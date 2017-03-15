NSA, DOE Say China's Supercomputing Advances Put US At Risk (computerworld.com) 29
dcblogs quotes a report from Computerworld: Advanced computing experts at the National Security Agency and the Department of Energy are warning that China is "extremely likely" to take leadership in supercomputing as early as 2020, unless the U.S. acts quickly to increase spending. China's supercomputing advances are not only putting national security at risk, but also U.S. leadership in high-tech manufacturing. If China succeeds, it may "undermine profitable parts of the U.S. economy," according to a report titled U.S. Leadership in High Performance Computing by HPC technical experts at the NSA, the DOE, the National Science Foundation and other agencies. The report stems from a workshop held in September that was attended by 60 people, many scientists, 40 of whom work in government, with the balance representing industry and academia. "Meeting participants, especially those from industry, noted that it can be easy for Americans to draw the wrong conclusions about what HPC investments by China mean -- without considering China's motivations," the report states. "These participants stressed that their personal interactions with Chinese researchers and at supercomputing centers showed a mindset where computing is first and foremost a strategic capability for improving the country; for pulling a billion people out of poverty; for supporting companies that are looking to build better products, or bridges, or rail networks; for transitioning away from a role as a low-cost manufacturer for the world; for enabling the economy to move from 'Made in China' to 'Made by China.'"
Fucking Trump, trying to bring back manufacturing when he doesn't understand the concept of "robot".
Assembled in China out of parts from all over the world.
Only the USA has the university graduates to design a real super computer with super computer ready CPU designs.
China is doing what contractors sold the NSA in the 1980's. A lot of desktop CPU's on a really fast network can do some super computer like work on a lot of data.
Great for the contractors selling a support service to the NSA.
An easy hardware solution for China to get fast results if the question can
Or quit slurping our data.. (Score:4, Insightful)
Out here in the real world, we're about done writing blank checks for "national security" and "them terrists". No one would ever notice if you cut your mission in half.
Who is he talking about? Who's "us"?
Well, since it's the NSA and DOE saying this, I'd guess us=U.S.
"We have to spend more money on this project or we will all die"
