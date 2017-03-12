Canadian Millennials Struggle As College Degrees Don't Guarantee Jobs (www.cbc.ca) 56
"CBC News is reporting on how millennials are finding that education only guarantees debt, not a stable job. Not even in STEM," writes Slashdot reader BarbaraHudson, adding "The irony -- one of the teachers touting the values of further education is herself part of the gig economy." An anonymous reader summarizes the article, which reports that 33% of the engineers in Ontario are now underemployed. "I actually thought that coming out of school I would be a commodity and someone would want me," said one 21-year-old mechanical engineering graduate. "But instead, I got hit with a wall of being not wanted whatsoever in the industry." He's applied for 250 engineering jobs, resulting in four interviews, but no job offer, and he's since broadened his job search to the deli counter at the local grocery store, because "It's a job."
"More than 12% of Canadians between the ages of 15 and 24 are unemployed," reports CBC News, "and more than a quarter are underemployed, meaning they have degrees but end up in jobs that don't require them. The latest numbers from Statistics Canada show that the unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds is almost twice that of the general population... A 2014 Canadian Teachers' Federation report found nearly a quarter of Canada's youth are either unemployed, working less than they want or have given up looking for work entirely."
The article also points out that the number of students enrolled in Canadian universities has more than doubled since 1980, from 800,000 to over two million.
The boomers say: "Sorry, eh".
Just because some technology is old does not mean it is insufficient nor can be fundamentally replaced.
The plumbing technology in your house dates to the Roman empire. Materials have shifted, but the fundamental technology is the same.
Surprise! (Score:2)
It may be what schools sell, even the public colleges, but a degree has never guaranteed a job. Surprise!
Governments need to promote the right mix of university, trade school, and unskilled workers. Every economy needs a mix of these, no economy needs everyone to have a college degree. If too many people end up with degrees the result is heavy debt load and under employment for the excess workers. In general, more people need to choose the trade school route. You can earn some pretty good money as a plumber, electrician or mechanic and you won't have a giant pile of debt. A lot of the trade people I know earn
Sometimes, adversity and economic obstacles are a better cull.
Not much for those stuck *right now* (Score:3)
Sandro Perruzza, the chief executive officer at the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE), is familiar with graduates like McCrave.
"He could have applied for co-ops or apprenticeships while he was at school — even if it delayed his graduation," Perruzza said. "We strongly advocate co-ops. The fact is because of the sheer number of applicants these days, the ones who get the jobs have some kind of experience."
But what help can that be right now? That just smacks of arrogance on Mr. Perruzza's part.
The goal is to make it the graduate's fault somehow. Before it was "you didn't get a degree" as the excuse. Now that he's got a degree, it's "you didn't do it right".
Otherwise, the constant mantra of "A degree is a pathway to prosperity" would have to be re-evaluated. And there's a lot of money relying on no one questioning that.
All those co-ops and apprenticeships require connections.
Not the one's I received when I was in school, I knew no one there but I was a good fit with respect to relevant job skills. Some from school and some from "independent study" (i.e. some program I wrote for my own fun and curiosity). Other friends in Computer Science/Engineering had similar experience, no internal connection required. I'm not saying an internal recommendation cannot help, but to say it is required is quite misleading.
As for interns from the local university years later when I was employe
But what help can that be right now?
Oh, that's really easy! As a Canadian, he can apply as an H-1B to work in the US for a couple of years to get some experience there. US folks can do the same by applying for the Canadian H-1B thingy.
It will be H-1Bs, all the way down.
Although, both Canadian and US employees will be confused when they see this new crop of H-1Bs . . . they look just "too" normal . . .
You get out of school what you put into it (Score:2)
Its helpful to those still in school, a warning not to make the same mistake. You get out of school what you put into it. If you are there to get your "ticket punched' expect problems like this. If you are there to truly learn as much as you can then you will be doing something beyond merely attending classes. Some sort of side project (student entrepreneurial competitions, independent study/research, etc) or some sort of practical experience (internships, co-op ed, part-time job, etc).
I've also observed the demand for electrical and mechanical engineers falling in North America as production has shifted to Asia. In general those classes of engineers need to be close to the factories.
Why would Canada be different than anywhere else? (Score:2)
Wish I could say this was news (Score:2)
IEEE The STEM Crisis is a myth http://spectrum.ieee.org/at-wo... [ieee.org]
They have an entire issue devoted to the topic and a static discussion
http://spectrum.ieee.org/stati... [ieee.org]
The only shortage of degreed professionals are MD's and Lawyers and that's because their numbers are controlled and kept artificially low.
Somebody at a school trying to sell you a degree, make sure they back it up with a job guarantee, or at least a track record that you can sue them over.
So I'm going to be the grouchy old man here... (Score:4, Insightful)
There was a recession when I hit the workforce after university. It was tough getting a job. REALLY tough. So I did manual labour for a few years before I finally got into my chosen career's industry. This happens. In retrospect, even fresh out of school I wasn't really ready. Too many expectations beyond what my worth as an employee could justify.
Now I'm seeing more or less the same situation with the current generation. The world doesn't owe you shit, life doesn't have to be fair, and no matter how recent your education, chances are there's a grumpy asshole who is of more practical use to an employer because they can handle social interactions in a workplace and understand the way work life works, with enough experience (in precisely what their employer requires!) to more than raise their net value above an inexperienced applicants'.
The problem isn't underemployment of the youth (suck it up, Buttercup, that's how almost everyone starts while they're learning all the things schools don't teach), the problem is the jobs where they can get their real world experience are drying up and it's only going to get worse.
However, as long as there are jobs to be done by humans and humans aren't immortal, eventually older people retire, lose it, or die off and have to be replaced. Hiring will happen. If kids aren't getting hired, it's because there are less jobs overall required to maintain our currently desired economic productivity.
That's a sociopolitical issue to be resolved not by minimum wage hikes or make-work programs, but by legislating shorter standard work weeks and nationalizing health benefits. Make it affordable for employers to hire more people to do the work, make it less life-affecting for people to work less.
chances are there's a grumpy asshole who is of more practical use to an employer because they can handle social interactions in a workplace and understand the way work life works, with enough experience (in precisely what their employer requires!) to more than raise their net value above an inexperienced applicants'.
That's funny considering the volume of news stories on Slashdot about employment problems for older people because they tend to be more expensive and less... malleable than younger workers. So which is it?
not by minimum wage hikes or make-work programs, but by legislating shorter standard work weeks and nationalizing health benefits. Make it affordable for employers to hire more people to do the work, make it less life-affecting for people to work less.
- yeah, yeah, legislate, legislate, this and that. I hire people in a few countries, including Canada and Ukraine. Guess what, my Ukrainian office is many times bigger than the one in Canada. Legislate some of whatever you are proposing and see that ratio get ever greater and not in favour of Canada. If you legislate anything at all against me running my business my way all you will get is more unemployment, that is guaranteed. By the way, there are millenials that are more or less fine with only som
Mostly disagree (Score:2)
There was a recession when I hit the workforce after university. It was tough getting a job. REALLY tough. So I did manual labour for a few years before I finally got into my chosen career's industry. This happens. In retrospect, even fresh out of school I wasn't really ready. Too many expectations beyond what my worth as an employee could justify.
You don't happen to mention what your degree was in. Was it in a Liberal Art's degree, or something in STEM? The problem is, the education industry has sold people a line of shit. People have the perception that any degree should earn them 6 figures. There are only so many Mythology, Gender Studies, etc.. degrees which are useful to society. Journalism, Video editing, and blogging are a flooded market, PoliSci won't get you far unless you continue to Law School, and the majority don't. People don't,
The only guarantees in life.... (Score:2)
...are death and taxes. Hell, as a Gen X-er even waaaaaay back in the early 80's, you were never guaranteed any kind of job whatsoever. You're best bet was to find summer work \ apprenticeships to at least have SOME real world experience after school. And if you did find something, it's going to be at the bottom. The only people who start higher up are the wealthy with their parents connections from Ivy league schools and what not.
H1-B (Score:1)
Sorry to hear you are unemployed. I recommend you create a slashdot account so you can blame immigrants. Some day, you will get a job making mid 6 figures. Don't worry. You can still use your slashdot account to blame immigrants for keeping you from the high 6 figures.
Damn Statistics (Score:4, Insightful)
Of course 15 - 24 years olds will be over represented in unemployment statistics.
The lower age range there are going to be 15, 16, 17 and 18 year olds who are not in school or training of some kind, and who will employ them?
I have checked and school is compulsory until 16 in Canada, so any 15 year old not in school probably has some other problems in their life, making employment even less likely.
Re: Canadian 15 yr olds have degrees? (Score:2)
Nowadays telling laid off people to get more education is clearly a gamble. The same time and money might be better off spent elsewhere, starting a business, or taking a completely unrelated job and avoiding more debt.
Wrong degree programme? (Score:2)
So it's kind of obvious to the most casual observer that those degree fields are saturated.
I have a question:
What jobs are NOT filled up?
It's a serious query.
What degrees should students be pursuing?
quote (Score:1)
Weakening of schools (Score:3)
Then there is grade inflation [insidehighered.com]. Which is fine if it corresponded to an increase in the skill level of graduates, but it doesn't. Because of the way student evaluations work, a professor who pushes students to work harder will end up with bad ratings. Too much homework? Bad rating. Hard tests? Bad rating. Whereas the clown teacher is entertaining, and gets a raise. Over time, there is evolutionary pressure downwards.
Then of course, students want to have fun in college. If I were designing a college, it would be like a monastery. Not many people would enjoy that, I admit. However, it encourages the universities to build new facilities, rock climbing gyms and saunas and such [bestcollegereviews.org]. Which aren't necessarily bad, but you can see these universities are not competing on the quality of their academics.
Bubble (Score:2)
Huge college tuition were made possible by student debt, and student debt was made possible because graduate student could find a paying job to pay the debt.
Now if they get unemployed after college, the bubble will burst. And unlike subprime bubble burst, banks will not even have a house to seize to mitigate the loss.