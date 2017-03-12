Linux Foundation Chief: Businesses 'Will Fail' If They Don't Use Open Source Code (techrepublic.com) 11
The luminaries speaking at the Google Cloud Next conference had some strong words about the importance of openness, innovation, and a rich developer community. An anonymous reader writes: First Vint Cert said there's a "thread of openness" that runs throughout the internet, adding that "the internet, itself, has open characteristics" and thrives on "permissionless innovation." And Eric Brewer, vice president of infrastructure at Google, touched on the same themes, according to Tech Republic. "Linux, Brewer said, won some of the early internet wars because it was open, but also because it was the most innovative of its time. He also said that companies should work with open source for the value of the ecosystem and community, not just the value of the code." Then Linux Foundation executive director Jim Zemlin told the audience that business models were already changing to include open source, and ultimately made the argument that organizations that "don't harvest the shared innovation" of open source "will fail."
After seeing how GNOME 3, systemd and PulseAudio have destroyed Linux's usability for me, and after seeing how Firefox has gone way down hill, I have to question the involvement of large organizations, profit-driven or not, when it comes to the development of open source software.
The best open source software I use on a daily basis is developed by a single individual, or perh
Gnome3 and its ilk, are the result of developers (and especially designers) not listening to their userbase.
"But the menu based metaphor systems are so... OLD!" is not a justifiable excuse for not respecting user feedback about your choices as the dev team/designer.
The same same is true for things like Pottering's systemd.
"Script based inits, like found in sysv init, are just so OLD!" is not a justifiable excuse for its removal.
If you are a developer/designer, and you disagree with my attestation that just
Those things Google mentions-- like "Permissionless innovation" and the like-- those frighten the shit out of businesses who revolve around gatekeeping.
You see, to stay relevant in such an atmosphere, one has to actually be innovative, stay innovative, and be among the most innovative. That costs money and effort. Innovating early, then stagnating the market with gatekeeping and patent abuse allows them to reap big financial rewards for years while doing nothing but placating shareholders. (See, EG, the lik
Point me to the open source equivalent of SolidWorks or Adobe Premiere and then we can talk.
Nobody seems to have been willing to make an actual project (and it would take a whole team and actual project leadership!) to create free industrial CAD/CAM on the level of Solidworks/CATIA.
There are opensource video editors, if that's what you mean by the trade name Adobe Premiere. Simply saying open source equivalent of [proprietary software] makes it difficult, if not impossible, to answer your question since if you're looking for the precise feature set or look-and-feel then obviously anything that's not Adobe Premiere is going to be not equivalent. Same thing for SolidWorks. What is SolidWorks, some sort of design software or a particular piece of software named SolidWorks that works exac
Now let's get this thinking into medical and other research, solar and other physical product development, and finally
... government. Oh yes, and that girl next door.