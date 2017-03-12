Proof Daylight Saving Time Is Dumb, Dangerous, and Costly (bloomberg.com) 13
From a report on Bloomberg: The case for daylight saving time has been shaky for a while. The biannual time change was originally implemented to save energy. Yet dozens of studies around the world have found that changing the clocks has either minuscule or non-existent effects on energy use. [...] The latest research suggests the time change can be harmful to our health and cost us money. The suffering of the spring time change begins with the loss of an hour of sleep. That might not seem like a big deal, but researchers have found it can be dangerous to mess with sleep schedules. Car accidents, strokes, and heart attacks spike in the days after the March time change. It turns out that judges, sleep deprived by daylight saving, impose harsher sentences. [...] Some of the last defenders of daylight saving time have been a cluster of business groups who assume the change helps stimulate consumer spending. That's not true either, according to recent analysis of 380 million bank and credit-card transactions by the JPMorgan Chase Institute.
We've known this for years (Score:2)
We've known for a long time, at least in my recollection since the '70s, that daylight savings time didn't do much other than cause problems. Since our Nation really isn't based on agricultural production anymore maybe it's time we just give it up. I'm sure the farmers, chickens and local schools can get it sorted out okay.
Re: (Score:2)
It's another case of Government over-reach. No one tells me what to do. We have the right to make it whatever time we want it to be.
I use the metric minute, hours and days, but in every other letter of the greek alphabet.
Re: (Score:2)
National DST Day (Score:2)
Why not just make the Monday after DST time change a national holiday? Problem solved.
Me, I like Daylight Savings Time, because it will allow me to sit out on the porch in May listening to the Blackhawks game and still have enough light to read. And in the Winter it would suck having to go to work in the morning in the pitch dark.
Correlation =! caustion (Score:2)
Car accidents, strokes, and heart attacks spike in the days after the March time change.
Let's see. What else happens when there are more hours of daylight and the weather gets better? More people are out driving longer hours (car accidents) and people are cleaning up their yards, preparing their gardens/flower beds, doing odds and ends around the house and suddenly exercising to work off their winter fat (strokes and heart attacks).
But nope, changing one hour is the cause of everything. Nothing else matte
Excellent (Score:3)
Prototypical example (Score:2)
Daylight savings is the perfect example of government's regulatory overreach interference in people's lives for theoretical gain. What is there is an increase in stress, time, money and heart attacks.
It's a concept that kills people, something studies have shown for years. Meanwhile anyone who wants an extra hour of daylight can make a personal choice and adjust their sleep schedule.
http://www.livescience.com/567... [livescience.com]
https://permies.com/t/509/Debu... [permies.com]
http://www.nytimes.com/roomfor... [nytimes.com]
https://www.theatlantic.com [theatlantic.com]
But... (Score:2)