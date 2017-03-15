America May Miss Out On the Next Industrial Revolution (theverge.com) 37
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Robots are inevitably going to automate millions of jobs in the U.S. and around the world, but there's an even more complex scenario on the horizon, said roboticist Matt Rendall. In a talk Tuesday at SXSW, Rendall painted a picture of the future of robotic job displacement that focused less on automation and more on the realistic ways in which the robotics industry will reshape global manufacturing. The takeaway was that America, which has outsourced much of its manufacturing and lacks serious investment in industrial robotics, may miss out on the world's next radical shift in how goods are produced. That's because the robot makers -- as in, the robots that make the robots -- could play a key role in determining how automation expands across the globe. As the CEO of manufacturing robotics company Otto Motors, Rendall focuses on building fleets of warehouse bots that could eventually replace the many fulfillment workers who are hired by companies like Amazon. "The robots are coming," Rendall said. "After the Great Recession, there was a fundamental change in people's interest in automation. People started feeling the pain of high-cost labor and there's an appetite for automation that we haven't seen before." While Rendall described himself as one of the optimists, who believes automation will, in the long-term, improve society and help humans live better lives, he said there are changes afoot in the global manufacturing scene that could leave American industries in the dust. "China is tracking to be the No. 1 user in robots used in industrial manufacturing," he said, adding that the country is driving "an overwhelming amount" of growth. The difference, he added, is how China is responding to automation, which is by embracing it instead of shying away from it. This is in stark contrast to industrial advances of the previous century, like Ford's assembly line, that helped transform American industries into the most powerful on the planet.
Re: (Score:2)
Surely this guy has noticed Amazon is already the leader in using robots for fulfillment work [inddist.com], going so far as to purchase their robot supplier (Kiva is now Amazon Robots) so they could ramp up production in order to purchase everything they could make...
Elon Musk, Tesla, and Robotics (Score:2)
I don't see any mention of Elon Musk and Tesla in this discussion. Musk is bringing a new level of automation [washingtonpost.com] to his car factories. The interior of the new Model 3 will be designed for full robotic assembly. For example, typical wiring harnesses that appear in other cars will be avoided as they are not suitable for robotic manipulation. Instead, wiring connections are likely to be more pluggable by robots. Their new cars feature full glass roofs. I suspect this is because it will leave the top of the car op
Re: It will miss out if no industries left (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Please provide some support for your case.
Right now, the US is set to spend a TON of money on the military, a Wall and tax breaks for the wealthy while China just announced a $600 Billion investment in solar power manufacturing and generation.
The right wing in this country mocks solar power in order to support the fossil fuel industries who are set to run without regulation with the current administration. Explain to me how the US is 'leading' in this case
The U.S. government is planning bigger wars. (Score:2)
War is very profitable for those who design it because they can hide what they are doing from the taxpayers.
OK, I'll bite (Score:1)
Who's going to replace the money not being spent on those "high cost warehouse workers"
The Robots?
As for Costly warehouse workers? I'm I.T. in a warehouse, and those workers are looking forward to the new minimum wage rules.
Bad assumption (Score:3)
Look at Yahoo. The first, and for some time the best internet search engine. Now dust.
Economists, and the like, keep using 20th century (some even 19th century) models. Intellectuals cling to the past as badly as others. And the fools who like what they say pay them. Sadly the factory workers have no such benefactors.
Re: (Score:2)
He who innovates/invents first has little effect on 5 years later. If that long.
Look at Yahoo. The first, and for some time the best internet search engine. Now dust.
Economists, and the like, keep using 20th century (some even 19th century) models. Intellectuals cling to the past as badly as others. And the fools who like what they say pay them. Sadly the factory workers have no such benefactors.
Yahoo first? I would have said Altavisa off the top of my head. Too lazy to check further, though.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know if Altavista was even second. Thought they did start within a year of each other. And, they're long gone.
Before Yahoo there was gopher. In the early days of the web it still worked well, but you had to be a geek to use it.
My first browser was Mosaic. It was the first. Long gone.
Re: (Score:2)
Altavista was the precursor to Google, a search engine for the Web.
Yahoo! was unique in being a homepage for the web - a collector of news and oddities that you could start your day on, and by the way had a search function that was never as good as Altavista or Google.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In other slashdot robot news ... (Score:3)
If American robots had their own economy it'd be bigger than Switzerland
https://hardware.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:1)
It's BeauHD aka what if a SJW decided to emulate William Randolph Hearst.
Expect stories on how Robots Create Global Warming, invade your privacy and vote Republican.
Re: (Score:2)
It wouldn't be much of an "economy" since robots don't spend money.
Don't worry we won't miss it (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
There are still some things you need human labor to do, but they are going.
There are HUGE problems coming.
Almost no one in the US understands why the French Revolution happened.
Won't be pretty.
born and raised in the US, just a better student of history.
Sure, but that's not the big news. (Score:2)
The big news is that everybody may miss out on the next industrial revolution.
Nonsense (Score:1)
We are already robots. We don't need other robots. Didn't you read the memo? You have to wake up by 6, get coffee by 8, push buttons until 5 and hibernate by midnight.
Everything else is either a bug or a feature, including this comment which is a bug. Maybe someone hacked my coffee... I'll get the reset button.
Even odds (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Better hope not, because if America goes down you can be sure it'll take down the rest of the world with it. Not necessarily talking nuclear hellfire here, but you can rest assured that the collapse of one of the lynchpins of the ballyhooed "interconnected global economy" will drag everyone else down with it.
and china is going to face lot's of people out of (Score:2)
and china is going to face lot's of people out of work + Apple to start India manufacturing due to rules to curb the activities of foreign companies.
So the USA may have to add import taxes. Also having local manufacturing cut's down on shipping costs and customs issues.
good grief (Score:2)
Which "people" were feeling the pain of high-cost labor? Certainly not the high-cost labor.
I guess there won't be any pain when the robots take all those peoples' jobs.
It's funny how some of the same people who decry immigration and H1-B visas think their lives will be made better when robots take their jobs.
Reading skills. (Score:2)
I briefly read that as.
Miss America May Be Out Of the Next Industrial Revolution
But she worked so hard to win!
;)
I may have some mild dyslexia. o_o;