Nick Denton Predicts 'The Good Internet' Will Rise Again (pcworld.com) 30
Gawker founder Nick Denton argued today that the future will be rooted in sites like Reddit which involve their reader community -- even if there's only a handful of subtopics each user is interested in. "There's a vitality to it and there's a model for what [media] could be," he told an audience at the South by Southwest festival.
But when it comes to other social media sites, "Facebook makes me despise many of my friends and Twitter makes me hate the rest of the world," Denton said. And he attempted to address America's politically-charged atmosphere where professional news organizations struggled to pay their bills while still producing quality journalism. An anonymous reader quotes PCWorld: The internet played a huge role in this crisis, but despite it all, Denton thinks the web can be the solution to the problems it created. "On Google Hangouts chats or iMessage you can exchange quotes, links, stories, media," he said. "That's a delightful, engaging media experience. The next phase of media is going to come out of the idea of authentic, chill conversation about things that matter. Even if we're full of despair over what the internet has become, it's good to remind yourself when you're falling down some Wikipedia hole or having a great conversation with somebody online -- it's an amazing thing. In the habits that we enjoy, there are the seeds for the future. That's where the good internet will rise up again."
To show his support for news institutions, Denton has also purchased a paid subscription to the New York Times' site.
Do me a favour (Score:4, Insightful)
This idiot is one of the people that has made the internet so unpleasant.
Re: (Score:2)
Gotta agree.
I remember back when reddit was supposed to be the "new slashdot."
That didn't happen, so now they're going to try to be the "new good."
And if facebook makes him despise his "friends," that really says a lot about him and the "friendships" that he has.
I poke my head head in and see what is happening on facebook about once a year, and it is all normal stuff that those people would be doing and saying. Nothing despicable at all. Maybe just stop pretending to be friends with those people, and proble
Logis, Ethos, Pathos (Score:4)
This idiot is one of the people that has made the internet so unpleasant.
One of the perennial problems with on Slashdot is that arguments can simply attack the person making them.
The greeks noted that arguments are made from "logos", "ethos", and "pathos". "Logos" is the logical basis of your argument, "Pathos" is the emotional appeal of your argument, and "Ethos" is the character of the person making the argument.
Thus, here on slashdot we can't discuss constitutional abuse of Kim Dotcom because he's an asshole, we can't discuss wikileaks because Assange is an attention whore, and we can't discuss CIA snooping because Snowden is a traitor.
It's so easy to dismiss an argument out of hand just by pointing out that the person making an argument is somehow inferior.
Nick Denton is such a completely rotten individual that this is not a valid issue that nerds should discuss or post views and opinions about.
Re: (Score:2)
Leg drop him again, Hulkster!
Re: (Score:1)
We too can state that "no deal is better than a bad deal"
We already see this with tourist numbers to the USA plummeting.
Also at risk is $2Trillion in exports.
There is very little if anything that is made in the USA that can not be sourced elsewhere. Worse, US companies who manufacture and export will be quick to leave the USA and set up shop elsewhere to keep access to
Re: (Score:3)
More reliable than the New York Times.
I know, faint praise.
Re: (Score:2)
But facebook, twitter, snapchat and formerly gawker suck _donkey_ balls. Which I admit I haven't looked for on YouPorn etc.
I give it about 4 years (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ds sure look like they will pivot left. Trump has a decent chance at a second term if they do.
The Good Internet? (Score:3)
You mean the one where discriminators like race, sex, country, etc didn't matter? Where free speech reigned and all that mattered was the argument made? The one that routed around censorious assholes and their insecurities?
Gawker? Nick Denton? Oh. So not 'that' internet after all.
Re: (Score:2)
Has he paid off his judgement? How can he afford to waste money on a NYTimes sub? He should be spending his days blowing sailors to raise funds to satisfy the judgement.
Pay the bills (Score:3)
The problem comes directly from the "pay the bills" mentality
"Pay the bills" means clicks on advertizing, which translates to grabbing eyeballs and attention using any means possible.
"Any means" has descended into outrageous and unsupportable claims intended to promote outrage or interest in the reader. Anything and everything that can make the reader outraged is fair came in the advertizing war.
It's become so obvious that there are specific memes and word phrases which are now *avoided* because of their fake usage. "...using this one weird trick", "top ten some-trivia-thing", "such-and-so you need to know", and so on.
Newspapers have always slanted the truth towards outrage and reader engagement a little, but with the feeding frenzy of internet it's now become a completely unhinged cage fight for reader attention.
Complete and total lies are now allowed, rumor and innuendo can be published without vetting for accuracy, reversal of meaning and impact is commonplace.
Many MSM articles simply report tweets that people make; and no, I'm not referring to Trump either. Some random headlines:
Many in this county are poor and sick, and they voted for Trump. What will happen to their health care?
It's way too soon to panic about Fed rate hikes
Rep. Steve King warns that 'our civilization' can't be restored with 'somebody else's babies'
Is any of this news? Which of these tells us what is happening?
Nothing about the MSM is authentic any more, and neither is twitter or facebook. Journalistic integrity and important freedoms (speech, assembly, and press) have been swept aside in the race for readership, political correctness, and promotion of one partisan side.
It's no wonder people are flocking to other sites.
Current events are far less controversial than the internet makes them out to be.
He should change his name to... (Score:2)
He doesn't know what a "good internet" is. (Score:2)
This, the man behind the abomination that was Gawker, does not understand what's really detracting from the value of the internet. It's an overload of people (like him) looking to cash in on users that has resulted in the worst elements of the internet. Honestly, who thinks pages that pull elements from 25+ different domains are going to end up being anything but garbage looking to exploit it's users?
The Good Internet (Score:2)
Starring Julianna Margulies. Coming this fall - only on CBS All Access.
The "good internet" never died (Score:2)
The internet is better than ever.
It is now so easy to find information on even the smallest thing it is incredible.
People whine about "fake news". Sure, there are fake news, bullshit flying around every corner, etc... But now, you can actually check things more easily than before. I realized how much bullshit I was fed decades ago and thanks to the internet, I am now able to recognize as such. The reason I believed so much bullshit is that I simply didn't have other sources. Now, with just a few Google and