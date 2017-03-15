Apple Found Guilty of Russian Price-Fixing (bbc.com) 22
An anonymous reader shares a BBC report: Russia's competition watchdog has found that Apple fixed the prices of certain iPhone models sold in the country. The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (Fas) said that Apple's local subsidiary told 16 retailers to maintain the recommended prices of phones in the iPhone 5 and iPhone 6 families. Non-compliance with the pricing guidelines may have led to the termination of contracts, it found. At the time of the investigation, Apple denied that it controlled its products' pricing, telling Reuters that resellers "set their own prices for the Apple products they sell in Russia and around the world." The regulator said Apple had now ended its price-fixing practices but has not said whether the company faces a fine. The FAS claimed that Apple Rus monitored the retail prices for the iPhone 5c, 5s, 6, 6 Plus, 6s and 6s Plus.
Why even have 3rd party dealers / distributions? Or is it that you to have full price control but don't want the risk of sitting on unsold items no the 3rd party dealers / distributions with min order numbers are the ones who take that risk.
Because it is not economically feasible to build an Apple Store in every town and village. Selling on-line doesn't work so well in countries where packages are routinely stolen.
Ask Russian Post, to a lesser extent customs office and Russian DHL.
A significant portion of consumer sales still go through walk-in-retail channels, and with the phones they have the added issue that many people buy the phone as part of a contract. Apple doesn't want to become a mobile network operator all around the world, so they are going to have to partner with local dealers. I imagine this is even more of an issue in Russia where you probably need some local connections to keep things moving along.
As for the retail pricing control thing, that is rather interesting.
So what? Gazprom is a state owned company. When it sells natural gas to European countries, does it forbid the resale at a different price? I don't think so.
editors, please. (Score:3)
Apple dictating to its retailers what prices to offer for their own manufactured phones is not "price fixing". Price fixing in the traditional sense is when competitors in a market collude to artificially set the price of a good that they otherwise should be competing on, which deprives the free market of alternatives.
This is a case of Apple setting its own product's pricing. And something is being lost from the Russian story and what they mean by things like Recommended Retail Price / MSRP, but this is not "price fixing". Please use some judgment before using inflammatory / inflated headlines.
How is it not a form of price fixing if Apple is trying to force non-Apple retailers to maintain the same price Apple stores are offering?
It's not even collusion ("hey, let's make extra profit") it's more like extortion ("sell at our dictated price, or else").
Apple can set the prices for its phones in its own stores, but other retailers should be free to set their own prices, even if they are apparently suicidal -- ie, selling below their own cost. If that makes Apple Store look overpriced, that's the Apple Store's problem.
You go to sell your car.
Ford ring you up and say "If you sell that for less than 50% profit, you'll never be allowed another Ford car again".
It's illegal, and more importantly immoral, no matter what terminology you want to translate from the Russian using.
And that applies whether it's YOU or a Ford dealer who's already bought the cars from you, or a third-party dealer who legally owns the cars they have to sell on.
You cannot determine the price of your products. You cannot impose conditions on goods post-sale.
Not the first time ... (Score:4, Informative)
Apple Fined $670,000 In Taiwan [forbes.com] For Price Fixing in 2013
