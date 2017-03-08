Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Earth Science

Malta's Azure Window Collapses Into the Sea

Posted by BeauHD
New submitter Duvzo writes: Sadly, our famous [Azure Window] landmark disappeared today, and not just the arch but the whole offshore stack has vanished. Strong gale force winds hit Malta yesterday, ultimately causing their landmark to collapse. Malta's prime minister, Joseph Muscat, said the news was heartbreaking. "Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion. That sad day arrived," he said.

Slashdot reader Duvzo notes that the landmark was featured in Clash of the Titans and Game of Thrones. It served as the backdrop to the Dothraki wedding scene in the Game of Thrones.

Malta's Azure Window Collapses Into the Sea

  Not a Microsoft story

    by jabberw0k ( 62554 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @06:14PM
    Just because an Azure instance crashes, along with an entire Windows stack, does not make this a news-for-nerds story.

  • Video won't load, I'm guessing we crashed their server.

  heh, geologists said "decades" left

    by iggymanz ( 596061 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @06:23PM

    in 2013 geologists said the thing probably had decades left, but when a geologist says something will happen to a rock formation in timeframe that is anything less than thousand years...well that's the same as saying "very soon and any time now"

    The arch was remains of caves that collapsed, and also being made of limestone not surprising the rest of it was doomed.

    • It didn't help that people kept tombstoning off it despite fences and signs saying please don't because it's fragile and you're wearing it away by doing so.

  • I dare say we know who is responsible for this, as in all things.

