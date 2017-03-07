Cyberfox Developer Proclaims Death of Web Browser (ghacks.net) 9
In a forum entitled "Cyberfox and its future direction," the lead developer of Cyberfox proclaimed the death of the web browser. "Cyberfox is a Firefox-based browser that is available as processor-specific builds, in classic and Australis styles," reports Ghacks Technology News. "It ships with additional features built-in to the browser, but is compatible mostly with Firefox." From the report: Cyberfox, and other Firefox-based browsers like Pale Moon or Waterfox, came to prominence by offering optimized builds, especially for 64-bit versions of Windows, long before Mozilla started to even offer 64-bit versions officially. The death of Cyberfox, or more precisely, the announcement of end of life for the web browser may come as a shock to users who run it. It should not be too much of a surprise though for users who keep an eye on the browser world and especially Mozilla and Firefox. Mozilla announced major changes to Firefox, some of which landed already, some are in process, and others are announced for 2017. [Some of the critical changes:] Multi-process Firefox is almost done, plugins are out except for Flash and Firefox ESR, Windows XP and Vista users are switched to Firefox ESR so that the operating systems are supported for eight additional releases, and WebExtensions will replace all other add-on systems of the browser. That's a lot of change, especially for projects that are maintained by a small but dedicated group of developers such as Cyberfox. The author of Cyberfox made the decision to switch the browser's release channel to Firefox 52.0 ESR. This means that Cyberfox will be supported with security updates for the next eight release cycles, but new features that Mozilla introduces in Firefox Stable won't find their way into the browser anymore.
Well, sort of (Score:2)
They're half-right, anyway - Cyberfox IS based on a dead web browser.
/ducks
Re: (Score:2)
Last line in TFA (Score:2)
Now You: What's your take on the death of Cyberfox?
Who cares? I have used Firefox a very long time (Netscape Gold anyone?) and never heard of this.
Firefox has the plug-ins and configuration options I want (like turning off the malware that is Web RTC and bullshit like pocket).
I'm not going anywhere and (even IT) people are consistently amazed when I show them a website they're used to being spammed mercilessly on without the ads.
Re: (Score:2)
That's like when people announce the Death of PC. Originally the story was about the death of a journalist's PC following a coffee spill. But fake news take a life of their own.
tl;dr (Score:2)
Cyberfox is a Firefox-based browser
Stopped reading.
Interesting despite misleading title (Score:2)
I've been impressed with the pioneering work done by Cyberfox and Pale Moon in terms of helping to get Firefox (and probably other browsers) moving forwards by showing that what people are asking for are valuable for the user community at large.
I'm sure the workload for supporting a modern browser (even if it based on a code base like WebKit and/or Firefox) must be incredible and thanx must go out to Toady and the team.
Hopefully additional non-corporate browsers will continue to proliferate to help show the