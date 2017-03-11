Will Montana Become America's Third State To Ditch Daylight Savings Time? (missoulian.com) 44
"Okay...twice every year Slashdot disses Daylight savings time," writes turkeydance, bringing a story from Montana, where lawmakers are proposing that the state should stop setting their clocks forward by one hour every spring. Similar legislation in several past sessions...failed to advance even out of committee. But SB206 passed committee unanimously and once on the floor, more than twice as many senators voted for it as against it. Now the House will take up SB206 during the session's second half, and likely with a renewed focus on the history of daylight saving time and what it would mean for Montana to become only the third state in the country not to observe it.
Daylight savings time has been opposed by a grassroots group of Montana farmers and ranchers, who have to sync their work schedule to the sun rather than the time on the clock, but similar legislation has also been introduced in Texas, California, Iowa, New Mexico, Michigan, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and Washington. Daylight savings time was originally introduced as an energy-saving measure during World Wars I and II, and returned during the 1970s energy crisis. There's just one problem, reports Live Science. "No one really knows whether daylight saving time saves energy at all. Research is decidedly mixed on the subject, with some studies actually finding that daylight saving time boosts energy consumption."
Daylight savings time has been opposed by a grassroots group of Montana farmers and ranchers, who have to sync their work schedule to the sun rather than the time on the clock, but similar legislation has also been introduced in Texas, California, Iowa, New Mexico, Michigan, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and Washington. Daylight savings time was originally introduced as an energy-saving measure during World Wars I and II, and returned during the 1970s energy crisis. There's just one problem, reports Live Science. "No one really knows whether daylight saving time saves energy at all. Research is decidedly mixed on the subject, with some studies actually finding that daylight saving time boosts energy consumption."
SAVING (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Worth saving because I like having it be light outside until after 20:00 for as long as possible.
Re: (Score:2)
DST is biologically absurd. Earth time is based on an approximately 24 hr day, with seasonal shifts in the length of the day/night cycle based on latitude. Biological organisms synchronize with this cycle (termed circadian entrainment). Trying to shift that cycle by 1 hour artificially twice a year is counterproductive and harmful.
http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/1... [nejm.org]
It is time (pun intended) to stop this nonsense.
Could have mentioned the other two (Score:2)
Rather than make everyone google it.
I know Hawaii doesn't use Daylight Savings Time. When I was there, we had to remember that twice a year our contacts on the mainland had different office hours compared to ours.
Re: (Score:2)
Arizona other than either the Navajo or Hopi reservation does not have DST.
Last I recall, a few counties in SW Indiana also did not have DST, but I haven't exactly kept up to know if they're still that way or not.
Honestly I'm not sure what DST is supposed to do besides screw with sleep schedules.
Time Marches On. (Score:2)
And time says it is time to kill DST.
More Useful Daylight in Summer (Score:3)
All that matters is we get some extra daylight after work during the warm time of year so we can enjoy it. Is it a little darker in the morning that first month? Small price to pay. To alleviate the supposed "stress" of the one hour change, do it on Sat. instead of Sun. But honestly, are people dropping dead flying across a one hour time zone change?
Re: (Score:2)
I like daylight saving for this exact reason - more daylight after work (and no, I can't just change my work schedule to give myself more daylight time in the evenings).
I'd be fine with just settling on daylight savings time year round... no more "spring forward, fall back". I live in Washington state, so during winter it's going to be dark when I'm going to work and when I'm coming home anyway...
Heck, what I'd really like is the idea the Car Talk guys threw out there many years ago - "Double Dutch Daylight
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, the various studies in TFA and elsewhere have always managed to show a weak association with DST and various ills (death, dismemberment, hemorrhoids). The values are typically small which makes me discount much of a causal association. Having the entire country do 10 jumping jacks on some random Saturday would probably cause similar mayhem.
It's just a pain in the ass for no good reason (like hemorrhoids).
Re: (Score:2)
are people dropping dead
Yes [darwinawards.com] they are.
Re: (Score:2)
It's one of those things that brings out the nutters, along with vaccination and water fluoridation. It's mostly the same nutters in all cases.
As to your last point, I wouldn't be surprised if the F-22's avionics have a problem.
Indiana Adapted it in 2006 (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
People are going to be upset (Score:2)
Re: Still upside down from the 2006 & 2007 cha (Score:2)
Two timezones would suck, but three would make more sense... eastern = utc+4.5, central = utc+5.5, and Pacific=utc+7. Basically, splitting the difference for eastern & central, and making dst year-round in pacific. SoCal has ABSURDLY early sunrise & sunset compared to the east coast.
Re: Still upside down from the 2006 & 2007 ch (Score:2)
^--- argh, I meant utc-4.5/-5.5/-7
This again? (Score:1)
This twice annual ritual of suggesting we get rid of Daylight Saving Time is more annoying that actually changing the clocks.
Marketing (Score:1)
The farmers have a point, the sun is up/down on its rhythm - not ours - for the same amount of time twice each year on that day.
Daylight Saving Time, not Savings (Score:1)
I agree!!! (Score:2)
daylight saving time is not CUBIC! (Score:2)
CREATION IS CUBIC, but
you are educated singularity
stupid by academic bastards.
Greenwich 1 day time is evil.
I know that you possess the
mind to think that there are 4
simultaneous 24 hour days
within a single Earth rotation,
I think that you are just evil.
Can you explain the 4 days
rather than the 1 day taught?
If not, you are truely stupid.
To ignore the 4 days, is evil.
Everyone keeps geting it backwards (Score:1)
Daylight Savings Time is good. We need to stop turning it off in the winter.
We know that Daylight Savings wastes energy (Score:2)
As a Montanan and long-time Slashdotter... (Score:2)
All I can say is the future looks bright no matter what my clock says. It's 6:30pm and nearly dark outside, there is snow on the ground, and later tonight it's time to set the clocks forward. Is it Spring already? Just another reminder of the years going by! I'm still working on my Web Shell Java/XML Framework [iovar.win]; any help on IOVAR is appreciated.
As to the local time: my first instinct is to say I hope we don't change the law at this point. Best to continue to practice Daylight Savings Time like our neighborin
Indiana (Score:2)
I live in Indiana. We started doing this madness only recently. There's no good reason.