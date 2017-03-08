Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Firefox Mozilla Chrome Operating Systems The Internet Windows

Firefox 52 Is The Last Version of Firefox For Windows XP and Vista (mspoweruser.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the end-of-road dept.
Mozilla has confirmed that Firefox 52, the new version of its browser it made available earlier this week, will be the last major version to support two legacy operating systems - Windows XP and Windows Vista. The company said future versions will require Windows users to be on a machine that has at a minimum Windows 7 running on it.

Firefox 52 Is The Last Version of Firefox For Windows XP and Vista More | Reply

Firefox 52 Is The Last Version of Firefox For Windows XP and Vista

Comments Filter:

  • Not that I have any Vista machines any more, but why drop Vista support? What's available on 7 but not Vista, API-wise?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      Users.

    • api.sanity

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      Not that I have any Vista machines any more, but why drop Vista support? What's available on 7 but not Vista, API-wise?

      It has 1/5th the market share of XP, end of extended support next month and killing off Vista counts as a mercy kill. Probably mostly the first one though, XP got supported because there were too many users to leave in a ditch. Vista, not so much.

    • Sometimes dropping support is not because it won't work, but because the cost/benefit ratio of testing to guarantee it will work is not worth the effort.

      Pertinent facts:
      Vista represents less than 1% of the market, we're talking 3 to 4 times less than linux
      Vista exited mainstream support FIVE YEARS AGO
      Vista extended support expires this week [microsoft.com]

      At some point you just stop beating the dead horse.

  • Good (Score:2)

    by kackle ( 910159 )
    Good; that means it won't be getting any slower.

    The Firefox browser on my XP machine recently stopped working with some of the sites I often visit, so I upgraded it to the latest version, from 3.6! I miss the speed.

Slashdot Top Deals

"There is no statute of limitations on stupidity." -- Randomly produced by a computer program called Markov3.

Close