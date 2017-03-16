Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Google Open Source Software The Internet Technology

Google Releases Open Source 'Guetzli' JPEG Encoder (betanews.com) 7

Posted by BeauHD from the hassle-free dept.
BrianFagioli writes: Today, Google released yet another open source project. Called "Guetzli," it is a JPEG encoder that aims to produce even smaller image file sizes. In fact, the search giant claims a whopping 35 percent improvement over existing JPEG compression. If you are wondering why smaller file sizes are important, it is quite simple -- the web. If websites can embed smaller images, users can experience faster load times while using less data. While Google didn't aim to improve JPEG image quality with Guetzli, it seems it has arguably done so. It is subjective, but the search giant surveyed human beings and found they preferred Google's open source offering 75 percent of the time. Smaller file sizes and better image quality? Wow! Google has done something amazing here.

Google Releases Open Source 'Guetzli' JPEG Encoder More | Reply

Google Releases Open Source 'Guetzli' JPEG Encoder

Comments Filter:

  • ... until they're sued by Comcast, Cox, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, Disney and my Mom over lost profits from metered bandwidth fees. After all, it worked for the Oil industry for decades...

Slashdot Top Deals

"The medium is the massage." -- Crazy Nigel

Close