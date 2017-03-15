Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


NSA, DOE Say China's Supercomputing Advances Put US At Risk

Posted by BeauHD
dcblogs quotes a report from Computerworld: Advanced computing experts at the National Security Agency and the Department of Energy are warning that China is "extremely likely" to take leadership in supercomputing as early as 2020, unless the U.S. acts quickly to increase spending. China's supercomputing advances are not only putting national security at risk, but also U.S. leadership in high-tech manufacturing. If China succeeds, it may "undermine profitable parts of the U.S. economy," according to a report titled U.S. Leadership in High Performance Computing by HPC technical experts at the NSA, the DOE, the National Science Foundation and other agencies. The report stems from a workshop held in September that was attended by 60 people, many scientists, 40 of whom work in government, with the balance representing industry and academia. "Meeting participants, especially those from industry, noted that it can be easy for Americans to draw the wrong conclusions about what HPC investments by China mean -- without considering China's motivations," the report states. "These participants stressed that their personal interactions with Chinese researchers and at supercomputing centers showed a mindset where computing is first and foremost a strategic capability for improving the country; for pulling a billion people out of poverty; for supporting companies that are looking to build better products, or bridges, or rail networks; for transitioning away from a role as a low-cost manufacturer for the world; for enabling the economy to move from 'Made in China' to 'Made by China.'"

  • So fix it for $diety sake (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Wednesday March 15, 2017 @09:31PM (#54048091)
    Instead of billions on a stupid wall, invest billions in supercomputing tech. Hell, invest billions in semiconductor tech, cuz China is trying to take the lead in semiconductors big time.

    Fucking Trump, trying to bring back manufacturing when he doesn't understand the concept of "robot".
    • Yeah! Make MEXICO pay for the supercomputing tech!
    • Hell, cut back on your military spending, the US already spends more than the next 10 nations combined. Even if you halved spending you would still spend more than any other nation. Those trillions could be used for health, education, R&D, infrastructure, welfare, etc etc etc
  • "Mr. President we must not allow a mineshaft gap!"

  • Or quit slurping our data.. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Wednesday March 15, 2017 @09:36PM (#54048129)
    Alternatively, you could stop spying on everything everyone does, and use some of that money to cover your new toys.

    Out here in the real world, we're about done writing blank checks for "national security" and "them terrists". No one would ever notice if you cut your mission in half.

  • Fear mongers (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "We have to spend more money on this project or we will all die"

  • if your strength relies upon the weakness of others, then it isn't really strength. I know, "without light there is no dark" "without up there is no down" "without weakness there is no strength" - no. China is just 1 country, and has 6x the number of people. There are plenty of other countries that are in poor shape, if we (in the US) really feel we need to be "superior" to someone else. Until then, this kind of crap is a waste of tax dollars, under the thinly veiled cover of nationalism
  • US incompetence is portrayed as being a victim. As if China is a threat because the US has not done anything for decades. China deserves respect for getting their fingers out of their arses while the US is too busy wasting its money invading innocent counties. If we are to talk about risk discuss the real problem if we are talking about Chinese advances have the balls to show some respect.
  • I plan to snatch back the leadership back by assembling a few millions of raspberry pi. YEAH!
  • Since Donald Trump thinks China is the problem, claiming a lack of fund is going to let China overtake US seems a very good strategy to get funds.

  • All non-military, non-entitlement budget entries are going to be dramatically slashed in the current president's upcoming budget.

  • "HPC leadership" by itself is pointless. China owning big computers doesn't put the USA at risk. It's what they do with them that matters, and whatever *that* is, you likely won't neutralize it just by building even bigger computers in the USA.

    These HPC people are also glossing over the issue that for most important problems, parallelizing over commodity CPUs connected by commodity networks (i.e. the cloud) is far more cost-effective than the "big iron" shared-memory HPC systems, and via Google, Amazon and

