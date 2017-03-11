Police Allegedly Threaten A UK Photographer With Seizure Of All His Computers (wordpress.com) 38
Andy Smith is a Scotland-based news photographer (and a long-time reader of Slashdot). He writes Recently the police wanted to seize some of my work photos to use as evidence in a prosecution... Rather than trying (and likely failing) to get a warrant to seize the photos, the prosecutor used a tactic that nobody had heard of before: He got a warrant to seize all of my cameras, computers, memory cards, etc, even though the photos were in a secure location, not at my home or in my possession. I was then given 24 hours to retrieve and hand over the photos, or the police would raid my home and take everything, effectively ending my career.
His blog post describes erasing every computer and memory card, though he believes the police only wanted the leverage that came from threatening to seize them. But the journalists' union advised him to surrender the photos, since otherwise his equipment could be held for over a year -- so he complied. "I regret my decision. Everyone on this side of the case has reassured me that it was the right thing to do, but it wasn't."
"As for the warrant, it remains active, with no time limit. I now conduct my work knowing that the police could raid my home at any time, without warning, and take everything."
His blog post describes erasing every computer and memory card, though he believes the police only wanted the leverage that came from threatening to seize them. But the journalists' union advised him to surrender the photos, since otherwise his equipment could be held for over a year -- so he complied. "I regret my decision. Everyone on this side of the case has reassured me that it was the right thing to do, but it wasn't."
"As for the warrant, it remains active, with no time limit. I now conduct my work knowing that the police could raid my home at any time, without warning, and take everything."
Offsite backups become more and more important (Score:2)
Preferably in a secure location, in a country where it's unlikely that some bully government can get their way.
I suggest Iran.
Re: (Score:2)
This just illustrates the fact that the criminal justice system has become a threat to ordinary non criminal non violent citizens. You think that immigrants, criminals or terrorists are the greatest threat to your security, but actually the greatest threat to you personally is your own countries bureaucracy. We used to think that Russia or the Chinese system were bad but basically the illusion of freedom is just that - an illusion. It is bizarre but the only people likely to have any sympathy for you are th
Re:Offsite backups become more and more important (Score:5, Insightful)
Andy Smith might have saved himself a lot of pain, and you can't blame him for that, but he's also absolutely right in his final assessment that it wasn't the right thing to do; this tactic needs to be booted up to higher courts and stopped ASAP. Putting a *suspected* criminal on the spot like that is bad enough, but doing so to someone you *know* is innocent of the crime in question is completely and utterely unacceptable for any country that doesn't want to lay claim to being a police state.
Couldn't happen in the US (Score:2)
The US constitution (4th am.) would prevent this. So the cops would have taken them using civil forfeiture instead, sold them, and spent the dosh on hookers and blackjack.
This is normal. (Score:2)
Any time you deal with the cops, you've already lost. Hell, in some places in the US, they send kids to jail and then bill their parents for the jail stay when the kid is found innocent [washingtonpost.com]. And inner-city cops have a saying: "you can beat the rap, but you can't beat the ride".
Of course, if this were in the US, the police might just seize everything anyway, hold a trial against the property (instead of against the photographer) and then auction it off for profit.
And the saddest part is, this is still well
Re: (Score:2)
Damn son, you really still think America is all that? Nope. There's plenty of decent legal systems in the world. Yours ain't one.
Apparently, the UK isn't one either.
So is the rest of Europe as bad as the UK, or are we to believe that the UK is somehow a big exception in Europe?
And what we're seeing in Turkey isn't looking too hot either, and the Europeans have long been trying to make Turkey out to be a European nation.
Re: (Score:2)
How bad could Best Korea be? They have 'Democratic' right there in their name.
Bottom line... (Score:4, Insightful)
Was there ever a better incentive for a comprehensive off-site backup program?
Re:Bottom line... (Score:5, Insightful)
Actually, you know who needs this?
The cops.
If they're going to hold data-containing devices as evidence for up to a year, they'd better back them up. And once they have a disk image backup, there's no reason to hold onto the actual device, except as economic leverage on the suspect.
Re: (Score:3)
How would that help? He makes his living taking timely photos that are published in the local paper and then largely worthless. It's not about the loss of data, it's the loss of the equipment he needs to work.
This has long been a problem in the UK. The police can easily get warrants that destroy you life, with no compensation or comeback if they turn out to be bogus, and the judiciary are far too often strongly biases in the police's favour.
It's why we have so much police corruption here. Even when there is
citizens injunctions? (Score:1)
In most countries and states police use overbroad warrants to as a sort of pre-emptive retaliation for the likelyhood that they will fail to get court approval for the illegal or unconstitutional nature of their goal. How come citizens cant do the same thing to the police?
What sort of legal bullsh$t can be done to f$ck up their shit?
Some security controls are preventitive which in this instance seems like it would need to be pre-emptive?
That seems like it would equate to an injunctions of some sort? Does an
Re: (Score:2)
In most countries and states police use overbroad warrants to as a sort of pre-emptive retaliation for the likelyhood that they will fail to get court approval for the illegal or unconstitutional nature of their goal. How come citizens cant do the same thing to the police?
Sure, you can do this. Get a whole raft of lawyers (solicitors), a whole bundle of money and a lot of patience.
That was Mr. Smith's dilemma. Despite having some access to representation (the Journalist's guild), he was heavily outgunned by the Crown. You need to have assets like Kim Dotcom to pull this off.
Lawyers, guns and money.
Another perspective... (Score:5, Insightful)
Photographer refuses request to assist police but gives them cause to worry that he'll hide or destroy evidence in the process. Cops get warrant. Photographers' union tells him to stop being an idiot. Photographer posts his version of the story on Slashdot because that'll really teach the cops a lesson and show them whose boss...
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
How about this perspective: Those are the words of a police state apologist.
There was no warrant from the police, therefore they had no right to his photographs.
The thing to do, here (Score:2)
Is to not knuckle under. The logic is that the party making an extreme threat doesn't have the desire, or even ability, to execute; rather, the threat is supposed to make it so that he gets his way without putting in the effort.
Since the journo coöperated, there'll be no court case. The cops will go on doing exactly this shit until interrupted by the legislature, which PMs will do on pain of being raided -- reluctantly, if at all.
The lesson: always fight, never give in.
Who were the police protecting? (Score:2)
Was this illegal activity that might have been captured on video, or was it some kind of security service activity that the authorities didn't want to see the light of day?
Re: (Score:2)
Easy the police were protecting the state. Just a reminder that this type of stuff has been going on in the UK for awhile, whether it be the police threatening people for daring to speak out against migrants [theguardian.com], migrant terrorism or engaging in overt censorship over porn. It's not just the UK either, but other EU countries too. [neweurope.eu] People who think the US is a "police state" have absolutely no clue, especially for those of us who live in countries where speech is restricted by law. Like in Canada, you know whe