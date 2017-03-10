Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Pennsylvania Sues IBM Over Jobless Claims System Upgrade

Pennsylvania has sued IBM for $170 million, claiming the company failed to deliver a promised upgrade to its outdated system of processing unemployment claims. From a report: IBM did not immediately respond to a request for comment but a company representative told the Associated Press the suit had no merit and the company would fight it. The suit stems from a 2006 fixed-price contract awarded to IBM for $109.9 million with a completion date of February 2010, the state said in a press release. As delays and costs mounted, the state let the contract lapse in 2013 when an independent assessment determined the project had a high risk of failure.

  • After working with them on Navy projects saying "IBM" and "failed to deliver" is pretty redundant.
  • The headline is kind of rough. I first parsed it out as "System upgrade claims that Pennsylvania sues IBM over jobless."
  • I have only used 2 IBM products in a professional setting, one of which was ClearCase (the other I forget) In both cases the tech was horribly out-of-date. Seemed like it was programmed in the 1980's, i originally assumed both software packages where free. Then i found out the company actually pays HUDGE contract money out to IBM to support these products that haven't been updated (from my perspective) in over ten years. Turns out the company keeps paying IBM because of vendor-lock-in, their data is basical

