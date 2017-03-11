Police Allegedly Threaten A UK Photographer With Seizure Of All His Computers (wordpress.com) 128
Andy Smith is a Scotland-based news photographer (and a long-time reader of Slashdot). He writes Recently the police wanted to seize some of my work photos to use as evidence in a prosecution... Rather than trying (and likely failing) to get a warrant to seize the photos, the prosecutor used a tactic that nobody had heard of before: He got a warrant to seize all of my cameras, computers, memory cards, etc, even though the photos were in a secure location, not at my home or in my possession. I was then given 24 hours to retrieve and hand over the photos, or the police would raid my home and take everything, effectively ending my career.
His blog post describes erasing every computer and memory card, though he believes the police only wanted the leverage that came from threatening to seize them. But the journalists' union advised him to surrender the photos, since otherwise his equipment could be held for over a year -- so he complied. "I regret my decision. Everyone on this side of the case has reassured me that it was the right thing to do, but it wasn't."
"As for the warrant, it remains active, with no time limit. I now conduct my work knowing that the police could raid my home at any time, without warning, and take everything."
Offsite backups become more and more important (Score:5, Interesting)
Preferably in a secure location, in a country where it's unlikely that some bully government can get their way.
I suggest Iran.
Somali cloud storage?
Re:Offsite backups become more and more important (Score:5, Insightful)
This just illustrates the fact that the criminal justice system has become a threat to ordinary non criminal non violent citizens. You think that immigrants, criminals or terrorists are the greatest threat to your security, but actually the greatest threat to you personally is your own countries bureaucracy. We used to think that Russia or the Chinese system were bad but basically the illusion of freedom is just that - an illusion. It is bizarre but the only people likely to have any sympathy for you are the 'hated leftists'. Be careful what propaganda you believe in, corrupt systems and corrupt politicians are not your friend.
*golf clap*
Re:Offsite backups become more and more important (Score:5, Insightful)
Andy Smith might have saved himself a lot of pain, and you can't blame him for that, but he's also absolutely right in his final assessment that it wasn't the right thing to do; this tactic needs to be booted up to higher courts and stopped ASAP. Putting a *suspected* criminal on the spot like that is bad enough, but doing so to someone you *know* is innocent of the crime in question is completely and utterely unacceptable for any country that doesn't want to lay claim to being a police state.
The only exit is then to commit suicide in a spectacular way with a lot of spectators.
Ok, I'll just shoot you dead.
Ok, I'll just shoot you dead.
In the UK that would be a violation of the criminal's rights, with worse penalties than mugging.
The cops are regular 99%ers, put in an impossible situation by the ultimate thugs -- the 1%.
Going by the experiences of me & mine, I'd say about 10% of those blue-suited thugs would work gladly do the bidding of the 1% for free
I've heard of another rule. One third "it's a job", one third "I want to do good" and one third "I want to dominate".
That's one reason never to give in to the idea of 'we are here to protect you so give us more power'.
The other reason is that even if they're all good guys, the system can still go bad. Note that in this case the prosecutor has gone bad. The police are just doing their job.
Couldn't happen in the US (Score:5, Insightful)
The US constitution (4th am.) would prevent this. So the cops would have taken them using civil forfeiture instead, sold them, and spent the dosh on hookers and blackjack.
Trump's rhetoric, which his followers lap up, is that the USA is now in an unprecedented state of emergency where Constitutional safeguards might have to be temporarily superseded to protect the American public from a vast assortment of Jihadis, bad hombres, and enemies of the American people (mainstream press) peddling lies and fake news. Until we have a better understanding of the the threats we're facing, i.e. as long as Trump wants.
The travel ban was meant to be the start of that.
Sorry about your spelling and punctuation problems and all the cognitive problems they imply.
Re:Couldn't happen in the US (Score:5, Insightful)
The saddest part of this story is that it will get virtually no play in the free press compared to a police brutality issue, and the offense is equally egregious.
The US constitution (4th am.) would prevent this.
Really? I think that depends on how you define "unreasonable" - or rather it depends on how a judge defines it and given what the US has been up do in recent years I would not trust a US judge's definition to match with mine.
One of the requirements of a warrant in the US is that it is limited (place, time, person...) as such the warrant described above would need to be served within a specific period of time. It is why surveillance warrants (GPS, wiretaps...) are usually for set amounts of time (30 days, 90 days ...)
...) are usually for set amounts of time (30 days, 90 days ...)
US Warrants (in theory) also need to describe in detail what they're searching for with rationale.
In theory, yes. But police and prosecutors know which judge will be most sympathetic to them, and how to play the game of timings and procedures to make sure their warrant goes up before the right one.
The US constitution (4th am.) would prevent this. So the cops would have taken them using civil forfeiture instead, sold them, and spent the dosh on hookers and blackjack.
"In fact, forget the blackjack!"
Civil forfeiture how's this for crazy in Canada (Score:2)
In Canada especially in BC civil forfeiture is now being used as a punishment in some cases when the crown lost the case. Its sounds crazy but http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/... [www.cbc.ca] there are other cases and even judges has stated on record that what the Civil Forfeiture office is doing goes beyond the punishment but the judges are power less to over turn it.
More rescent info (Score:2)
http://www.cbc.ca/news/politic... [www.cbc.ca]
This is normal. (Score:5, Insightful)
Any time you deal with the cops, you've already lost. Hell, in some places in the US, they send kids to jail and then bill their parents for the jail stay when the kid is found innocent [washingtonpost.com]. And inner-city cops have a saying: "you can beat the rap, but you can't beat the ride".
Of course, if this were in the US, the police might just seize everything anyway, hold a trial against the property (instead of against the photographer) and then auction it off for profit.
And the saddest part is, this is still well above average for a justice system.
Re:This is normal. (Score:4, Insightful)
Damn son, you really still think America is all that? Nope. There's plenty of decent legal systems in the world. Yours ain't one.
Apparently, the UK isn't one either.
So is the rest of Europe as bad as the UK, or are we to believe that the UK is somehow a big exception in Europe?
And what we're seeing in Turkey isn't looking too hot either, and the Europeans have long been trying to make Turkey out to be a European nation.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Yep, sounds about right.
It seems like the powers-that-be in the UK read "1984" and thought it was a great idea. They're making Trump's vision of America look like a great place.
Re:This is normal. (Score:4, Interesting)
There is a constitution, it's just that Parliament is supreme and can't be limited by a prior Parliament so the constitution is weak. Basically a Parliament can repeal any law, even those considered part of the Constitution such as the latest treaties and associated enabling acts that turned over some powers to the EU.
Re:This is normal. (Score:4, Interesting)
And what we're seeing in Turkey isn't looking too hot either, and the Europeans have long been trying to make Turkey out to be a European nation.
Actually, the US has pressed on for Turkish membership in EU for decades:
Washington's support for Ankara on the issue of Turkish membership in the EU became part of the agenda of U.S.-Turkish
bilateral relations in the late 1980s. However, it vvas during the course of the next decade that American offcials began to engage in
intensive lobbying efforts among key U.S. allies in Europe to promote Turkey's EU aspirations.
[...]
http://dergiler.ankara.edu.tr/... [ankara.edu.tr]
And the EU has been seriously entertaining the idea. It's not America's fault: this is like one on your friends talking you into marrying some alcoholic loser. Who's fault is it? Your friend's, or yours for doing it? Sorry, but you're responsible for your own decisions and actions.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, just like that. Except that your friend is a wealthy and powerful person who could make or completely mess up your life at the drop of a dime, and the alcoholic loser is their sister.
So is the rest of Europe as bad as the UK, or are we to believe that the UK is somehow a big exception in Europe?
Given how the UK is actively trying to not even be Europe there's a lot going for the exception theory. But there's even more to it than that.
Different government structures around the world ensure there are very different things at play. While I see it as a possibility of every western democracy which has amassed too much power to control their citizens like this, we only ever seem to hear about it happening from members of the 5 eyes (USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and NZ).
"We're not as bad as North Korea" - That's your argument? Yipes.
How bad could Best Korea be? They have 'Democratic' right there in their name.
Bottom line... (Score:5, Insightful)
Was there ever a better incentive for a comprehensive off-site backup program?
Re:Bottom line... (Score:5, Insightful)
Actually, you know who needs this?
The cops.
If they're going to hold data-containing devices as evidence for up to a year, they'd better back them up. And once they have a disk image backup, there's no reason to hold onto the actual device, except as economic leverage on the suspect.
In the UK there is no right to a speedy trial. Our legal system moves at glacial pace. There is a massive backlog of electronic equipment that they have taken but not yet examined, so it usually takes them many months or even years to get that far. There is no penalty for them taking a long time, and no way to force them to speed up.
The fact that they just need a few photos relating to one incident is irrelevant. To preserve them as evidence they will have to do a forensic extraction that can't be questioned in court.
How would that help? He makes his living taking timely photos that are published in the local paper and then largely worthless. It's not about the loss of data, it's the loss of the equipment he needs to work.
This has long been a problem in the UK. The police can easily get warrants that destroy you life, with no compensation or comeback if they turn out to be bogus, and the judiciary are far too often strongly biases in the police's favour.
It's why we have so much police corruption here. Even when there is
Was there ever a better incentive for a comprehensive off-site backup program?
Yes. There are much better incentives given that in this case it wouldn't have made even the slightest bit of difference.
citizens injunctions? (Score:1)
In most countries and states police use overbroad warrants to as a sort of pre-emptive retaliation for the likelyhood that they will fail to get court approval for the illegal or unconstitutional nature of their goal. How come citizens cant do the same thing to the police?
What sort of legal bullsh$t can be done to f$ck up their shit?
Some security controls are preventitive which in this instance seems like it would need to be pre-emptive?
That seems like it would equate to an injunctions of some sort? Does an
In most countries and states police use overbroad warrants to as a sort of pre-emptive retaliation for the likelyhood that they will fail to get court approval for the illegal or unconstitutional nature of their goal. How come citizens cant do the same thing to the police?
Sure, you can do this. Get a whole raft of lawyers (solicitors), a whole bundle of money and a lot of patience.
That was Mr. Smith's dilemma. Despite having some access to representation (the Journalist's guild), he was heavily outgunned by the Crown. You need to have assets like Kim Dotcom to pull this off.
Lawyers, guns and money.
One thing seems to hold true in every country, from the strictest police state to the most liberal of democracies: Law enforcement always hate to see their authority challenged, and will take action against anyone they believe is doing so.
In any encounter with the police, unless you have actually done something criminal it's probably better to act subservient and do as they say - because if they decide they want to punish you for speaking back, they will always be able to find something to arrest you for.
police use overbroad warrants
... for the likelyhood that they will fail to get court approval
Warrants are issued by courts. So if the police have requested an 'overbroad warrant' and served it, that means they have court approval.
Dicks (Score:1)
You can't beat yourself up for what dick heads do man. Just remember enforcement of law always comes down to someone holding a gun to your head. Its basically like you complied with a robber which is the smart thing to do so don't beat yourself up over your decision.
Another perspective... (Score:5, Insightful)
Photographer refuses request to assist police but gives them cause to worry that he'll hide or destroy evidence in the process. Cops get warrant. Photographers' union tells him to stop being an idiot. Photographer posts his version of the story on Slashdot because that'll really teach the cops a lesson and show them whose boss...
Re:Another perspective... (Score:5, Insightful)
How about this perspective: Those are the words of a police state apologist.
There was no warrant from the police, therefore they had no right to his photographs.
The police does not issue warrants.
Warrants are issued by a judge!
But police do request warrants, and almost all are granted. Partially because police do know enough law that they make sure everything is in order and the warrant is reasonable on almost every occasion, but also partially because they know enough to play the system on any occasion they do feel the rules need to be bent, how to make sure they get a sympathetic judge, and what key phrases tick the legal boxes.
The police does not issue warrants.
Warrants are issued by a judge!
at the request of cops or some other official. Judges don't issue warrants if no one requests one
Was the journalist able to legally contest the warrant? The story says he was given 24 hours to comply or lose all of his professional equipment.
The thing to do, here (Score:1)
Is to not knuckle under. The logic is that the party making an extreme threat doesn't have the desire, or even ability, to execute; rather, the threat is supposed to make it so that he gets his way without putting in the effort.
Since the journo coöperated, there'll be no court case. The cops will go on doing exactly this shit until interrupted by the legislature, which PMs will do on pain of being raided -- reluctantly, if at all.
The lesson: always fight, never give in.
Why (Score:1)
Why didn't you assist the investigation by giving them copies of the photos? You are informers of the public, police being among them. There is no way around it and if a suspected criminal wants to cover an identity or an event during an interview, he or she can simply ask for blurring, destruction or avoiding the filming altogether. You are an eyewitness in any case.
Who were the police protecting? (Score:2)
Was this illegal activity that might have been captured on video, or was it some kind of security service activity that the authorities didn't want to see the light of day?
Easy the police were protecting the state. Just a reminder that this type of stuff has been going on in the UK for awhile, whether it be the police threatening people for daring to speak out against migrants [theguardian.com], migrant terrorism or engaging in overt censorship over porn. It's not just the UK either, but other EU countries too. [neweurope.eu] People who think the US is a "police state" have absolutely no clue, especially for those of us who live in countries where speech is restricted by law. Like in Canada, you know whe
The police might just have a policy against letting people film car accidents - it's embarassing when that stuff ends up on youtube, and the number plates and faces are sensitive information. The officer wasn't going to let someone film police at work just because he was a journalist, and when a non-police-person ignored his polite request resorted to the default police tactic of heavy-handed intimidation.
Consider an Automatic Cloud Backup Service (Score:1)
There are many reputable providers and almost all of them offer some combination of common features including automatic scheduled backups of either the entire computers or selected drives/folders, versioning of backed up files, handy client software and web interface to facilitate the process, encrypted storage and secure access. Can the government still get your files if they really want to? Yeah, probably, but it seems to me that the main goals here are twofold:
1. A secure offsite backup to prevent theft
"purchase an insurance policy against this for a relatively modest periodic fee"
Insurance policies have exceptions. It wouldn't surprise me if they made seizure by the authorities one of them.
Even if that isn't the case initially, the fact that the warrant remains open means his gear can be seized over & over.
How many times would Lloyd's or Stiff Upper Lip insurers replace his stuff within, for example, a 6 month period?
Once, twice, weekly?
The thing to do, here (Score:1)
>coöperated
Explain the umlaut here.
In French, an umlaut indicates that the vowel is to be separately pronounced, as opposed to being pronounced as part of a dipthong (see Noël). In this instance it indicates that the pronunciation is "co-op" as opposed to "coop" as in "chicken coop". That said, an umlaut is not a component of English so who knows why they are using it.
That said, an umlaut is not a component of English so who knows why they are using it.
To make it more mëtäl?
It's not an umlaut, it's a diaresis.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not an umlaut. There are no umlauts in English. Coöperate isn't a German word.
it's a diaeresis. It's tells the reader that you pronounce the second 'o'. It's not pronounced coop-er-ate, it's pronounced co-op-er-ate.
It's most commonly seen in scholarly papers, and in the New Yorker magazine, where it's the 'house style'.
Diaeresis#English [wikipedia.org]
Not unheard of (Score:2, Interesting)
> Rather than trying (and likely failing) to get a warrant to seize the photos, the prosecutor used a tactic that nobody had heard of before: He got a warrant to seize all of my cameras, computers, memory cards, etc
It's known as a writ of assistance and it was part of the reason why we sent a loud Fuck You to His Royal Majesty, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith, King George III.
Why didn't you jus publish the photos? (Score:5, Interesting)
From you blog...
I'd just finished covering a trial at the local sheriff court when there was an altercation between people involved in the trial. I photographed the incident.
Why not just PUBLISH the photos?
It happened in the public court.
Publishing would give the police, and everyone else access to what happened that day.
As a reporter why would you take the photo's and then try and hide them? Did you maybe have an interest in protecting one of the parties involved?
You stopped reading at the end of that paragraph?
"Doing so would have set a dangerous precedent and would compromise the impartiality of myself and the other press photographers who work at the court. It’s quite foreseeable that one photographer handing over photos would endanger all other photographers at the court as we may be perceived as informers or allies of the police."
The photographers need to be seen as impartial observers, not collectors of evidence that can be used against people. That mean
You stopped reading at the end of that paragraph?
"Doing so would have set a dangerous precedent and would compromise the impartiality of myself and the other press photographers who work at the court. It’s quite foreseeable that one photographer handing over photos would endanger all other photographers at the court as we may be perceived as informers or allies of the police."
That doesn't hold up. Reporters are supposed to report on what happened truthfully, regardless of which side it favors. By refusing to publish and release these photos, he has biased himself and chosen a side. If it would have embarrassed the police and/or the court, would he have felt compelled to withhold it in order to be "impartial"? No, because that is what a reporter does. But that works both ways. He must report on what is favorable for them as well as what hurts them.
If the police had just kept quiet the photos might have been published. Depends on how graphic they were, and chances are only one in the series would have made it to print, maybe two on the web site.
The problem was created by the police asking. Once the police ask a journalist for something, the journalist can't give it to them because it would make other people unwilling to trust the journalist. Imagine someone gave an interview on condition of anonymity, and the police forced the interviewer to give up t
The incident in the photos brought about the immediate collapse of a trial, and an arrest, potentially leading to another trial. Publishing the photos would have been contempt of court.
Re: (Score:2)
I never understood why people living in totalitarian regimes complain about not being able to have free speech. Right now you have the ability to leave your country and go to one where you can do your job without being persecuted (as much). Let the UK slowly shrivel with its backwards laws and misguided ideals. It will naturally crumble when its citizens won't be able to support it.
Maybe because he would rather stay and fight those destroying his native country that he loves rather than flee and allow the descent into totalitarianism to proceed unopposed? To where will people flee when the last relatively-free nation(s) joins other less-free nations (the world's majority) in oppressing the people? Fleeing is a temporary solution at best, and submission to tyranny at worst.
There are only a small handful of nations which are relatively "free". We're each already at our 'Alamo' and we'd
I don't know... (Score:2)
Something doesn't ring true (Score:2)
If the prosecution, i.e. Queens Counsel, in a criminal trial wants his photographs to use as evidence against someone else, I would expect them to subpoena them.
What they don't do, AIUI, is have the police get a (search) warrant to search the home of an innocent third party. for "evidence".
Maybe standards have slipped in the UK, but I really can't imagine a judge in Scotland approving such a warrant. Some other places in the world I can see it happening, but I wouldn't have thought in Scotland.
Sorry what? (Score:1)
What sort of an ass are you actually?
You are "press" yet no-one gets to see your "material"?
As far as that sheriff is concerned you have witnessed an event and if you have material evidence that can help someone solve the case then you are a proper cnut for not giving them the photos straight away.
"Press impartiality"? To what? You witness an event and you report on it publicly, what exactly is partial in that?
Moaner.