Developer Proclaims Death of Cyberfox Web Browser (ghacks.net) 25
In a forum entitled "Cyberfox and its future direction," the lead developer of Cyberfox proclaimed the death of their web browser. The lead developer, Toady, writes: "Over the years the Cyberfox project has grown immensely and its thanks to all the amazing support of our users and has been an amazing couple of years this however has demanded far more of my time causing me to drop allot of projects and passions id like to pursue, the time factor this project has demanded has also take a toll lifestyle wise as have the changes made by Mozilla requiring more and more time to maintain so its come to a point where i recently had to assess the direction of this project and the direction i wish to head for the future. This has being no easy choice and the last few months allot of thinking about the direction of this project has taken place." He continues, "This project has been amazing no one could ask for a better project or community sadly as much as i love this project my heart is no longer fully in it, dreams of pursuing game development were pushed aside and lifestyle steadily declined ultimately slowly coming to this point where changes and choices have to be made ones that will affect this project and the future of what i have spent all these years building." Ghacks Technology News reports: The death of Cyberfox, or more precisely, the announcement of end of life for the web browser may come as a shock to users who run it. It should not be too much of a surprise though for users who keep an eye on the browser world and especially Mozilla and Firefox. Mozilla announced major changes to Firefox, some of which landed already, some are in process, and others are announced for 2017. [Some of the critical changes:] Multi-process Firefox is almost done, plugins are out except for Flash and Firefox ESR, Windows XP and Vista users are switched to Firefox ESR so that the operating systems are supported for eight additional releases, and WebExtensions will replace all other add-on systems of the browser. That's a lot of change, especially for projects that are maintained by a small but dedicated group of developers such as Cyberfox. The author of Cyberfox made the decision to switch the browser's release channel to Firefox 52.0 ESR. This means that Cyberfox will be supported with security updates for the next eight release cycles, but new features that Mozilla introduces in Firefox Stable won't find their way into the browser anymore. UPDATE 3/07/17: We have updated the headline to clarify that Cyberfox, specifically, is the browser that will be coming to an end. We have also added an excerpt from the developer's post. Toady clarified at the end of his post: "The largest factor was lifestyle a nicer way of saying health issues without making it to personalized."
Well, sort of (Score:2)
They're half-right, anyway - Cyberfox IS based on a dead web browser.
/ducks
Re:Well, sort of (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
Illiterate
/. editor strikes again. "Cyberfox Developer Proclaims Death of Web Browser" should read "Developer Proclaims Death of Cyberfox Web Browser."
Reply to This
Oh, you think this was accidental?
What if said "Your browser trying to kill you, here's one weird trick to stay alive"?
Re: (Score:2)
Using your accurate headline would severely reduce the number of clicks as it narrows the subject. If you didn't use Cyberfox, you would likely skim past it. But THE HEAT DEATH OF WEB BROWSERS IS UPON US! gets a helluva lot more clicks!
Re: (Score:2)
The Editor is not the only one (Score:2)
I realize this is pedantic, but how can the lead developer not know the difference between "a lot" and "allot". I don't see him divvying up the software to give chunks out, I see him disbanding the project..
/end_pendantic
Last line in TFA (Score:2)
Now You: What's your take on the death of Cyberfox?
Who cares? I have used Firefox a very long time (Netscape Gold anyone?) and never heard of this.
Firefox has the plug-ins and configuration options I want (like turning off the malware that is Web RTC and bullshit like pocket).
I'm not going anywhere and (even IT) people are consistently amazed when I show them a website they're used to being spammed mercilessly on without the ads.
Re: (Score:2)
That's like when people announce the Death of PC. Originally the story was about the death of a journalist's PC following a coffee spill. But fake news take a life of their own.
tl;dr (Score:3)
Cyberfox is a Firefox-based browser
Stopped reading.
Interesting despite misleading title (Score:2)
I've been impressed with the pioneering work done by Cyberfox and Pale Moon in terms of helping to get Firefox (and probably other browsers) moving forwards by showing that what people are asking for are valuable for the user community at large.
I'm sure the workload for supporting a modern browser (even if it based on a code base like WebKit and/or Firefox) must be incredible and thanx must go out to Toady and the team.
Hopefully additional non-corporate browsers will continue to proliferate to help show the
Re: (Score:2)
Misleading Title Proclaims Death of Knowledge (Score:2)
New Cloud Browser (Score:1)
apps and the filter bubble (Score:2)
.
/. piling on th eissue of the closing of the Internet.
This concept has been noted and written about for a few years that I know about. It is good to see a more mainstream site like
What? (Score:2)
"Cyberfox is a Firefox-based browser..."
Guy who builds browsers says "browsers are dead!"
Okaaaaaaaaaay.....
Edited headline (Score:2)
"Cyberfox Developer Proclaims Death of Web Browser "
After editing:
"Developer Proclaims Death of Cyberfox Web Browser "
Change the position of one word to achieve truthiness.
Don't scare me like that. (Score:2)
Your submission should answer more questions than it raises!