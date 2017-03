Canadian Millennials Struggle As College Degrees Don't Guarantee Jobs

"CBC News is reporting on how millennials are finding that education only guarantees debt, not a stable job. Not even in STEM," writes Slashdot reader BarbaraHudson , adding "The irony -- one of the teachers touting the values of further education is herself part of the gig economy." An anonymous reader summarizes the article, which reports that 33% of the engineers in Ontario are now underemployed.The article also points out that the number of students enrolled in Canadian universities has more than doubled since 1980, from 800,000 to over two million