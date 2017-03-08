Malta's Azure Window Collapses Into the Sea (timesofmalta.com) 16
New submitter Duvzo writes: Sadly, our famous [Azure Window] landmark disappeared today, and not just the arch but the whole offshore stack has vanished. Strong gale force winds hit Malta yesterday, ultimately causing their landmark to collapse. Malta's prime minister, Joseph Muscat, said the news was heartbreaking. "Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion. That sad day arrived," he said.
Slashdot reader Duvzo notes that the landmark was featured in Clash of the Titans and Game of Thrones. It served as the backdrop to the Dothraki wedding scene in the Game of Thrones.
While I struggle to see how this story is relevant to Slashdot, I do see how it would be heartbreaking. Just because the landscape changes naturally doesn't mean you shouldn't be sad when you lose a thing of beauty. Disagree if you like but I think a compassionate person would at least empathize with the locals.
I visited New Hampshire shortly after their iconic "Old Man of the Mountain' geological feature collapsed. Most people were pretty upset.
The reasons? No doubt it was something that had "always been there" during these folks lifetime. If you look at how upset some Slashdotters are about change, it might start to make some sense.
heh, geologists said "decades" left (Score:3)
in 2013 geologists said the thing probably had decades left, but when a geologist says something will happen to a rock formation in timeframe that is anything less than thousand years...well that's the same as saying "very soon and any time now"
The arch was remains of caves that collapsed, and also being made of limestone not surprising the rest of it was doomed.
It didn't help that people kept tombstoning off it despite fences and signs saying please don't because it's fragile and you're wearing it away by doing so.
