alienate them.
Battery Club 4 life! (Score:3)
And GET OFF of my lawn!
Re: (Score:1)
I told him "No, I only use AAA batteries" and left with my purchase.
Re: (Score:1)
It's not over (Score:2, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Forget it, he's rolling.
Privatize the gains, socialize the losses (Score:1)
Lol "RadioShack" (Score:2)
"...The beleaguered company, which does business as RadioShack, operates outlets that share space with Sprint's retail locations"
Let's be honest- today's RadioShack is little more that a Sprint store with a small shelf in back where you can buy 9-volt batteries and red-and-black colored wire for $8.99 a roll.
Re: (Score:2)
This is exactly why Radio shack is failing.
It used to be an electronics enthusiast store which there is still probably a market for.
There clueless management tried to turn it into a consumer electronics store.
Who the hell would buy consumer electronics from Radio Shack?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Of course this is Silicon Valley (Fremont)
and we also have Fry's and Central Computing, so although I will be sad to see them go I will still be able to get stuff like what they carried and more
-I'm just sayin'
Re: (Score:2)
That, and the 'electronics hobbyist' morphed from ham operators and tinkerers to 'computer enthusiasts'. Radio Shack didn't make that transition well at all.
Add in mail order, and the computer revolution swept by them like a tsunami.
Now, with the maker revolution well underway, no one buys at stores. Indeed, China Post delivers so much stuff, much of the business is direct to China.
Inevitable. I don't even go the 12 miles to Fry's for simple stuff, Amazon Prime is worth it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It used to be an electronics enthusiast store which there is still probably a market for.
Back in the day when most electronics were fixable by the average person. I started taking electronic courses, saw the writing on the wall, and dropped electronics as a college major in the early 1990's. Best decision I ever made. Most of the electrical engineers I knew from back then are doing IT today. And they're pissed I'm making more money than they are because I got into IT ten years before they did.
The only surprise here... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Sears is probably still in business because they *own* their real estate, mostly. No rent, easier to make the payroll.
And they will get stuck with that previously desirable real estate as brick n mortar gives way to online sales.
Retraction in retail should really pick up in 2017. All you fast food workers should jump on that and demand your $12 minimum wage, and accelerate the conversion to automated systems.
Re: (Score:2)
I used to love buying tools from the backroom order desk at Sears. You could order anything in the catalog, usually for a little off in-store price, and pickup a few days later...and what you paid for was what you ordered, which might or might not be what you got. Orders were packed by people who, quite literally, didn't know a drill bit from a drill press. And of course, if the error went the wrong way, you could always return the item.
Re: (Score:2)
Not good for those of us in rural areas (Score:2)
I moved to a fairly rural area about four years ago. Before that, I don't think I'd been inside a Radio Shack in at least 10 years. Now that there are no large electronic stores locally, RS is the only place that I get get electronics. I've probably been there more in the last four years than the entire rest of my life. The selection isn't great, but it's better than nothing if I need something today.
Shacked (Score:1)
They should change their name to "RadioShaft"