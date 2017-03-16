Google Releases Open Source 'Guetzli' JPEG Encoder (betanews.com) 21
BrianFagioli writes: Today, Google released yet another open source project. Called "Guetzli," it is a JPEG encoder that aims to produce even smaller image file sizes. In fact, the search giant claims a whopping 35 percent improvement over existing JPEG compression. If you are wondering why smaller file sizes are important, it is quite simple -- the web. If websites can embed smaller images, users can experience faster load times while using less data. While Google didn't aim to improve JPEG image quality with Guetzli, it seems it has arguably done so. It is subjective, but the search giant surveyed human beings and found they preferred Google's open source offering 75 percent of the time. Smaller file sizes and better image quality? Wow! Google has done something amazing here.
Last time I checked JavaScript was transferred in character format, not binary
Which makes it even bloatier.
And lossy compression doesn't work to well on it either...
Until you read the bit about it needing 300mb of ram per megapixel of input data.
I don't think we'll see any hardware encoders being able to implement the algorithm any time soon.
And certainly not running in realtime on a CPU.
There is little or no value to a full I frame anymore. These days, to handle better bitrate allocation within a video stream, it's better to avoid burstiness by spreading I macroblocks across more frames. Not only that, but I frames only provided good quality based on a timer, not based on when it was needed. So for example, a blinking traffic light might have had to be encoded as B blocks which are actually quite inefficient when handling major changes and also requires a great
... until they're sued by Comcast, Cox, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, Disney and my Mom over lost profits from metered bandwidth fees. After all, it worked for the Oil industry for decades...
Know how else users can get faster load times? (Score:5, Insightful)
By websites not have 20 tracking pixel GIFs, 50 different ad servers, 5 different CDNs, 10 tracking servers, and a partridge in a pear tree. Websites are built fucking stupid these days, too much shit relies on too many other sources to work correctly and if even one doesn't respond in a timely manner, the whole thing stalls.
Red_Chaos1 wins the thread. Next topic, please.
Yup, we're done here.
about time google started to use middle-out compression techniques, but I feel bad for the little guys they stole it from.