Will Montana Become America's Third State To Ditch Daylight Savings Time?

"Okay...twice every year Slashdot disses Daylight savings time," writes turkeydance , bringing a story from Montana, where lawmakers are proposing that the state should stop setting their clocks forward by one hour every spring.Daylight savings time has been opposed by a grassroots group of Montana farmers and ranchers, who have to sync their work schedule to the sun rather than the time on the clock, but similar legislation has also been introduced in Texas Wisconsin , and Washington . Daylight savings time was originally introduced as an energy-saving measure during World Wars I and II , and returned during the 1970s energy crisis. There's just one problem, reports Live Science. "No one really knows whether daylight saving time saves energy at all. Research is decidedly mixed on the subject, with some studies actually finding that daylight saving time boosts energy consumption ."