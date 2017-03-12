Proof Daylight Saving Time Is Dumb, Dangerous, and Costly (bloomberg.com) 28
From a report on Bloomberg: The case for daylight saving time has been shaky for a while. The biannual time change was originally implemented to save energy. Yet dozens of studies around the world have found that changing the clocks has either minuscule or non-existent effects on energy use. [...] The latest research suggests the time change can be harmful to our health and cost us money. The suffering of the spring time change begins with the loss of an hour of sleep. That might not seem like a big deal, but researchers have found it can be dangerous to mess with sleep schedules. Car accidents, strokes, and heart attacks spike in the days after the March time change. It turns out that judges, sleep deprived by daylight saving, impose harsher sentences. [...] Some of the last defenders of daylight saving time have been a cluster of business groups who assume the change helps stimulate consumer spending. That's not true either, according to recent analysis of 380 million bank and credit-card transactions by the JPMorgan Chase Institute.
We've known for a long time, at least in my recollection since the '70s, that daylight savings time didn't do much other than cause problems. Since our Nation really isn't based on agricultural production anymore maybe it's time we just give it up. I'm sure the farmers, chickens and local schools can get it sorted out okay.
It's another case of Government over-reach. No one tells me what to do. We have the right to make it whatever time we want it to be.
I use the metric minute, hours and days, but in every other letter of the greek alphabet.
A group of scientists placed five monkeys in a cage, and in the middle, a ladder with bananas on top. Every time a monkey went up the ladder, the scientists soaked the rest of the monkeys with cold water. After a while, every time a monkey would start up the ladder, the others would pull it down and beat it up. After a time, no monkey would dare try climbing the ladder, no matter how great the temptation. The scientists then decided to replace one of the monkeys. The first thing this new monkey did was start to climb the ladder. Immediately, the others pulled him down and beat him up. After several beatings, the new monkey learned never to go up the ladder, even though there was no evident reason not to, aside from the beating. The second monkey was substituted and the same occurred. The first monkey participated in the beating of the second monkey. A third monkey was changed and the same was repeated. The fourth monkey was changed, resulting in the same, before the fifth was finally replaced as well. What was left was a group of five monkeys that – without ever having received a cold shower – continued to beat up any monkey who attempted to climb the ladder. If it was possible to ask the monkeys why they beat up on all those who attempted to climb the ladder, their most likely answer would be "I don't know. It's just how things are done around here." Does that sound at all familiar?
The areas that do not implement DST do so precisely because farmers don't want it.
It's business interests that drives it
... if New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and in Canada Toronto didn't implement it, the other areas that need to be in contact with and in sync with the plethora of Head Offices based in those cities wouldn't lobby to implement or keep it.
Yet I love dst. You must live in your mothers baent if you don't like day light saving time. Why you might ask? As at Labor Day the sun would set at 6:15 pm instead of 7:15 pm. Do you know the number of of cookouts and parties that wouldn't happen as it was now dark so early?
And then there is the fall back. Gaining an hour light first thing in the morning to help school kids find the bus stop to help drivers see( night driving is painful for far to many people as they don't wear glasses that need them
National DST Day (Score:2)
Why not just make the Monday after DST time change a national holiday? Problem solved.
Me, I like Daylight Savings Time, because it will allow me to sit out on the porch in May listening to the Blackhawks game and still have enough light to read. And in the Winter it would suck having to go to work in the morning in the pitch dark.
What about setting time to halfway in between and then sticking to that.
Correlation =! caustion (Score:3)
Car accidents, strokes, and heart attacks spike in the days after the March time change.
Let's see. What else happens when there are more hours of daylight and the weather gets better? More people are out driving longer hours (car accidents) and people are cleaning up their yards, preparing their gardens/flower beds, doing odds and ends around the house and suddenly exercising to work off their winter fat (strokes and heart attacks).
But nope, changing one hour is the cause of everything. Nothing else matters.
If one hour change caused this much havoc then driving/flying between time zones should have the same effect yet oddly, it doesn't.
It doesn't ? Where's your data ?
Is there a sudden spike in people driving longer hours that correlates with this date every year? Same thing with people cleaning up their yards, does that suddenly happen at the same date as the time change? That is straight out ridiculous.
I'm betting that "people driving longer hours" and "cleaning up their yards" happens at different times every year (depending on that years weather and climate). The time change doesn't shift around. And I'm betting you'd see a far greater spike in strokes and heart atta
or does it?
Excellent (Score:3)
There is no need to have gaps or duplicate time points in your data. Hint: timezones and DST are only an illusion.
You must have missed the part where OP says "most people want to view data in local time"
Prototypical example (Score:1)
Daylight savings is the perfect example of government's regulatory overreach interference in people's lives for theoretical gain. What is there is an increase in stress, time, money and heart attacks.
It's a concept that kills people, something studies have shown for years. Meanwhile anyone who wants an extra hour of daylight can make a personal choice and adjust their sleep schedule.
But... (Score:2)
Proof was not given... (Score:2)
Proof Daylight Saving Time Is Dumb, Dangerous, and Costly
A correlation was cited, but causation was not proven. There are more pedestrian accidents between noon and 1pm. But that does not mean that lunch hour needs to be eliminated.
Nice try. Wanna play again?
I'd be all for ending it in the UK, except... (Score:2)
... except that most of the lobby groups would call for us to be at GMT+1 all year round because they want it "lighter later". Screw that. I say the UK should stay at GMT all year round. I want some light to wake up to in winter - waking up in the pitch black is totally depressing.
I just stopped changing my clocks (Score:2)
Personally I stopped changing my clocks. Past few years I have just stayed on the current time and it's been great. I get more sunlight in the winter when I'm actually awake to enjoy it, and I avoided all the moaning and groaning of having to get up/go to bed earlier.