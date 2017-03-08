Firefox 52 Is The Last Version of Firefox For Windows XP and Vista (mspoweruser.com) 8
Mozilla has confirmed that Firefox 52, the new version of its browser it made available earlier this week, will be the last major version to support two legacy operating systems - Windows XP and Windows Vista. The company said future versions will require Windows users to be on a machine that has at a minimum Windows 7 running on it.
Why drop Vista? (Score:2)
Not that I have any Vista machines any more, but why drop Vista support? What's available on 7 but not Vista, API-wise?
Users.
api.sanity
It has 1/5th the market share of XP, end of extended support next month and killing off Vista counts as a mercy kill. Probably mostly the first one though, XP got supported because there were too many users to leave in a ditch. Vista, not so much.
Sometimes dropping support is not because it won't work, but because the cost/benefit ratio of testing to guarantee it will work is not worth the effort.
Pertinent facts:
Vista represents less than 1% of the market, we're talking 3 to 4 times less than linux
Vista exited mainstream support FIVE YEARS AGO
Vista extended support expires this week [microsoft.com]
At some point you just stop beating the dead horse.
Good (Score:2)
The Firefox browser on my XP machine recently stopped working with some of the sites I often visit, so I upgraded it to the latest version, from 3.6! I miss the speed.