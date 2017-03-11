IEEE-USA Criticizes Failure To Reform The H-!B Program (ieee.org) 22
Slashdot reader Tekla Perry writes: IEEE USA says H-1B visas are a tool used to avoid paying U.S. wages. "For every visa used by Google to hire a talented non-American for $126,000, ten Americans are replaced by outsourcing companies paying their H-1B workers $65,000," says the current IEEE USA president, writing with the past president and president-elect. The outsourcing companies, Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro, and Tata Consultancy in 2014 "used 21,695 visas, or more than 25 percent of all private-sector H-1B visas used that year. Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Uber, for comparison, used only 1,763 visas, or 2 percent," they say.
On Friday, IEEE-USA also issued a new criticism about the lack of progress in reforming the H-1B program, saying "At least 50,000 Americans will lose their jobs this year because the president has yet to fulfill the promise he made to millions who voted for him."
Isn't H1B issuance impossible right BECAUSE it's being reformed? What am I missing?
No... It's in a normal shutdown of expedited visas so they can catch up on applications. This has happened before.
Locals preferred ? (Score:2)
Genuine question here. Companies are supposed to hire local people if they are available and H1Bs only when there are no qualified locals. The question is:
Have any of you ever been hired instead of an H1B because you are local? Have you ever heard of a situation where a company wanted to hire an H1B but ended up having to hire a local person instead because of this requirement?
In my experience, the idea that H1Bs only get hired if there are no locals available is complete fiction. Has anyone ever seen t
If they want to do it, they can do it.
So company A wants to downsize and replace with cheaper workers. If a company get H1Bs, then very shortly lays off people, then it's a flag.
So instead they outsource to company B. So far, they are playing by the rules. Company B has bid to provide the work cheaper than doing it in house.
Now company B says "I need some talent, I don't have enough staff', then *they* can claim there are no available local talent for what they need (for some *very* narrow definition, li
You thought Trump would fulfill his "promises"? Remember when he said he'd put Hillary in jail? How about when he said he wouldn't have time to go golfing because he'd be too busy working? Mexico paying for the wall? Draining the swamp?
Like so many others who voted for Trump, you've been conned.
You thought Trump would fulfill his "promises"?
I don't think he's going to deliver, but let's be serious, it's been less than 2 months.
Someone else was in office 8 years and didn't close Guantanamo.
But in general, I think anyone that promises "jobs" these days is just a liar or clueless.