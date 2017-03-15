GitLab Acquires Software Chat Startup Gitter, Will Open-Source the Code (venturebeat.com) 10
According to VentureBeat, "GitLab, a startup that provides open source and premium source code repository software that people use to collaborate on software, is announcing today that it has acquired Gitter, a startup that provides chat rooms that are attached to repositories of code so that collaborators can exchange messages." From the report: GitLab won't bundle it in its community edition or its enterprise edition yet, but it will open-source the Gitter code for others to build on, GitLab cofounder and CEO Sid Sijbrandij told VentureBeat in an interview. What's happening now, though, is that as part of GitLab, Gitter is launching a new feature called Topics, where people will be able to ask and answer questions -- sort of like Stack Overflow. "Although Gitter is best in class with indexing things, it's still sometimes hard to find things," Sijbrandij said. "In this Q&A product, it's a lot easier to structure the Q&A. You're not dealing so much with a chronological timeline where people have different conversations that cross each other. There's a location for every piece of knowledge, and it can grow over time." That technology is already available in beta in Gitter rooms on GitHub, and it will become available on GitLab's Gitter pages over time, Sijbrandij said.
That's a silly comment. GitLab is buying Gitter so it can be incorporated into their own platform eventually. They're buying a well-made codebase to improve own product. They could have written it themselves, but they decided that their time to create an equal feature would have been longer or cost more that buying it.
GitLab needs to compete on features with GitHub, who is winning the popularity contest by a wide margin.
Also, "will not be adding it directly now" is not the same as never. I still think the l
I can't wait until the Git fad finally dies out. I've worked with a number of teams that use Git, and they all use it like a centralized VCS, except it's more awkward to set up and use than a VCS like SVN or Perforce or even CVS is. Then they spend more time arguing about whether or not to rebase than they spend actually developing software.
It's a real shame that Mercurial didn't win out. It's a superior DVCS in every way, except for not having as much mindless hype surrounding it. But I suppose in some way
I think it's safe to say they've outgrown "startup".
Gitter launched in 2014 and was seeded in 2015...that's a startup in my book.