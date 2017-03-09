Indiegogo Halted Retro Computer Campaign (bbc.com) 19
An anonymous reader shares a report on BBC: Crowdfunding platform Indiegogo intervened to stop a handheld retro computer console campaign from acquiring further funding, the BBC has learned. The Spectrum ZX Vega+, backed by Sir Clive Sinclair, had achieved its original crowdfunding target. But then Indiegogo halted further fundraising because of delivery delays and a lack of communication to backers. The project's organizers had asked the BBC not to reveal the development. The BBC understands no consoles have been delivered to backers, despite a pledge last month that they would "ship after 20 Feb 2017." And the company behind the project -- Retro Computers Limited -- suggested these details might put its team at risk.
It's certainly not because of "delivery delays and a lack of communication to backers".
Delivery delays and lack of communication is completely normal for IGG projects, as are complete scams.
IIRC Sir Clive sold the ZX Spectrum rights to Amstrad. Alan Sugar is probably the one to blame.
There's more to the story... (Score:5, Informative)
Apparently, sometime in the last two years, some of the directors left the company and started suing the remaining board for various things causing some strife and chaos. I have their original product, the original Vega that plugs into the TV console. It works well, and I got it on sale so it wasn't horribly expensive. It got good reviews, and many were excited about this new handheld version coming out--then something happened. Support simply vanished: the user forum disappeared, never to return; emails to the staff were never read or returned; and the promised OS update never arrived. Meanwhile, they were still shipping plenty of the old Vegas, constantly promoting the Vega handheld, and updating their twitter feed. Despite all the problems, they assured everyone that everything was fine.... except the product was getting delayed and delayed and delayed. Something weird is up with them--it's like the company is only half alive.
Where's the problem? (Score:2)
The BBC understands no consoles have been delivered to backers, despite a pledge last month that they would "ship after 20 Feb 2017."
Technically, at this point as long as they ship they have fulfilled their promise as it is after 20 Feb 2017. It could be a month from now or 2 years, but they've still met their pledge.
In February, after February 20th, 2017 could still be February 2018, 2019, 2020,
Technically, at this point as long as they ship they have fulfilled their promise as it is after 20 Feb 2017. It could be a month from now or 2 years
If you want to look at it that way, they could deliver it five minutes before the heat death of the universe and they'd still technically have met their promise...
That was kind of my point. In my mind I read that statement along the lines of the Blizzard definition of soon [battle.net]
Quite.
Which is why you should never trust any company making any claims with such weasel words. If they mention a deadline, the deadline should be phrased as the *latest* acceptable date - "Will shipped by xx/yy/zzzz". If they're talking performance, it should be the minimum acceptable performance.
Witness the vast majority of ISPs selling packages with performance "up to" aaaa Mb/s - good luck ever seeing those speeds, but since "speeds up to" includes everything down to zero, they're never in violation
So what if they fail it?
Crowdfunding is not purchasing. People who put in money should have the expectation that it may fail to deliver, and be willing to accept that.
Don't gamble unless you're willing to lose.
If it was a sure thing, they would not have needed to go the crowdfunding route - financial backers would have queued up to support them. It wasn't, so they didn't, so they didn't.